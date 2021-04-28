Meet the Parent Activists of the Pandemic

The pandemic has put unique hurdles in front of parents as they mobilize to shape their children’s education, from the push for in-person schooling—or home-school alternatives—to long-term demands for parent empowerment. EdWeek’s video team tells the story of four parent activists who pushed forward despite institutional head winds.

Brooke Saias is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell stories about the impact of education on communities.

Coverage of strategies for advancing the opportunities for students most at need, including those from low-income families and communities is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, at www.waltonk12.org . Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.