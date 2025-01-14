Superintendents Say Public Schools Can Compete With School Choice. Here’s How
School & District Management

Superintendents Say Public Schools Can Compete With School Choice. Here’s How

By Olina Banerji — January 14, 2025 4 min read
011425 SOY Finalists BS
The four finalists for the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year speak at a Jan. 9 panel discussion at the National Press Club in Washington. From left to right: Debbie Jones, Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr., Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, and David K. Moore
Courtesy of AASA
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington , D.C. -

Editor’s note: Education Week Staff Writer Olina Banerji served as moderator of the panel discussion among the four finalists for AASA’s National Superintendent of the Year award held Jan. 9 at the National Press Club here.

Public schools need better programming, innovation, and funding to compete amid an expansion of school choice, according to the four 2025 finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

“The fact is that the No. 1 choice for educating all the children in our community is the public education system,” said David Moore, superintendent of the Indian River County school district in Florida, which has some of the most expansive school choice policies in the country. “Why on earth would we allow anyone else to tell our story? In public education, we need to be authors of our own reform.”

Moore, along with the three other superintendents on the panel, are finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year, co-presented by AASA, The School Superintendent’s Association, financial services firm Corebridge Financial, and Sourcewell, a school purchasing solutions provider. The winner will be named at a national conference in New Orleans in early March.

A new federal administration will take charge under Donald Trump on Jan. 20. And the new administration’s proclivity toward channeling tax dollars to school choice programs has been clear.

According to an Education Week analysis, 28 states and the District of Columbia have programs that give parents tax dollars to spend on educational options outside of public schools. The use of vouchers, education savings accounts, and direct tax credits, among other spending options, are likely to grow with support from the Trump administration.

Superintendents, acting as chief executives for their districts, have to “reframe” their thinking and innovate to include more choices within public education, said Debbie Jones, the superintendent of the Bentonville, Ark., school district.

“I don’t have a particular problem with school choice. I have a problem that public schools have been left out of the discussion,” said Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr., the superintendent of Jefferson County schools in Alabama.

A focus on careers can help, superintendents say

Superintendents on the panel were clear that building out their school-to-career pipelines will make public schools a competitive option for students.

To help his district compete for students, Gonsoulin said he’s launched more than 20 high-school-level “academies,” or specialized, certificate-awarding schools.

Students interested in these academies can travel to the high school where they’re located, without having to switch schools. The transportation—buses, with Wi-Fi—is on the district’s tab, said Gonsoulin.

These academies cover several subjects, from agriculture to automotive engineering, and give students a path to a career right after graduation. The superintendent’s team also mapped the job vacancies in their area to offer courses that would help students get high-wage jobs within a 50-mile radius of the district.

With more choices, the number of industry certifications awarded went from 1,000 to 4,000 within the first year of the academies launching, Gonsoulin said.

See also

Conceptual image of business growth goals and success goals showing scattered wooden blocks with arrow icons and red target icons.
Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Public Schools Launch Marketing Campaigns to Compete With School Choice
Caitlynn Peetz, August 19, 2024
6 min read

Jones, from Arkansas, launched a professional studies program in 2016 and had to re-frame her own expectations of what these career-oriented classes would look like. She was anxious about the curriculum standards, and what books or materials would be used.

“We have to unlearn everything we learn about curriculum,” she said. “What we follow is what business and industry calls for that class.”

These classes help students gain certifications, but more crucially, said Jones, they’re able to build networks with the professionals they intern with—for instance, in the health care sector.

The state’s biggest employer, Walmart, has hired over 50 student interns from the district.

This work has to start early

To redesign public school systems to incorporate more choice, Moore said it’s important to remember that current elementary students may go into careers that don’t exist yet. Students will have to develop inherent traits—like curiosity—to keep up with an evolving job market.

See also

Diverse male and female characters are assembling cogwheels together at work. Concept of soft skills, work operations, and teamwork productivity. Business workflow as cogwheel mechanism.
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock
College & Workforce Readiness The SEL Skills Google, Microsoft, and Other Top Companies Want Schools to Teach
Mark Lieberman, January 13, 2025
8 min read

“In elementary schools, we’re going to be intentional about students leaving with curiosity and questioning absolutely everything,” he said. “In middle school, we are going to be strategic about making sure they are creative and problem solvers.”

Moore said 78 percent of the district’s most recent graduates had leveraged Advanced Placement classes, dual enrollment and certification programs, and Cambridge certifications.

Moore said his district also dropped certain career programs that didn’t lead to high-paying jobs, and is focusing instead on introducing certifications for nursing, and expanding their welding program.

There are other supportive factors, too, that can help boost students’ interest in coming to school. Staffing schools with qualified and motivated teachers can help, said Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, the superintendent of the Peoria, Ill., public schools.

Desmoulin-Kherat started her superintendency in 2015 with close to 180 teacher vacancies across the 13,000-student district. The district implemented a grow-your-own program to train and certify a larger and more diverse group of candidates as full-time teachers. Desmoulin-Kherat also pushed for the Peoria district to become a J-1 visa sponsor to hire teachers internationally. Under her leadership, the district has hired 116 teachers from 16 countries to bridge the acute staff shortage.

The four leaders also stressed the importance of communicating with their communities, especially with students from all grades. The conversations, they said, help them peek into students’ goals and aspirations, which start forming as early as kindergarten.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Classroom Interruptions Add Up Quickly to Lost Learning Time
During a typical school year, teachers contend with potentially thousands of interruptions to classroom time.
Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker
3 min read
Image of a clock on supplies.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva<br/>
School & District Management Are Snow Days Making a Comeback?
While some school districts use remote learning days when wintry weather strikes, others are reverting to—or sticking with—snow days.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Rosie Henson, from left, Charlotte Hall and Jaya Demni play around in the snow near Schifferstadt Museum in Frederick, Md.,on Monday, Jan. 6. 2025.
Rosie Henson, from left, Charlotte Hall and Jaya Demni play around in the snow near Schifferstadt Museum in Frederick, Md.,on Jan. 6. 2025.
Ric Dugan/The Frederick News-Post via AP
School & District Management Opinion When I Left the Classroom for Administration, Did I Join the Dark Side?
When I became a school leader, I thought I’d still always be a teacher first. It wasn’t that simple.
Sarah Berman
4 min read
Being able to empathize with both the dark and light sides of teaching and administrative work.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Teachers Hate Observations. What Principals Can Do to Ease Their Stress
Walkthroughs often leave teachers feeling anxious and unprepared. There's a better way.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Teacher helping student, focused; observation.
E+
Load More ▼