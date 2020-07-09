Sadia Shakir, an attorney in Northville, Mich., is currently home schooling two of her three daughters. When her youngest daughter wanted to memorize the Quran—instruction that her current religious school could not accommodate—she decided to start home schooling. Her middle daughter is learning at home for academic reasons and both girls may go back to a religious or public school in the future depending on what they want and need. Her eldest daughter attends a traditional public school now, but has also been home-schooled and attended a religious school. Shakir believes the needs of her children should determine how they are educated and that as their needs change, so too can their method of schooling. Shakir hopes her children will become critical thinkers and encourages them to follow their passions. Shakir’s family was profiled as part of an Education Week video series on home schooling families.