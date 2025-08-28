Stepped-Up Security and Outreach: How Schools Are Responding to the Minneapolis Shootings
School Climate & Safety

Stepped-Up Security and Outreach: How Schools Are Responding to the Minneapolis Shootings

By Lauraine Langreo — August 28, 2025 2 min read
People gather at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
People gather for a vigil at a local park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Schools across the country are increasing security, reassuring their communities of their safety plans, and providing mental health resources in response to a deadly shooting at a Minneapolis school on Wednesday.

Two children were killed and 18 people injured during a church service to mark the beginning of the new school year at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The shooting was the first in the country since the new academic year began and has the highest number of victims since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025. This is the first school shooting of the new academic year.
Including the one at Annunciation Catholic School, there have been 229 school shootings since 2018 that resulted in injuries or deaths, an Education Week analysis found.

There have been eight this year. There were 39 in 2024, 38 in 2023, 51 in 2022, 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

Many school districts followed similar strategies in their response to the violence in Minneapolis, and in their outreach to their communities. Here are examples from around the country:

Connecting with law enforcement

Many districts are reassuring their communities by partnering with law enforcement to increase patrols in and around schools and reminding parents what physical security measures are in place.

The superintendent of Columbia Heights school district, located north of Minneapolis, said in a Facebook post that the district is working closely with the Columbia Heights Police Department in anticipation of the school year, which starts on Sept. 2.

The Rochester district in Minnesota and some schools in New York and Connecticut have asked local police officers to increase patrols near their schools as a precaution, according to local news reports.

Catholic schools across the country, such as those in Pennsylvania and California, are also increasing security on their campuses in response to the Minneapolis shootings. For instance, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh told its security officers to be extra vigilant and it also partnered with local law enforcement to add more patrols around its schools, according to KDKA News.

Other schools are communicating with parents about the current physical safety measures, such as bullet-resistant film on windows and upgraded security at building entrances, according to local news reports.

Members of a Lutheran church charities comfort dog ministry sit and stand in front of the Annunciation Catholic Church after Wednesday's school shooting, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Members of a Lutheran church charities comfort dog ministry work with children and adults in front of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 28, 2025.
Abbie Parr/AP

Reviewing safety plans

Districts are also using this time to assuage anxious parents and communicate how their school safety plans work.

For instance, the Eden Prairie district in Minnesota sent an email to families outlining its standard response protocol and standard reunification process in case of emergencies, according to the Eden Prairie Local News.

In addition, the superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta told 11Alive.com that the school system reviewed safety protocols immediately after the shooting and notified parents of those procedures.

A focus on student well-being

Districts, especially those near Annunciation Catholic School, are also emphasizing their mental health resources for students and staff who may be feeling overwhelmed or in need of support during this time.

The Columbia Heights school district in Minnesota reminded its community that it has trained staff who can provide a range of social-emotional support for students.

In Minneapolis, the school system shared that students and families can connect with its counselors, social workers, and other mental health staff at any time, and that they can use the HelpMe app to find resources and support.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
