Parents Want After-School Programs, But Demand Far Outpaces Supply
Student Well-Being & Movement

Parents Want After-School Programs, But Demand Far Outpaces Supply

By Evie Blad — October 15, 2025 3 min read
Jacob Shaul, center, teaches an after school program called "Mode to Code" to middle schoolers at Everett Middle School in San Francisco on Aug. 27, 2025.
Jacob Shaul, center, teaches an after-school program called Mode to Code to middle schoolers at Everett Middle School in San Francisco on Aug. 27, 2025. The programs typically include enrichment and games, but many families can't find a placement for their children.
Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Parents value after-school programs, but demand far exceeds available capacity, particularly among low- and middle-income families, a new report finds.

Families want after-school programming for about 30 million school-aged children, according to an analysis by the Afterschool Alliance, an organization that promotes after-school programs. But only 7 million children are currently enrolled in such programs.

“That’s more than three in four kids who are missing out on the after-school opportunities their parents want for them,” Jodi Grant, the executive director of the Afterschool Alliance, told reporters at a live streamed event at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The analysis relies on 20 years of data on after-school programs and a survey of a nationally representative sample of 30,515 parents of school-age children conducted by Edge Research between Jan. 31 and April 21. It’s the first attempt the alliance has made to measure access to programs since the COVID-19 pandemic, and researchers polled a large enough sample to provide state-by-state data on unmet demand.

Ninety-seven percent of parents with children in after-school programs rated the quality as excellent, very good, or good, and 85% agreed the programs “provide opportunities to learn life skills, like interacting with peers and responsible decisionmaking.”

As schools face continued, high levels of chronic absenteeism, 75% of parents surveyed agreed that after-school programs “help children become more excited about learning and interested in school, helping them improve their attendance in and attitude toward school.”

There are benefits for parents as well: 84% of respondents said after-school programs help them keep their jobs or work more hours, and many reported lower stress levels when their children participate.

“Too many parents are scrambling to find out what their child is going to do after 3 p.m.,” said Joshua Michael, the president of the Maryland state board of education.

Cost, access, and capacity are top barriers to after-school programs

Parents identified cost as the biggest hurdle to accessing after-school programs; 56% said it was an important factor preventing them from enrolling. Parents identified accessibility concerns, such as a lack of transportation or unsafe walking routes, as barriers. Forty-two percent of parents said their community does not have available programs.

Access varies by family-income levels. Eighty-four percent of children from low-income households—those earning less than two-thirds of the U.S. median household income—are not enrolled despite parental interest. Among middle-income families (earning two-thirds to double the U.S. median income), 73% of children whose parents want them in programs are not enrolled. Among higher-income families (earning more than double the median income), 59% of children are missing out.

Families in the highest income bracket spend about nine times more on out-of-school-time activities as families in the lowest income bracket, the survey found.

To expand access to after-school programming, schools and community partners need to collaborate to address barriers like cost and transportation, advocates said. For example, a community program could partner with a school district to add a bus route serving participating students.

Advocates also urged lawmakers to increase federal after-school funding and protect current programs from cuts.

Annual funding for the $1.33 billion federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports after-school and summer programs in low-income communities, has decreased by about $138 million over the last three years after adjusting for inflation, the Afterschool Alliance estimates.

The program, which serves about 1.4 million students in 10,000 communities, is one of 18 that President Donald Trump’s administration has recently proposed eliminating by combining their collective funding and cutting the total from $6.5 billion to $2 billion.

Survey results show the majority of parents from both political parties support public funding for after-school programs, Harrisonburg, Va., Mayor Deanna Reed, an after-school programs advocate, said at the Press Club event.

“We cannot afford for our federal dollars to disappear,” Reed said. “There are programs that cannot continue if we lose that funding. It is too important to our students and families.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Beyond the Spreadsheet: Turn Early Literacy Data Into Better Reading Outcomes
Learn how to move beyond surface-level numbers to uncover the key insights hiding deep in your students' early literacy data.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
English Learners K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting English Learners in Today’s Classrooms: Pathways to Success 
Join this free virtual event to get insights, strategies, and solutions to ensure equity and opportunity for English Learners.
Register
Mon., October 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for Every Learner: A Systems-Level Approach to Student and Teacher Empowerment
Math isn’t magic. Join us to explore how we can help students and teachers feel confident in their ability to understand and excel in math.
Content provided by HMH
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement Online Messages About Masculinity Hurt Boys’ Self-Esteem. How Educators Can Help
Boys online frequently see messages about making money, building muscle, and fighting or using weapons.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
Two brothers are sitting on the sofa looking at a mobile phone together. Younger one is close to him, watching over his shoulder.
E+
Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion This School Year, Prioritize Youth Mental Health. Here’s How
Especially in rural areas, there's a critical shortage of child mental health care providers.
Steve Bullock
4 min read
Large Group of diverse people with thoughts.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being & Movement Download Recess Can Boost Student Learning. 9 Ways to Make It Matter (DOWNLOADABLE)
All kids benefit from regular, positive recess experiences. These steps can make it happen.
Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Third graders play Ring Around the Rosie during recess at Highland Elementary School in Columbus, Kan., on Oct. 17, 2022.
Third graders play Ring Around the Rosie during recess at Highland Elementary School in Columbus, Kan., on Oct. 17, 2022. Researchers say regular, positive recess experiences can boost student learning.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion First Days of School at Any Age Never Lose Their Power
At 62, I started graduate school the same day my grandson began kindergarten, proof that curiosity and growth never retire.
Michael Nelson
3 min read
Untitled design (2)
Load More ▼