Mentoring is a vital component of professional development in education, but the traditional methods of assigning mentors often fall short of fostering meaningful, impactful relationships. Last spring, I found myself reflecting on how to leverage purposeful connections to find a mentor who truly aligns with my professional values and goals. As I explored this idea, I identified two key factors to consider in establishing a meaningful mentorship connection: alignment and trust.

I once attended a workshop where a speaker shared strategies for fostering self-awareness. Those insights resonated with my own education philosophy and inspired me to implement similar strategies, leading to improvements in student engagement and achievement.

Connecting with like-minded individuals who align with our leadership philosophies and challenge us to reach shared education goals can open up endless possibilities. A mentor who shared my passion for innovation helped me implement new classroom strategies, significantly improving student learning.

It’s also important to remember that differing perspectives can be a valuable way to refine our leadership styles—helping us hold onto what works while letting go of the “what not to do” examples. Ultimately, these experiences shape our priorities as leaders, guiding us toward the values and actions that truly matter.

New teachers and administrators are often paired with a mentor—someone in the district who knows the ropes or a retired professional who supports multiple districts in this capacity. Regardless of their background, the mentee rarely gets a say in who that mentor is. With this traditional model come a few inherent challenges.

Mentors are often paired with mentees based on availability rather than shared values or goals. For example, I had a mentor with a special education background, while my focus was administrative leadership, making the guidance less relevant to my challenges.

These arbitrary pairings can also limit the opportunity to be vulnerable. I once had a mentor from my district, but I felt uncomfortable admitting difficulties or pushing back on outdated procedures, fearing judgment. For instance, I struggled with a new behavior-management system and lacked guidance from someone who could openly discuss these challenges, leaving me feeling isolated and unsupported.

Here are some practical ways districts can address these mentorship challenges:



Reevaluate mentor pairings. Focus mentor assignments on shared values and goals, not just availability, for stronger relationships. Create vulnerable spaces. Foster safe environments where mentees can openly share challenges without fear. Encourage self-initiated mentorships. Empower educators to seek mentors who inspire, promoting meaningful connections. Build on trust and shared values. Mentor-mentee relationships rooted in trust and shared leadership can drive growth and improve outcomes.

The genesis of this essay stemmed from an interaction I had with a former K-5 principal, school leadership coach, and author of many education books. After completing my formal mentoring in the district, I felt unfulfilled and somewhat ill-equipped to advance the work at my elementary school. This person, who had come to our district to discuss self-awareness, was someone I had always admired. We shared a lot in common—both of us were the first in our families to attend college, both had taught 1st grade, and we had both served as elementary school principals. His practical advice, grounded in research, spoke to my own challenges and aspirations as a leader.

During a break in the training, I saw him lingering near the front and seized the opportunity to introduce myself. I asked if he would be willing to spend a few minutes discussing my leadership journey. The following week, we spent an hour in my office discussing life, education, and the possibilities on my horizon as a school leader. In that hour, I shared struggles I had never voiced before and reflected fervently about the things that inspired me. This conversation set me on a path of deeply understanding his work, leading my school with intention, building self-efficacy among my faculty, and fostering deeper collaboration to drive results.

As a result of this connection, my work this year has been more focused than in any of my previous seven years as a building principal. This work has been sustainable and continues to build upon itself, driven by an ongoing mentorship. My mentor visits my school regularly, and I participate in his monthly professional development group sessions each month.

For example, I decided this year to structure faculty meetings using our school motto: “Learn, Laugh, Grow—Together.” We now start with a success criterion that is built alongside the faculty (Together) prior to each meeting, we then have time to learn from our colleagues (Learn), followed by time for highlighting good things that are happening in our building (Laugh), and then engaging in conversations centered around collective teacher efficacy (Grow). By collaborating on meeting agendas and focusing on collective learning, we have created an environment that fosters meaningful discussions to strengthen our ideas and improve our practice.

Creating a shared understanding and human interconnectedness can lead to a positive impact for staff, students, and ourselves. By embracing the value of a mentor, we unlock the potential for profound growth, not only in ourselves but in the collective strength and success of our entire educational community.

If you are feeling your current mentorship arrangement is not working for you, do you have the courage and initiative to make a change and seek out a better fit? What is stopping you?