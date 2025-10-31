The “rebranding ” of social-emotional learning and other programs to avoid controversy for being branded as “woke” ideology highlights a real challenge in education today: Political pushback at the local, state, and federal levels has made some educators feel they must camouflage their work, including renaming SEL programs or softening the language.

Despite these challenges, SEL is not a passing fad or a political football. It’s about advancing the science, practice, and policy that help schools and students thrive. SEL has been a fundamental component of a high-quality education that is as essential as reading, writing, math, social studies, and science. The question is not whether we should teach students SEL but whether we have the resolve to define it with clarity, strengthen its evidence base, and defend its value.

SEL equips students with the knowledge and skills to understand and manage emotions, make responsible decisions, build healthy relationships, and navigate challenges. These outcomes are the foundation of academic achievement, a positive school climate, and lifelong success.

Decades of evidence show that the strength of our relationships is a powerful predictor of children’s well-being and lifelong success. Unfortunately, technology, social media, and cultural pressures often pull students toward shallow interactions and endless social comparisons. At the same time, children (and adults) are sent messages to suppress, deny, or ignore their feelings from every corner of society—families, schools, workplaces, news and entertainment media—that equate emotional expression with weakness or instability. From “toughen up” at home to “be professional” at work. The result? Increased conflict with others, higher stress levels, weaker relationships, disengagement in learning, and too often, hopelessness.

CASEL, or the Collaborative for Social and Emotional Learning, has summarized decades of research showing that high-quality programs improve achievement, reduce disruptive behavior, and increase prosocial skills when they are developmentally appropriate and implemented with fidelity. Meta-analyses reinforce this point. A 2011 study synthesized findings of 213 school-based universal interventions (which are for all students in a school or grade) and found significant improvements in social-emotional skills, attitudes, behavior, and academic performance. More recently, a 2023 meta-analysis reviewed 424 studies from 53 countries on interventions available between 2008 to 2020 and found benefits across multiple domains, including peer relationships, school climate, and academic achievement.

Both meta-analyses underscore the same lesson: SEL works, but positive impact requires thoughtful design; alignment with students cognitive, social, and emotional development; and sustained, high-quality implementation.

Imagine walking into a school where students can name and manage their emotions, teachers model calm under pressure, conflicts are addressed constructively, and learning feels rigorous and civilized. This isn’t fantasy; it’s what schools look like when SEL is woven into the fabric of teaching and learning.

So why the backlash? Much of it stems from SEL having been mischaracterized by political advocacy groups and certain policymakers as ideology or indoctrination—whether in the form of critical race theory, gender and sexuality politics, or values training—rather than a science-backed approach to child development. Even some educators struggle to define it clearly. Without precise definitions about what it is and its value, SEL remains vulnerable to distortion.

The ability to recognize, understand, label, express, and regulate emotions—in short, emotional intelligence—provides both the science and structure for this essential work. But emotion regulation is often one of the most misunderstood constructs. Too often, people think it means suppressing or denying your and others’ emotions or striving for constant positivity. In reality, it is the capacity to draw on strategies like seeing a difficult situation from a different or more helpful perspective, calming the body, or seeking support to manage emotions wisely to improve relationships, well-being, and goal attainment. Without this clear, science-based definition, schools risk confusing emotion regulation with compliance or equating it with suppression. With clarity, we give students and educators alike a powerful, humane skill set for navigating life inside and beyond the school building.

Of course, implementing SEL is not without its hurdles. Educators are overextended. Curricula are crowded. And, especially in a polarized climate, well-intentioned programs can be misunderstood. SEL becomes less controversial and more compelling when education leaders ensure staff, families, and school boards understand the science and skills involved.

For social-emotional learning to endure, we educators must hold ourselves accountable: Poorly designed or poorly implemented SEL efforts can trivialize what should be serious work. For instance, when SEL is reduced to a two-minute “feelings check-in,” it risks becoming a box-checking exercise that trivializes what should be a core part of education. Of course, this is not unique to social-emotional programs—poorly designed literacy or math programs can also waste time and interfere with students’ academic achievement. Just as literacy equips students with the tools to decode text, SEL equips them with the tools to decode their inner lives and relationships. Both are indispensable to preparing thoughtful, resilient, contributing citizens. The difference is that no one questions whether children should learn to read or calculate simply because some curricula are flawed. We refine the materials. SEL deserves the same standard.

Everyone in the K-12 community plays a part in ensuring social-emotional learning can prosper:

School leaders must create a culture where SEL is prioritized and protected. This looks like integrating it into the school’s vision and mission statements and professional development opportunities for educators.

must create a culture where SEL is prioritized and protected. This looks like integrating it into the school’s vision and mission statements and professional development opportunities for educators. Curriculum developers must design evidence-based materials and offer recommendations for appropriate implementation in classrooms and schools.

must design evidence-based materials and offer recommendations for appropriate implementation in classrooms and schools. Teachers must receive professional training, support, and resources and materials to effectively integrate SEL into daily practice, as well as the time to do so.

must receive professional training, support, and resources and materials to effectively integrate SEL into daily practice, as well as the time to do so. Families must be welcomed as partners to better understand how these skills extend beyond classrooms and prepare students for a life outside of school. Some schools have done this by offering “SEL Nights” for parents to learn about the science and cultivate skills.

must be welcomed as partners to better understand how these skills extend beyond classrooms and prepare students for a life outside of school. Some schools have done this by offering “SEL Nights” for parents to learn about the science and cultivate skills. Policymakers must ensure long-term investment in SEL so that it isn’t dependent on short-term funding cycles. Illinois , for example, incorporated SEL standards into its education code.

must ensure long-term investment in SEL so that it isn’t dependent on short-term funding cycles. Illinois , for example, incorporated SEL standards into its education code. Researchers and field leaders must continue strengthening the science and research behind SEL to better understand it and how to effectively implement it in schools. They must also make a concerted effort to make their findings accessible to the public and share the stories of the millions of students, educators, and families whose lives have been changed by SEL.

Social-emotional learning does not need rebranding. It will survive political cycles. The real challenge is whether educators, leaders, and policymakers will have the conviction and fortitude to defend and effectively implement it.