How to Use School Security Cameras Effectively: 5 Tips (DOWNLOADABLE)

Security cameras are everywhere in schools, but too often the devices are not used in smart, effective ways. Cameras frequently are improperly installed and don’t work, they are poorly maintained, or they are used in ways that undermine trust between educators and students, experts point out.

Following is a downloadable tip sheet featuring five steps experts recommend schools take to make sure they’re maximizing the benefits of their security camera systems, while avoiding some of the drawbacks.

DOWNLOAD THE TIPS (PDF)