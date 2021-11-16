‘This Is Not What We Signed Up For’: A Principal’s Plea for More Support
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

‘This Is Not What We Signed Up For’: A Principal’s Plea for More Support

COVID-19 mitigation, staffing shortages, and uncertain funding
By Kristen St. Germain — November 16, 2021 3 min read
Illustration of a professional woman walking a tightrope.
Laura Baker/Education Week and uzenzen/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Kristen St. Germain
Kristen St. Germain is the principal of a 7-12 middle and high school in North Stonington, Conn. Prior to her work in administration, she taught 7th grade language arts.

This is not what we signed up for. Nobody else who entered the field of education years ago did. For 27 years, I have loved my job and never dreaded going to work. I have certainly faced many challenges in my times as a teacher and principal, but nothing compares with what school is like in 2021. In fact, the face of education has shifted significantly since I began my career in the classroom.

Today, parental involvement is down, if not totally absent. Too many families are overstretched and cannot give the support to their kids that they need to make parent-teacher partnerships work.

Today, teachers and principals have become health-care experts. We are social workers, counselors, and therapists. We must buy food, clothes, and school supplies for many students—and more each year. Today, we spend more time on social and emotional development than reading and mathematics.

Today, we can tell you the length of our lunch tables and hallways and how many feet between desks in every one of our classrooms. I can recite COVID-19 protocols in my sleep. Instead of observing classroom teachers for quality teaching, we are monitoring safety protocols to make sure we are doing our part to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay.

Teaching used to be about instructional practice and student growth. We used to be able to attend some of the top-notch conferences in the country and bring back practice to make our schools better. We used to be able to talk about student learning and what we can do to help all students achieve regardless of socioeconomic status. Today, we are fighting to survive and stay standing even as every protocol and demand is physically and emotionally exhausting.

Today, we are teaching students how to talk respectfully to adults more than we ever have. We are spending hours of each day tracing social-media posts that cause educational disruptions in our schools. We are trying to get our students to see that, yes, one post can ruin their lives.

Today, we are on the phone with outside agencies daily to protect children who need protection and we are watching as those same children and their families don’t get the support they need because there is always a case far worse.

Today, we can spend up to four hours of a 10-hour day contact tracing while navigating tricky privacy laws for vaccinations. Today, we have to answer to very angry parents about why their healthy child must quarantine for 10 days and how that child is expected to keep up while out of school. Today, we are questioned about protocols: Why do we require three-foot distancing in the classroom but six feet everywhere else? Why must students be quarantined even though they were wearing a mask?

Today, we can’t recognize our own students in the hallways underneath their masks. We can’t see their pain or support them if we can’t even see who is struggling.

Today, we are desperately seeking teachers with qualifications to fill positions that used to be competitive. We are rescheduling sporting events because staffing shortages prevent us from getting our students to and from contests.

Today, we are being called “communists,” “dictators,” and other horrible names when we enforce the rules to wear masks on school grounds. We are doing so without help from the necessary personnel because, throughout all this, people still vote down educational funding increases if they don’t have children in the system. Today, we are spending hours to gain grant funding with so many limitations on it that is it almost impossible to truly make a difference for students.

Today, we spend more time with teachers who need social and emotional support for themselves. We are trying to keep their spark, which is what truly makes schools wonderful places for learning. Those sparks are fading. Today, we keep adding to the plates of teachers and principals and never remove any responsibilities that the profession already placed on them before the pandemic hit. We are not able to compensate anyone for this extra work. We are not able to take care of our teachers and our principals like we need to.

Today is not what any of us signed up for. Today is driving outstanding teachers and principals far away from the profession. Today is breaking an educational system so far beyond repair we might never succeed in fixing it. And, today, in spite of these difficulties, we are still held accountable for student-test scores, which our communities use to sell homes and raise property taxes.

Today, people need to listen and understand the toll is being placed on schools. Today, we plead that you stand up and take care of these people who spend more time with your children than they spend with their own.

Events

Wed., November 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Resolving Pain Points With Improvement Solutions That Work
Are you confident in your improvement efforts? Meet five experts who will share proven solutions to help you grow leaders, enhance teacher effectiveness, and improve achievement. While every school has its own strengths and obstacles—it’s
Content provided by Cognia
Register
Thu., November 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Professional Development Online Summit What's Next for Professional Development: An Overview for Principals
Join fellow educators and administrators in this discussion on professional development for principals and administrators.
Register
Tue., November 30, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Helping English-Learners Through Improved Parent Outreach: Strategies That Work
Communicating with families is key to helping students thrive – and that’s become even more apparent during a pandemic that’s upended student well-being and forced constant logistical changes in schools. Educators should pay particular attention
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Letter to the Editor Reconsidering Causes of Principal Burnout
The state and federal governments are asking us to implement policies that often go against our beliefs, says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management From Our Research Center Just How Widespread Are the Threats to Educators Over COVID Policies?
An EdWeek Research Center survey asked district and school leaders if they, or anyone on their staff, had faced threats.

Holly Kurtz
3 min read
Seminole County, Fla., deputies remove a parent from a school board meeting during a heated discussion about mask mandates in September.
Seminole County, Fla., deputies remove a parent from a school board meeting during a heated discussion about mask mandates in September.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
School & District Management Opinion Why This Assistant Superintendent 'Jumped Into TikTok With Both Goofy, Size 14 Feet'
An assistant superintendent joined TikTok, and in the process, it gave him an outlet to achieve better mental health.
Tim Dawkins
6 min read
Screen Shot 2021 11 07 at 7.21.23 AM
Shutterstock
School & District Management Opinion School Cannot Go on This Way. Education Leaders Need to Step Up
Instead of holding broken systems together, we encourage school leaders to focus on blazing new paths, write two teacher educators.
Nicole Mirra & Antero Garcia
5 min read
Illustration of leaders planning a course of action
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock
Load More ▼