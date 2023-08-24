Meet 7 School Therapy Dogs That Support Student and Staff Well-Being

For many students, back to school means back to drool.

A growing number of K-12 schools have gone to the canines as social workers, counselors, and administrators train therapy dogs to work in classrooms, offering comfort and learning opportunities for students.

These furry friends aren’t ruffing it. They are pawsitively comfortable joining in classroom reading circles, being stroked by students during counseling sessions, and even helping students with disabilities perfect motor skills through guided exercises. You can read more about how schools train and use therapy dogs here.

To celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26, we looked across social media and asked Education Week’s social media followers to share pictures of their school’s therapy dogs.

Here’s a look at some of the canines that help support student and staff well-being.

New pooch in town

J.F. Burns Elementary School in Maineville, Ohio, welcomed Sunny to the staff this year.

Say hi to Sunny! He is a therapy dog @JFBKnights. His handler is @JFBSander. This is his first week! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/QNCJh0veLM — Kings Local Schools (@Kings_Schools) August 23, 2023

Paw-lenteering for pets

Students in West Chester, Pa., schools enjoy a visit from Balto the service dog. Some schools invite trained, screened dogs and volunteer handlers into their classrooms, rather than training their own.

As we welcome our #WCASD students & staff back to school, let's take a moment to enjoy these snapshots of our Summer Learning Academy 🌞



From Balto the service dog's visits to transforming the playground into a math adventure, summer learning has shone brightly! #NewSchoolYear pic.twitter.com/2wd9s08RQs — West Chester Area SD (@WestChesterASD) August 21, 2023

Poodles for pupils

Many schools select poodles for their therapy dogs in hopes that lower-shedding coats will be less likely to set off students’ allergies.

Say hi to Ollie! He is a therapy dog @SLEKnights! He is a standard poodle. Here he is doing his best example of “place” and showing some love to a student. pic.twitter.com/C1GHOyag0C — Kings Local Schools (@Kings_Schools) August 23, 2023

Besties

This gorgeous pair works at Poplar Grove middle and elementary schools in Franklin, Tenn.

Everyone meet my new bestie, Parker! He is the new facility/therapy dog at the elementary school. We have spent the last two weeks getting to know each other! #fssd #fssdtherapydogpack #schooltherapydogs @fssdPGMS @fssdPGES pic.twitter.com/5NyejWsaE1 — Alma the PGS Therapy Dog (@FSSDAlma) August 20, 2023

Motivational pups

Educators who work with therapy dogs say they can become sort of unofficial school mascots, building students’ engagement in school through pets and belly rubs. Here, a therapy dog at a Kings Mills, Ohio, elementary school accepts birthday goodies.

Say hi to Gily! She’s a therapy dog @KMEKnights. Her handler is @KME_Counselor. pic.twitter.com/OjO5e71zW0 — Kings Local Schools (@Kings_Schools) August 23, 2023

Golden boy

Golden retrievers are another popular breed of therapy dogs, favored for their cheery dispositions and smily faces. But experts say dogs of any breed can be trained for the task as long as they enjoy being around people.

Say hello to Cooper, who works in a high school in West Deer, Pa.

Deer Lakes welcomes 6 new teachers — and a therapy dog — for 2023-24 school year https://t.co/BsGWF2YCiF — Deer Lakes School District (@deerlakessd) August 22, 2023

Paw-mp and circumstance

Experts in animal-assisted therapy recommend that future therapy dogs start with basic obedience classes before they complete programs specially designed for therapy work.

In this photo, Duke, a good boy from Stockton, Calif., dons his tasseled cap.