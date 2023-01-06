School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
School Climate & Safety Tracker

School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where

Education Week’s 2023 School Shooting Tracker
January 06, 2023 3 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School shootings—terrifying to students, educators, parents, and communities—always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety. To bring context to these debates, Education Week journalists began tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths.

In 2023, we continue this heartbreaking, but important work. More information about this tracker and our methodology is below.

There has been 1 school shooting this year that resulted in injuries or deaths. There have been 145 such shootings since 2018. There were 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year, the most in a single year since Education Week began tracking such incidents in 2018. There were 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

Latest Situation

A 6-year-old boy shot and injured a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Friday afternoon, police said. The teacher was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the boy was taken into police custody, according to a briefing by the Newport News police chief.

Injuries & Deaths

1     School shootings with injuries or deaths

1     People killed or injured in a school shooting

0     People killed

0     Students or other children killed

0     School employees or other adults killed

1     People injured

Where the Shootings Happened

The size of the dots correlates to the number of people killed or injured. Click on each dot for more information.

About the Shootings

Click on the column names to sort the data.

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this data, contact library@educationweek.org.

About This Tracker

In the emotionally charged aftermath of school shootings, politicians, activists, news media, and ordinary citizens often cite statistics that can present a distorted view of how many of these incidents occur. Those statistics are used to fuel ongoing debates about gun control, arming teachers, and school security.

With this tracker, Education Week aims to provide a clear accounting of K-12 school shootings. There is no single right way of calculating numbers like this, and the human toll in the immediate aftermath and long term is impossible to measure. We hope to provide reliable information to help inform discussions, debates, and solutions.

Methodology

Counting Incidents

This page refers to incidents that meet all the following criteria:

  • where a firearm was discharged,
  • where any individual, other than the suspect or perpetrator, has a bullet wound resulting from the incident,
  • that happen on K-12 school property or on a school bus, and
  • that occur while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.

We do not track incidents in which the only shots fired were from an individual authorized to carry a gun on school property, such as a school resource officer, and who did so in their official capacity.

The numbers of incidents, injuries, and deaths reported in this tracker do not include suicides or self-inflicted injuries. While suicides and attempted suicides are serious issues of health and safety, many of the critical questions and debates that those incidents raise for educators and the broader public are often distinct from those generated by school shootings. Incidents may be added out of sequence as it can take time for verification.

Counting Injuries & Deaths

Injuries included in this tracker may be major or minor. While we only track incidents resulting in at least one bullet wound, total injuries are not necessarily the result of gunfire.

The total number of people killed or injured does not include the suspect or perpetrator.

Sources

In addition to our own reporting, we rely on local news outlets, school and district websites, news alerts via online search engines, the Gun Violence Archive, David Riedman’s K-12 School Shooting Database, and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s Naval Postgraduate School’s K-12 School Shooting database.

How to Cite This Page

School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where (2023, January 6). Education Week. Retrieved Month Day, Year from https://www.edweek.org/leadership/school-shootings-this-year-how-many-and-where/2023/01

See Also

Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings Over Time: Incidents, Injuries, and Deaths
March 23, 2021

Related Tags:
School Shootings School Safety

Reporting & Analysis: Lesli Maxwell, Holly Peele, Stacey Decker, Hyon-Young Kim

Design & Visualization: Stacey Decker, Hyon-Young Kim

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety These Principals Insist on Connecting Every Student to an Adult They Trust
Ensuring every student has at least one trusted adult at school is important. Two principals explain why
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Julie Scott, the principal at R.L. Wright Elementary School, leads a caroling performance for the high school counselor.
Julie Scott, the principal at R.L. Wright Elementary School in Sedgwick, Kan., leads a caroling performance for the high school counselor.<br/>
Doug Barrett for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Infographic School Shootings in 2022: 4 Key Takeaways
Education Week counted more school shootings in 2022 than in any other year since the news organization began tracking them.
Evie Blad, Laura Baker, Hyon-Young Kim & Holly Peele
2 min read
Image of street signs: (1) Stop sign, and (2) Gun Free School Zone.
Education Week and sshepard/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety A Difficult Year for School Safety: 6 Big Themes
Prevention efforts, police failures, and congressional action were among the top school safety stories in 2022.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A woman holds a young girl's hand as they walk past piles of flowers stacked in front of Robb Elementary School.
Visitors walk past a makeshift memorial July 12 honoring the students and teachers killed May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
School Climate & Safety How a School Safety Scare Tactic Roiled a District—And What Others Can Learn From It
Safety experts say scare tactics, like frightening videos, are counterproductive in school safety training.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Image of a school hallway paused on a video screen.
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼