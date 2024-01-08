Most Teachers Are Not Using AI. Here’s Why
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center

Most Teachers Are Not Using AI. Here’s Why

By Lauraine Langreo — January 08, 2024 3 min read
Illustration of a female teacher juggling many tasks in front of blackboard, while an A.I. Bot looks from distance.
Olga Kurbatova/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While the hype around ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools in K-12 has made it seem like most educators have tried them, new survey results from the EdWeek Research Center suggest that’s not the case.

Two of every three educators said they haven’t used AI-driven tools in their classrooms, according to the survey, which included 498 teachers and was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

When broken down, 37 percent said they’ve never used them and don’t plan to start, 29 percent say they haven’t used them but plan to start this school year or in the near future, according to the survey results.

ChatGPT and other generative AI tools entered the K-12 scene last year, and AI experts believe the technology has the potential to transform education and how people do their jobs. Still, many teachers are unfamiliar and uncomfortable with the technology.

The survey asked teachers why they’re not currently using AI tools in the classroom. Here’s what they said:

1. Teachers have other, more pressing priorities

Teachers have many responsibilities on their plates and do not have the time to learn more about and experiment with AI, which experts say is crucial to getting teachers comfortable with the technology.

Nearly half of teachers (46 percent) haven’t explored these tools because they have other priorities that are more important, according to the survey results.

“I would like to learn more about AI in the classroom, but with four preps and a new curriculum, I have a hard time finding more time to do so,” a high school foreign language teacher in South Dakota said in an open-ended response to the survey.

A middle school health teacher in Nevada wrote, “We are just trying to keep the kids from fighting all day. No time for teaching.”

2. They lack the knowledge and support

The next most popular reason is that teachers don’t know how to use AI tools, and the other reasons that round out the top five are also related to teachers’ lack of knowledge and support for how to use AI tools effectively and appropriately, the survey found.

I was asking for a district policy for student use of AI last spring and was brushed off. I am on the digital learning community for my building and they won't take a firm stand either. Teachers shouldn't be left out in the wind on this issue.
A high school social studies teacher in Minnesota

In open-ended responses, many educators noted that they haven’t been trained on the technology, they don’t know if using or teaching about AI is compatible with state standards, and they haven’t received guidance from district or school leaders.

“I was asking for a district policy for student use of AI last spring and was brushed off,” a high school social studies teacher in Minnesota wrote in an open-ended response. “I am on the digital learning community for my building and they won’t take a firm stand either. Teachers shouldn’t be left out in the wind on this issue.”

3. Teachers are concerned about students learning to think for themselves and do original work

Some teachers have big concerns that students could use AI tools to cheat. Nearly 1 in 5 teachers said they don’t believe the technology is appropriate for a K-12 setting because of its potential to be used for cheating, the survey found.

See Also

Photo collage of teacher working at desk with laptop computer.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Professional Development Teachers Need PD on Artificial Intelligence. What It Should Look Like
Lauraine Langreo, May 10, 2023
6 min read

Some teachers wrote in open-ended responses that they’re concerned that allowing student use of AI could make students more “lazy” and “lead to further degradation of critical thinking skills.”

Teachers also said students should learn to be creative, generate their own ideas and focus on human interaction and hands-on learning.

“Technology should have its place in school, but it shouldn’t replace a student’s ability to think and complete tasks on their own,” a high school math teacher in Georgia wrote.

Others believe human thinking should trump machine learning: “Why rely on artificial intelligence when you have the real deal?” a middle school social studies teacher wrote.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Tue., January 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The “Why” and “How” of Standards-Based Grading
School leaders share their standards-based grading insights. Join our webinar to learn tips, overcome challenges, & transform grading systems.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., January 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Building Early Literacy Programs
Learn how strong early literacy programs can set EVERY child up for long-term success. Join district leaders sharing key strategies & resources.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Spotlight Spotlight on Artificial Intelligence (AI)
This Spotlight will empower you with principles to consider when crafting AI guidance; a guide to the AI tools teachers are using; and more.

Classroom Technology Bipartisan Bill in Congress Seeks to Help Schools Teach AI Literacy
The technology is increasingly critical to many fields, but too few Americans comprehend its power and potential pitfalls, lawmakers say.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Illustration of robot hand holding stack of books.
DigitalVision Vectors / Getty
Classroom Technology High-Achieving Students More Likely to Try AI, ACT Survey Finds
Top scorers on a national college entrance exam were more likely to have used AI tools like ChatGPT than lower performers.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Woman using computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence asks for the answers wants. ChatGPT Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. knowledge on the internet, e-learning,
iStock
Classroom Technology Answers to Educators’ Most Frequently Asked Questions About Artificial Intelligence
Many teachers say they are not prepared to teach with or about AI.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Image of a teacher using AI.
F. Sheehan for EdWeek / Getty
Load More ▼