How to Use School Security Cameras Effectively: 5 Tips (DOWNLOADABLE)
School Climate & Safety

How to Use School Security Cameras Effectively: 5 Tips (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Arianna Prothero — October 15, 2025 1 min read
A photo showing a CCTV security eye style camera monitoring students in a classroom. The classroom is blurred in the background while the camera is in focus.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Security cameras are everywhere in schools, but too often the devices are not used in smart, effective ways. Cameras frequently are improperly installed and don’t work, they are poorly maintained, or they are used in ways that undermine trust between educators and students, experts point out.

Following is a downloadable tip sheet featuring five steps experts recommend schools take to make sure they’re maximizing the benefits of their security camera systems, while avoiding some of the drawbacks.

DOWNLOAD THE TIPS (PDF)

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Arianna Prothero, Assistant Editor contributed to this article.

Events

Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Beyond the Spreadsheet: Turn Early Literacy Data Into Better Reading Outcomes
Learn how to move beyond surface-level numbers to uncover the key insights hiding deep in your students' early literacy data.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
English Learners K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting English Learners in Today’s Classrooms: Pathways to Success 
Join this free virtual event to get insights, strategies, and solutions to ensure equity and opportunity for English Learners.
Register
Mon., October 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for Every Learner: A Systems-Level Approach to Student and Teacher Empowerment
Math isn’t magic. Join us to explore how we can help students and teachers feel confident in their ability to understand and excel in math.
Content provided by HMH
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety A Law Enforcement Surge Takes a Toll on Children of Immigrants in D.C. Schools
Masked agents have come to quiet neighborhoods, in scenes that could be replicated elsewhere as agents are dispatched to other big cities.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), are seen monitoring a football game between Bell Multicultural and Archbishop Carroll on Sept. 12, 2025, at Cardozo High School in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are seen monitoring a football game between Bell Multicultural and Archbishop Carroll on Sept. 12, 2025, at Cardozo High School in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
School Climate & Safety Download Student Safety: Everything You Need to Know About Heat Stroke
As summer heat waves stretch later into fall—and with higher temperatures arriving earlier in spring—protecting student-athletes from heat-related illnesses has become a year-round concern.
Laura Baker, Vanessa Solis & Gina Tomko
1 min read
Junior Ryan Edson takes a drink of water during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Junior Ryan Edson takes a drink of water during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Heat Illness Is Preventable Even on a Budget, Experts Say
Building awareness of risk is a critically important strategy for under-resourced school districts.
Jennifer Vilcarino
5 min read
Senior Joaquin Garcia takes a drink of water on the sideline during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Senior Joaquin Garcia takes a drink of water on the sideline during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
School Climate & Safety ‘We Can Save Other Athletes’: How One State Is Fighting Heat-Related Deaths
The state has encouraged schools to modify their practices and monitoring during tough conditions.
Jennifer Vilcarino
5 min read
Football players gather around a coach during practice at Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Football players gather around a coach during practice at Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Lynsey Weatherspoon for Education Week
Load More ▼