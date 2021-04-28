Meet the Parent Activists of the Pandemic

The pandemic has put unique hurdles in front of parents as they mobilize to shape their children’s education, from the push for in-person schooling—or home-school alternatives—to long-term demands for parent empowerment. EdWeek’s video team tells the story of four parent activists who pushed forward despite institutional head winds.
A Parent Organizes to Pry Schools Open
In Detroit, Parents Equip Other Parents to Do Home Schooling Right
Organizing for Resources—and a Parent Voice in Decisionmaking
Doubling Down When Parent Advocacy Faces Pushback
Coverage of strategies for advancing the opportunities for students most at need, including those from low-income families and communities is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, at www.waltonk12.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.