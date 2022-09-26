The School Year Is Getting Hotter. How Does Heat Affect Student Learning and Well-Being?
With only open windows and fans to cool the room down, students enter their non-air-conditioned classroom at Campbell High School in Ewa, Hawaii, on Aug. 3, 2015. Most of Hawaii's public schools don't have air conditioning, and record-high temperatures have left teachers and students saying they can't focus because of the heat. Hawaii lawmakers are saying it's time to cool Hawaii's public schools. A proposal being considered by the House Committee of Finance would fund air conditioning for Hawaii Department of Education schools and expedite the process to get cooling systems installed in classrooms.
Only open windows and fans cooled the room as students arrived at Campbell High School in Ewa, Hawaii, in August, 2015. Most of Hawaii's public schools don't have air conditioning, even as research shows that heat can depress student learning.
Marco Garcia/AP
Student Well-Being Explainer

The School Year Is Getting Hotter. How Does Heat Affect Student Learning and Well-Being?

By Madeline Will — September 26, 2022 10 min read
Student Well-Being Explainer

The School Year Is Getting Hotter. How Does Heat Affect Student Learning and Well-Being?

By Madeline Will — September 26, 2022 10 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Historic heat waves across the United States thwarted the start of the 2022-23 school year, forcing schools to shut down, pivot to remote learning, or dismiss students early in the day.

2022 marked the nation’s third-hottest summer on record, with several states seeing record-breaking temperatures stretch into September. Schools across the country—in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, Denver, and San Diego, among others—closed due to excessive heat. In Columbus, Ohio, teachers went on strike demanding air conditioning in classrooms.

Experts say all of that is a foreboding harbinger of what’s to come.

See also

Composite image of school building and climate change protestors.
Illustration by F. Sheehan/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty and E+)
School & District Management 'It Has to Be a Priority': Why Schools Can't Ignore the Climate Crisis
Mark Lieberman, May 18, 2022
16 min read

As climate change accelerates, temperatures will continue to rise well into the school year, including in regions that aren’t used to hot weather. Many schools don’t have air conditioning units that are equipped to cope with sweltering heat. And a body of research shows that hot classrooms are detrimental to student learning.

“Schools are not prepared for the extreme heat, and we need to change that now,” said Jonathan Klein, the co-founder of UndauntedK-12, a national nonprofit supporting climate action in public schools that tracks school closures due to heat and other extreme weather.

It’s also an equity issue, he said: “Our most vulnerable students are the most vulnerable to extreme heat.”

How does heat affect student learning and well-being? How well are schools prepared for the longer, hotter summers to come? Here’s what you need to know.

Does heat affect student learning?

Yes, heat makes it harder for students to learn. Students perform worse on tests when they’re hot, according to multiple studies by economists R. Jisung Park and Joshua Goodman, among others.

One study tracked 10 million secondary students who took the PSAT, a standardized exam used to identify students for college scholarships, multiple years between 2001 and 2014. The researchers found that cumulative heat exposure decreases the productivity of instructional time—without school air conditioning, a 1 degree hotter school year reduced that year’s learning by 1 percent.

The effect was three times more damaging for Black and Hispanic students than for white and affluent students, that study found. A similar discrepancy was found for students from low-income households compared to their affluent peers.

Students from low-income households are 6.2 percentage points more likely than their more affluent counterparts to be in schools with inadequate air conditioning, the study found, and Black and Hispanic students are 1.6 percentage points more likely than white students to learn without air conditioning. Schools that serve predominately students from marginalized backgrounds often have fewer resources to invest in infrastructure.

Another study analyzed data from 4.5 million New York City high school exit exams to find that students scored significantly lower on the standardized state test on a 90 degree day than on a 72 degree day. And importantly, it found the consequences were lasting: The study linked exam-time heat exposure with a lower likelihood of on-time high school graduation.

A separate recent study that examined data on state exams for 3rd to 8th graders found that the impact of heat on mathematics achievement is about three times larger than its impact on achievement in English/language arts.

Educators say students can be unmotivated and distracted when sitting in a hot classroom. And other research shows that cognitive function declines during excessive heat, leading to slower reaction times on assessments.

Finally, students who don’t have air conditioning at home are at more of a disadvantage because heat also affects sleep, said Dr. Aaron Bernstein, the interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard School of Public Health. And sleep, of course, affects performance the next day.

“If you don’t sleep well because it’s too hot, you don’t think well,” he said.

Does heat affect students’ social and emotional well-being?

It can. The saying, “I can’t think straight, it’s too hot,” is backed by science: Heat can make people more impulsive and less able to regulate their behavior, Dr. Bernstein said. Decisionmaking skills deteriorate with heat. As a result, students might act out more during hot days.

And there’s a body of research showing that people are more aggressive and violent when it’s hot outside. Experts say this could extend to higher rates of bullying among students.

Michelle Braxton holds her daughter, Dior Braxton, 4, when picking her up during the early dismissal at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School due to lack of air conditioning in the school building and high temperatures., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore, Md.
High temperatures and no air conditioning led school administrators to release students early from Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore last May, including Michelle Braxton's daughter, Dior Braxton, 4.
Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Does heat affect students’ physical health?

Public health experts warn that children are more susceptible to heat illnesses than adults. Heat-related illnesses can include muscle cramps, heat exhaustion—which may come with nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and fever—and heat stroke, which in extreme cases can lead to seizures or even death.

Student-athletes are particularly at risk for heat-related illnesses, as they often practice and compete outside. Football players are by far the most at risk for heat-related illness—at least 50 high school players in the nation have died from heat stroke in the past 25 years—followed by female cross-country athletes.

Experts say many states—especially those that haven’t previously experienced dramatic heat waves—need to strengthen their heat-safety protocols for student-athletes. Those include adherence to a defined heat-acclimatization process that gradually increases the length of training sessions and the intensity of workouts, as well as coaches or athletic trainers who are trained in monitoring heat safety.

School bus rides can also be a cause for concern. Students often ride a bus without air conditioning for extended periods of time, and schools across the country have reported instances of children overheating on school buses and experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness.

Students who have medical conditions should also be monitored on hot days, Dr. Bernstein said: “Heat can make any chronic medical problem worse.”

How frequent are hot school days?

School days over 80 degrees Fahrenheit are becoming more frequent, research shows. A report published last year by the Center for Climate Integrity, a left-leaning environmentalist advocacy organization, estimates that between 1970 and 2025, there will be a 39 percent increase in the number of school districts that see 32 or more days over 80 degrees Fahrenheit. (Eighty degrees outside can lead to high temperatures indoors when there’s no air conditioning.)

Another finding: 1,815 school districts—serving about 10.8 million students—will see three more weeks of school days over 80 degrees in 2025 than they did in 1970.

Research shows that nationwide, there are many more school days over 80 degrees than there were in 1970.
Research shows that nationwide, there are many more school days over 80 degrees than there were in 1970.
Courtesy of the Center for Climate Integrity

Most hot school days occur in August and September, but some regions will also start to see hotter-than-normal temperatures in May and early June. Due to climate change, summers are expanding while spring, fall, and winter are becoming shorter—and warmer.

What is the ideal temperature for the classroom?

The ideal temperature range for effective learning in reading and mathematics is between 68 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a research report by Pennsylvania State University’s Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis.

Experts agree that classrooms would ideally be kept at a temperature that doesn’t require fans, space heaters, or winter wear to make students and staff more comfortable.

One study, conducted in 2004 and 2005 on two classes of 10- to 12-year-old children, found that student performance on two numerical and two language-based tests improved significantly when the classroom temperature was reduced from 77 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

How many schools don’t have adequate air-conditioning units?

While national data are scarce, estimates suggest that anywhere between one third and one half of U.S. classrooms don’t have adequate—or any—air conditioning. A nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey, conducted in summer 2021, found that nearly half of educators said heating and cooling problems were an urgent issue in their school districts’ facilities.

Two-thirds of district leaders said more than three-quarters of their school buildings have air conditioning in classrooms, but there were disparities by region. Only 20 percent of educators in the north said all their buildings have air conditioning, compared to 88 percent of respondents in the south.

A few decades ago, schools in many parts of the country didn’t need air conditioning because the climate was more temperate, said Paul Chinowsky, a professor emeritus of civil, environmental, and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In the past, you could draw a line across the United States—from Washington, D.C., all the way to Southern California—and expect that everywhere south of that line would have appropriate cooling systems in their schools. But with the changing climate, that line has moved up. Now it passes from Philadelphia through Cleveland and Chicago, Chinowsky said—and yet many schools in those regions don’t have air conditioning.

Even schools that do have air conditioning may have aging systems that are not equipped to keep up with the changing temperatures. Chinowsky said many cooling systems were once designed to run six to eight hours a day for only a short period of time, and now they need to run for up to 18 hours a day for many weeks to keep up with longer, hotter summers.

“We see a real reckoning coming for the entire education system,” Chinowsky said. “The physical facilities in it were built for an environment that was in the 1980s and before. … The reality of what conditions are today and what they’re going to be in 10 to 15 years is a completely different world from what they were 20 years ago.”

What do schools do instead when it’s hot out?

When schools don’t have air conditioning, they often make do by opening windows and purchasing box fans to cool down classrooms. That can help mitigate the worst effects of the heat, experts say, but it’s not a reliable solution for all.

If the temperature inside the classroom is close to 100 degrees, it’s too hot for a fan—the fan will have the same effect as a convection oven and make people feel warmer.

With the gate propped half way open to provide ventilation, class is held in a converted garage at Campbell High School, Monday, Aug. 3, 2015 in Ewa, Hawaii. Many public school classrooms across the Island are not equipped with AC, making it difficult for both teachers and students when the temperatures are high. In Hawaii, which has been experiencing record high temperatures, school officials are weighing whether it makes sense to have heat days, where they cancel school because it's simply too hot.
With the gate propped half way open to provide ventilation, class is held in a converted garage at Campbell High School, in August 2015 in Ewa, Hawaii. Many public school classrooms across the island do not have air conditioning, making it difficult for both teachers and students when the temperatures are high.
Marco Garcia/AP

Some schools dismiss students early during extreme heat, and others cancel classes entirely. Chinowsky said his research suggests that school districts cancel school for heat an estimated average of six or seven days per year—up from three or four days a decade ago.

Now that most schools have the infrastructure set up to do remote learning, several districts have opted to have students learn from home on particularly hot days instead, to avoid a disruption in learning time. Experts say this could become a more common occurrence, even though pandemic-era studies have found that remote learning doesn’t work well academically for many students.

“Many schools are saying it’s less expensive to do remote learning on those hot days than [it is to] invest in cooling schools,” Chinowsky said. “But everyone knows that’s not an optimal solution, especially if you’re doing random remote learning days at the last minute.”

What else can schools do to prepare for increasingly hot school days?

Addressing the air conditioning crisis in schools will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Federal pandemic relief money can be used to improve ventilation in schools, including installing or upgrading air conditioning units. But experts say that money alone won’t fully solve the problem, and policymakers should continue to invest in schools’ aging infrastructure.

Schools can mitigate the heat through other infrastructure choices. For example, when it’s time to replace a school’s roof, white roofing can lower the building’s temperature by several degrees. If there’s an opportunity to revamp the playground, avoid black rubber, which gets very hot. Planting trees on school grounds can provide natural shade and cool the air around them.

“Resources are scarce, but when we do make decisions that deal with infrastructure in schools—roofs, windows, playgrounds, trees—any of these things can affect the temperature of the school,” Dr. Bernstein said.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Coverage of how climate change is affecting students’ learning and well-being is supported in part by a grant from the Education Writers’ Association Reporting Fellowship program, at www.ewa.org/fellowship. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Tue., October 04, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Strategies for Improving Student Outcomes with Teacher-Student Relationships
Explore strategies for strengthening teacher-student relationships and hear how districts are putting these methods into practice to support positive student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Tom Brady's TB12 Method Is in Schools. Experts Have Doubts
Physical education experts have raised questions about the approach’s suitability for school-age children.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s new physical education curriculum is catching on in schools. Here, Eighth-grade students, Justine Snyder, bottom, and Macy Peterson use a sphere and foam roller at Pinellas Park Middle School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pinellas Park, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a new physical education curriculum that is catching on in schools, including in Pinellas County, Florida. Eighth-grade students, Justine Snyder, bottom, and Macy Peterson, use a sphere and foam roller—part of the Brady fitness regimen—at Pinellas Park Middle School in Pinellas Park, Fla.
Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Student Well-Being Opinion 'Do I Belong or Not?' How to Help Students Navigate Social Relationships
What do you say to students who are struggling to feel like they fit in—and what do you avoid?
Geoffrey L. Cohen
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Goodbye to COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandates. What That Means for Schools
The changes come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidance for schools.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Doctor putting a band aid on woman's arm.
E+
Student Well-Being NYC School Vaccination Study Shows Differences Based on Race and Community
Schools serving a majority of Asian students had the highest vaccination rates.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Vaccine record.
Bill Oxford/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼