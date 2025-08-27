Two Children, Ages 8 and 10, Killed in Minneapolis School Shooting
School Climate & Safety

Two Children, Ages 8 and 10, Killed in Minneapolis School Shooting

17 people were also injured in the new academic year’s first school shooting
By Caitlynn Peetz, Brooke Schultz & Elizabeth Heubeck — August 27, 2025 | Updated: August 27, 2025 3 min read
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025. This is the first school shooting of the new academic year.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Two children were killed and 17 people were injured during a church service to mark the beginning of the new school year at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The shooting, which occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, is the first school shooting of the new academic year, with the highest number of victims since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

The shooter, who has been identified as a 23-year-old, shot through the church windows during the service, as dozens of children sat in the pews. The pre-K-8 school’s first day of classes was Monday, according to a post on the school’s Instagram page.

See also

Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
January 22, 2025
3 min read

In a local press conference Wednesday afternoon near the scene of the crime, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that in addition to the two children who were killed, 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 were injured by the gunfire. Three adults in their 80s, believed to be parishioners of the church, were also shot and injured. Each of these 17 victims is expected to survive, O’Hara said.

Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer said the school’s teachers acted quickly and heroically during the shooting.

“Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children,” he said during the afternoon press conference. “It could have been significantly worse without their heroic action. This is a nightmare, but we call our staff the dream team, and we will recover from this.”

To the school community, he said: “I love you. You’re so brave, and I’m so sorry this happened to us today.”

O’Hara said the shooter, who barricaded two doors on the side of the building that he shot through, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol—all purchased legally—and fired all three, O’Hara said.

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a mass shooting on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a mass shooting on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

“The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” O’Hara said.

Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, wrote on X that the FBI is investigating this shooting “as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.”

Annunciation Catholic School, located in southwest Minneapolis, enrolls students in preschool through 8th grade. All students are schooled together on one campus, according to the website. The school is located on the same campus as Annunciation Catholic Church, where the shooting took place.

According to an analysis by Education Week, the 8-year-old who died is the youngest victim killed in a shooting that occurred on school grounds since 2021, when gunfire erupted after a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. That incident resulted in the death of an 8-year-old.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the community in a press conference shortly after the shooting occurred. In an emotional statement, Frey told community members: “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.”

“These are kids that should be learning with their friends,” Frey continued. “They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance.”

President Donald Trump said he had been fully briefed on the shooting. He ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and at all military facilities until Aug. 31.

“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Prior to Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, there had been seven school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, Education Week’s analysis found.

Including the Annunciation school shooting, there have been 229 school shootings since 2018. There were 39 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year. There were 38 in 2023, 51 in 2022, 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

Before Wednesday, the last school shooting of 2025 occurred on May 7 at Thurston High School in Redford, Mich., where a 15-year-old student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus.

Parents comfort their children after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Parents comfort their children after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

The Annunciation school shooting is the first to result in a death since March 4, when a 16-year-old was shot and killed after being chased onto school property at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore. It is the deadliest school shooting since three students and three adults were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2024.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
School Safety School Shootings Minnesota

Events

Thu., August 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar What K-12 Publishers Miss in September Is Costing Them District Renewals Worth Millions
Digital rollouts starting slow? Learn how to fix login issues, boost usage & support teachers in our webinar.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Creating Inclusive Classrooms?
Answer 7 questions about creating inclusive classrooms for students.
School Climate & Safety Sandy Hook Survivor: Teachers Need a Louder Voice in School Safety Debates
Aspiring teachers also need the opportunity to talk about gun violence during their time in college, Abbey Clements said.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Abbey Clements, of Newton, Conn., speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
Abbey Clements, of Newton, Conn., speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. Clements co-founded an advocacy group, Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, to amplify teachers' voices on issues like gun control.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
School Climate & Safety What Makes Schools Safe? Researchers Outline These 4 Key Recommendations
Researchers distilled dozens of studies to create practical school safety recommendations.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Pictures of the Week North America Photo Gallery 23236807597084
Melissa Alvarez hugs her son, Ignacio, then 2, during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly school shooting that March. New research drawing on scores of studies identifies some of the most important steps schools can take to stop violence on their campuses.
George Walker IV/AP
School Climate & Safety Spotlight Spotlight on Enhancing School Safety and Emergency Response
This Spotlight will help you explore proactive measures and effective strategies for enhancing school safety and emergency response.
Load More ▼