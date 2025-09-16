As we get deeper into the new school year, principals’ calendars are filling up faster than the cafeteria lines on pizza day. We are scheduling professional development sessions and figuring out how to implement new district initiatives. Among the many priorities, one of the most critical is determining how to effectively recognize and motivate staff throughout the year.

Many recent discussions of staff motivation have rightly centered on combating teacher burnout. In this article, I will offer a different lens: how we can move beyond traditional, extrinsic rewards such as food-based incentives toward more meaningful forms of recognition that cultivate purpose, autonomy, and a sense of professional fulfillment.

In my own school, I find myself increasingly searching for strategies that tap into these deeper, intrinsic motivators rather than just bringing another box of donuts to the teachers’ lounge.

Here are three fun and inexpensive ways I have found to celebrate the inspirational work of our teachers:



Recognize teachers publicly and often.

Management expert Stephen Covey advises leaders to always treat your employees exactly as you want them to treat your best customers. In education, our “best customers” or clients are our students.

With this in mind, last year, my school launched a recognition program that invited students, staff, and families to nominate educators who make a meaningful impact. Our administrative team distributed the cards during lunches and asked students a simple yet powerful question: Do you have a teacher who deserves to be recognized?

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with students eagerly acknowledging the influence of their teachers by completing the cards.

During our monthly faculty meetings, we highlighted these moments by randomly selecting cards and presenting teachers with $25 Amazon gift cards donated by our parent-teacher association. Publicly reading these handwritten notes reminded teachers of the lasting difference they are making.

This year, we are elevating this effort by reading one recognition each morning over the PA system—starting the day with positivity and purpose. Additionally, I am including “shout-out spotlight” in my weekly family newsletter, ensuring that parents share in the pride of seeing their child’s teachers publicly praised and deeply appreciated.



Offer handwritten encouragement.

I’ve yet to meet an educator who doesn’t value a sincere note of encouragement or praise from their leadership team. This year, our administrative team is making a concerted effort to write at least one personalized note per week to a staff member who we directly supervise.

The power of this practice lies not in the frequency but in the authenticity—specific, thoughtful recognition that reflects what we truly see and appreciate. A few well-chosen words can go a long way in reinforcing a culture of appreciation and connection.

If a week passes, and you struggle to identify something to celebrate, it is time to reengage and refocus our priorities.

Remember that building relationships is our mission as educators. Meaningful moments are unfolding all around us on a regular basis. Simply put, if you are not finding something worth noting, you may not be paying enough attention.



Pass on the positive recognition to students.

At my school this year, we’ll also “mug” our teachers with positivity. That is, we plan to distribute school-branded mugs filled with cards for teachers to pay the recognition forward when they catch a kid being good. I know from a similar initiative at my previous school that it strengthens teachers’ relationships with their students to pass on this positive recognition.

Regardless of the specific methods you choose to recognize your staff, I encourage a shift from food-based rewards to approaches that affirm and nurture intrinsic motivation. This appreciation can be used to honor staff members who exemplify your school’s core values and improve your school culture. Much like a compass keeps a traveler on course, spotlighting these values helps keep your school community aligned with its larger vision.

After all, sustained and meaningful improvements in staff morale are rarely achieved through short-term incentives alone—principals simply “do-nut” see lasting change when recognition lacks depth and purpose.