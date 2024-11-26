A Small Town’s Deep Affection for Its New School
Families & the Community

A Small Town’s Deep Affection for Its New School

In a town of fewer than 800 residents, a new school was a full-community project, from start to finish
By Caitlynn Peetz — November 26, 2024 5 min read
112524 lamberton AP BS 5
Buses line up outside the newly opened Red Rock Central Secondary School in Lamberton, Minn. Community leaders view the $41 million as a boost both for students and the broader community.
Courtesy of Red Rock Central School District
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Lamberton , Minn. -

The tiny town of Lamberton in rural Minnesota has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Headed into the Thanksgiving break, the community of about 800 people two hours west of Minneapolis is reflecting on the first month of its brand new school building being open.

It’s a long-awaited—and much-needed—upgrade for students and teachers, yes, but it’s also an investment in the longevity of the Lamberton community in general, local leaders say.

In Lamberton, like other small, rural communities across the country, the school is the heart of the town. It’s also the town’s largest employer, it’s where fundraisers and community events are held, and it’s something that draws people to the town—whether they’re visiting for an athletic event or deciding on a place to live.

“The two are fully intertwined,” said Superintendent Todd Lee. “We are all very aware of that.”

Two years ago, Lamberton’s lone school that houses all 400 students in kindergarten through grade 12—built more than 100 years ago—was literally falling apart. Pipes were so old that parts rusted away, causing the plumbing and water systems to malfunction, and forcing the district to cancel classes for several days while construction crews drilled into the building’s foundation to replace the pipes.

It had been clear for a while that the district’s lone school was well past its prime, but that event and its impact on kids’ ability to learn solidified for district leaders and community members alike that Lamberton was in dire need of a new building—and soon.

112524 lamberton AP BS 4
The cafeteria in the newly opened Red Rock Central Secondary School in Lamberton, Minn.
Courtesy of Red Rock Central School District

“When you’re getting to the point where you have to close school, it’s a huge problem,” said Lee from his office in the new building, with windows that face the old school just one block away. “It had just outlived its use.”

In October, Lamberton opened the new Red Rock Central Secondary School to the community—a $41 million investment that district leaders hope will improve nearly every facet of the school experience, from safety to academic achievement. And the benefits will likely extend to the broader community, school and town leaders say, with the school serving as a magnet for community events and for families looking for high-quality academics, leading to a ripple effect on the local economy.

“The alternatives of a school disappearing in a community like one that we’re located in is not a good alternative,” said Brian Kletscher, a former county commissioner and current CEO of Highwater Ethanol, a fuel supplier based in Lamberton and one of the largest employers in the region. “Having a new school, a strong school with good education, is a draw for potential employees coming in and for maintaining the employees that we have, which I think is important for Lamberton as a whole. It stabilizes the employees we have available in our workforce.”

See Also

An excavator out in front of a school renovation site, with the entrance doors in the background
iStock/Getty
School & District Management These School Building Improvements Are Most Likely to Boost Test Scores
Mark Lieberman, October 5, 2023
4 min read

District hopes new facility can boost enrollment

Lamberton is small—fewer than 800 people live there, and the population has been decreasing gradually for the past few decades, according to census data.

The school district itself has not lost students in recent years, largely attributable to the fact it serves several area communities that in past decades consolidated their school districts into one—Red Rock Central.

112524 lamberton AP BS 3
The gymnasium in the newly opened school in Lamberton, Minn.
Courtesy of Red Rock Central School District

But Minnesota also has “open enrollment,” meaning students may choose to attend a school other than the one they are assigned to based on their physical address. So, students who live outside the boundaries of Red Rock Central could opt for the new school in Lamberton, whether it’s physically closer to their home address or they think it provides better opportunities—including facilities.

“One hope is that it means we’re going to be able to attract new students, but also just keep the students in our district that we already have, if possible,” Lee said. “We want to at least maintain—but hopefully increase—enrollment.”

By the third week the new Lamberton school was open, seven new students had enrolled in the district and started attending, Lee said later.

New school offers upgraded security

For the school community, the new building isn’t just about having something that looks nice, Lee said. It’s about increased safety thanks to new camera systems, a security vestibule, and controlled access that records who swiped their key card at what door and when. Lamberton does have a police department in town, but officers work on a part-time schedule, and if they’re not on duty, the next-closest police department is about 25 minutes away.

“In the old building there was something like 16 different entrances all around the building which were hard to monitor and the doors got propped open, and that’s a serious safety issue,” Lee said. “The improvements in that area, and having secure entrances, is a huge deal for us.”

112524 lamberton AP BS 1
The newly built Red Rock Central Secondary School in Lamberton, Minn., includes learning stairs, a flexible seating arrangement where students can sit and socialize or work on homework.
Courtesy of Red Rock Central School District

Lamberton also took the opportunity to incorporate flexible seating—like the learning stairs, a large, wide staircase in the cafeteria where students can sit and socialize or work on homework. Such seating has been shown to improve school culture and increase student engagement.

The new Lamberton school has been a whole community effort from beginning to end.

It was made possible by a $41 million referendum approved by voters in the district in November 2021. It raised property taxes for home and land owners, an investment the majority of local voters determined was worthwhile. On average, homeowners’ taxes increased less than $50 per year, though the total impact varied based on home and property values.

Then, prices on construction projects skyrocketed. Lee and his team had to cut several items from the project—like many features of the theater and a new playground apparatus. Later, the school was able to reinstate most of the main features, but there wasn’t enough money to install a large digital scoreboard in the gym.

So, local businesses stepped in and sponsored the installation of the scoreboard, paying for it in exchange for advertising alongside it.

“That shows the community values this project and this school, and that feels really validating,” said Clayton Hubert, the K-12 art teacher.

Hubert has worked in the district for more than a decade. He saw the need for a new building and is excited by his new room in the school, which is much larger than his previous spot with more space for activities and projects.

Hubert also grew up in the area and attended school in the old building, so there’s some nostalgia and sadness in moving out of the former school, too. But it’s outweighed by the hope and excitement about the opportunities that come with the new school, Hubert said.

“A change is a change, and change can be hard in a lot of ways,” Hubert said. “But it’s easy to tell when it’s a good change overall.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Community Engagement School Facilities & Design Minnesota

Events

Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community From Our Research Center What Educators Have to Say About Parents Texting and Calling Their Kids During School
Teachers, principals, and district leaders are increasingly frustrated by parents who do not respect student cellphone restrictions.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
Photograph of a hand holding a cellphone showing text messages from "mom" with "Did you remember to take your lunch today?" and "Don't forget you have music lessons after school." The background is a blurred open book.
Kathy Everett for Education Week
Families & the Community Opinion The 3 Secrets to Better Parent-Teacher Communication
Teachers and parents rarely receive guidance on how to effectively communicate. Here’s what two experienced educators recommend.
Adam Berger & Don Berger
4 min read
Line drawing of town landscape including a school, a child, and a parent.
Fumiko Inoue/iStock
Families & the Community School Attendance Suffers as Parent Attitudes Shift
Parents are more relaxed about attendance than before the pandemic, district leaders said.
Evie Blad
4 min read
One person walking down stairs in motion effect photography inside building.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Families & the Community Parents Call Chronic Absenteeism a Problem, But Most Can't Define It
A new poll sheds light on parents' views on chronic absenteeism and acceptable reasons to miss school.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Empty desks within a classroom
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼