SEL Could Move Into School Sports. What That Might Look Like
Student Well-Being

SEL Could Move Into School Sports. What That Might Look Like

By Lauraine Langreo — April 12, 2024 5 min read
A middle school football team practices Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
A middle school football team practices in Oklahoma City in 2022.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Imagine you’re a student-athlete just starting out in a team sport. Your opponent is winning, the spectators are loud, there are only a few minutes left, and you’re feeling a lot of pressure. Your coach calls out from the sidelines: “Focus out there!” But you’ve never learned how to effectively block those outside pressures.

That’s where a social-emotional-learning curriculum that helps students self-regulate and manage stress would be useful for students and coaches, said Mitch Lyons, the founder of a handful of nonprofit organizations that advocate for social-emotional learning and cultivating supportive environments in school athletics.

The Massachusetts state legislature is considering a bill that would require its education department to publish guidelines for a social-emotional-learning curriculum in middle and high school athletic programs.

Lyons brought that issue to the attention of state Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem and worked with the Democrat’s office to write the bill, according to Lyons and Creem’s office. He was inspired to champion incorporating SEL into K-12 athletics after seeing what he described as coaching behavior that was abusive.

“That’s when I started looking at, why is this happening in sports?” said Lyons, who lives in Massachusetts. “There was no main message in the athletic department. There’s no, ‘This is something we will be teaching on all teams.’ It’s every coach [doing their own thing].”

With sports, SEL happens ‘in real time’

Sports is a great place to practice social-emotional-learning skills, according to experts. Young people learn skills such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and resilience while playing sports.

“It’s happening in real time,” said Megan Bartlett, the founder of the national nonprofit Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport. “In a sports environment, you’re having real-life interactions with other people, you’re having stressful things happen that cause you to need to practice regulating your emotions.

“And you can get coaching on it in real time,” Bartlett added.

If a student-athlete feels like an opponent bumped into them too hard or doesn’t like what’s happening during the game, a coach can intervene and help the athlete regulate their emotions.

While those skills are often taught implicitly, students should also be taught SEL skills explicitly the same way sports-specific skills—such as how to pass a basketball or how to do a butterfly stroke—are taught, Lyons said.

See Also

Blue concept image of coach and team discussing soccer tactics with ball in foreground.
Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being How Coaches Can Be a Source of Mental Health Support for Student-Athletes
Madeline Will, March 11, 2024
5 min read

Andrew Tucker, the director of policy for the nonprofit Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, or CASEL, agreed that explicit teaching is “proven to be effective in building these types of environments where students can grow and learn new skills.” CASEL has been a major force in promoting the adoption of SEL state standards and promoting research-based SEL instruction.

But explicit teaching doesn’t mean that the student-athletes have to sit and listen to a lesson like they’re in the classroom, Tucker said. It’s all about incorporating these skills in the context of the sport.

“There are all kinds of teachable moments in sports,” he said. “You lose a game, you’re really down on it. How do you as a coach lift your team back up? Do you teach them that this is one game, that these emotions you’re feeling are valid? What are you feeling, and why are you feeling that way? How can we get you to a place where you’re feeling OK?”

Coaches need more training

However, coaches often don’t have the resources they need to teach their student-athletes the necessary social-emotional skills to overcome obstacles they might face in competitions and in life, according to experts.

“I think it’s mostly that it just has never been the expectation,” Bartlett said. “The expectation is if you do need training, it’s in tactics for your sport. It’s how to become the smartest basketball mind, not the best developer of young people.”

Often, coaches are volunteers and not paid well, if at all, so they don’t want to add more to their plates, said Hannah Olson, the director of the Center for Leadership in Athletics at the University of Washington, a research center focused on improving leadership and management practices in athletics.

See Also

Photo from tv series Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ / Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion What ‘Ted Lasso’ Can Teach Us About School Sports
Liz MacLauchlan, June 29, 2023
4 min read

It could also be that, in the past, teachers were almost always the ones coaching, and “the expectation is that a teacher would know those fundamental things,” Bartlett said.

Liz MacLachlan, a high school physics teacher and cross-country coach in Providence, R.I., agreed that for her, incorporating SEL in coaching “comes easier to me with my understanding and training in the classroom.”

“I think everyone kind of knows what we want coaches to be doing, but actually the work of implementing it is a skill,” MacLachlan said. “It’s not easy and obvious how to create [safe, supportive environments]. It takes understanding what you want, verbalizing it clearly, and then in the moments where it’s challenged, being able to turn to kids and say, ‘This is not the environment we’re creating.’”

‘Positive’ development

The Massachusetts bill specifies that an SEL curriculum in middle and high school athletics should explicitly teach students and coaches how to:

  • Create a safe, supportive, and bias-free team culture;
  • Provide students with age-appropriate leadership roles;
  • Formulate lessons and guidance that address hate, bias, and negative behaviors;
  • Build and sustain positive relationships with others; and
  • Develop other skills that would assist them in overcoming physical, social, and emotional obstacles in athletic competition and in their lives.

The bill does not mandate that school districts adopt an SEL curriculum for athletics. Instead, it would require that the state set guidelines for districts if they choose to incorporate it.

“For a hundred years or more, we’ve thought of youth athletics as a way to impart values and skills like hard work, determination, cooperation, problem-solving, and emotion management, but we don’t have any curriculum in place to ensure that our teams live up to that purpose,” Creem said in an email to Education Week.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs school athletics in the state, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the bill, which is set for a public hearing in early May.

Other state legislatures are also looking to address these issues in youth sports. In New Jersey, three assembly members introduced a bill that would establish a task force to examine issues and make recommendations concerning youth sports, including abusive coaching, confrontational parents, and bullying of players. Utah lawmakers passed a joint resolution that condemns abusive coaching practices and calls on schools to provide safe and supportive environments for student-athletes. Although these deal with social-emotional-learning concepts, they don’t mention SEL by name.

“Any move toward finding a way to provide coaches with more education and opportunities to learn is really positive,” Olson said. “I think they’re moving in the right direction.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., April 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Your Questions on the Science of Reading, Answered
Dive into the Science of Reading with K-12 leaders. Discover strategies, policy insights, and more in our webinar.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Breaking the Cycle: How Districts are Turning around Dismal Math Scores
Math myth: Students just aren't good at it? Join us & learn how districts are boosting math scores.
Register
Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Tests Often Stress Students. These Tips Can Calm Their Nerves
It's normal for students to feel anxious about tests and presentations. Here's what the research says can help them.
Michael Norton
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Q&A Putting the Freak-out Over Social Media and Kids' Mental Health in Historical Context
Is it another in a long line of technology-induced moral panics, or something different?
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Vector illustration of 30 items and devices converging into a single smart device. Your contemporary tablet is filled with a rich history, containing ways to record and view video, listen to music, calculate numbers, communicate with others, pay for things, and on and on.
DigitalVision Vectors
Student Well-Being Opinion Stop Saying 'These Kids Don't Care About School’
This damaging myth creates a barrier between educators and students and fails to address the root causes of student disengagement.
Laurie Putnam
4 min read
Illustration of a group of young people with backpacks standing in row rear view, on an erased whiteboard surface.
Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Inconsistent Sleep Patterns in High School Linked to Academic Struggles
New study finds adolescents' varied sleep habits can hurt learning.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Stylized illustration of an alarm clock over a background which is split in half, with one half being nighttime and one half being daytime.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼