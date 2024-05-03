Twice as Many LGBTQ+ Teens Find Affirmation Online as at Home
Student Well-Being

Twice as Many LGBTQ+ Teens Find Affirmation Online as at Home

By Arianna Prothero — May 03, 2024 5 min read
Group of modern diverse queer young people holding cell phones in their hands.
Eduard Figueres/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or check out these resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Educators and parents alike have been ringing alarm bells over social media as an enabler of cyberbullying, fights, and unhealthy comparisons with peers for teens.

Today’s kids, as the common critique goes, spend too much time in toxic online spaces at the cost of healthier in-person interactions with family and peers.

But for LGBTQ+ teens, that assessment doesn’t necessarily hold true, according to a newly released survey of 13- to 17-year-olds.

Sixty-seven percent of LGBTQ+ teens say they have found affirming spaces and communities online, compared with 46 percent who said the same of their school and 31 percent who said so about their home, in the Trevor Project’s 6th annual survey on the mental health of LGBTQ+ young people.

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth, and it polled nearly 20,000 LGBTQ+ young people in the United States for its most recent survey, including 9,070 13- through 17-year-olds, from September through December 2023.

Although it might sound counterintuitive, especially considering that 35 percent of LGBTQ+ teens in the survey said they had been cyberbullied, social media and other online spaces can provide LGBTQ+ teens with a vital sense of belonging, said Casey Pick, the Trevor Project’s director of law and policy.

“The internet can provide a way for LGBTQ+ young people who feel isolated to connect with their peers, to see themselves represented in affirming content, or to express themselves and explore their own identities in ways that it can be more difficult to do at school or home,” she said in a statement to Education Week.

LGBTQ+ teens can also find educational and mental health resources tailored to their sexual and gender identities to which they may not otherwise have access, Pick said.

That doesn’t mean that LGBTQ+ youth’s experiences with social media are all rosy—it can still be a place where they experience cyberbullying, and that contributes to anxiety and eating disorders, Pick said. Surveys by the Trevor Project have found that strong majorities of LGBTQ+ youth say social media has both positively and negatively impacted their well-being.

See also

A photograph of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager who died a day after a fight in a high school bathroom, is projected during a candlelight service at Point A Gallery, on Feb. 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Federal officials will investigate the Oklahoma school district where Benedict died, according to a letter sent by the U.S. Department of Education on March 1, 2024.
A photograph of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager who died a day after a fight in a high school restroom, is projected during a candlelight service at Point A Gallery, on Feb. 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Federal officials will investigate the Oklahoma school district where Benedict died, according to a letter sent by the U.S. Department of Education on March 1, 2024.
Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP
Law & Courts Oklahoma Nonbinary Student's Death Shines a Light on Families' Legal Recourse for Bullying
Mark Walsh, March 6, 2024
11 min read

The Trevor Project has also found that having access to affirming spaces is important for LGBTQ+ teens’ mental health and safety. LGBTQ+ youth who said in the most recent survey that they have access to affirming spaces reported lower rates of suicide attempts than those who said they didn’t. That was especially true for young people who said they attended affirming schools.

What qualities make a school affirming? They are actions, policies, and spaces that support and protect LGBTQ+ students. Those can include enumerated anti-bullying policies that make clear that anti-LGBTQ+ harassment isn’t tolerated, the availability of gender-neutral bathrooms, and GSA clubs, or Gender-Sexualities Alliances.

These can be powerful tools for supporting LGBTQ+ youth’s mental health. Esmée Silverman, a college student who last fall shared their story about coming out as transgender in high school with Education Week, credited their GSA club with saving their life.

“It gave me solidarity, gave me confidence, and made me feel like I had other people I could talk to, relate to,” they said. “That’s a really important thing to have when you’re struggling, and you feel overwhelmed. I was thinking of suicide constantly during my freshman year of high school, and I was not alone in that thought—I know plenty of queer and trans youth who have thought about suicide because of all of this stuff. They think it’s easier than coming out.”

See Also

EW Esmee Silverman Thumbnail
Student Well-Being In Their Own Words LGBTQ+ Student Perspective: ‘My School’s GSA Saved My Life’
Lauraine Langreo, October 16, 2023
3 min read

LGBTQ+ teens struggle with poor mental health, bullying

Poor mental health remains an area of high concern among LGBTQ+ youth.

Most alarming, the survey found that 46 percent of LGBTQ+ 13- to 17-year-olds said they had seriously considered attempting suicide, and 16 percent had attempted it in the past year. That tracks closely with the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Teens who said they were bullied in the Trevor Project survey were significantly more likely to say they had attempted suicide, and nearly half of LGBTQ+ teens say they have been bullied in the past year. Among those who had been bullied, 18 percent said they had considered suicide compared with 6 percent who said they had not been bullied.

That rate of bullying is substantially higher than what other surveys have found among the general adolescent population. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, for example, nearly 1 in 5 middle and high school students said they had been bullied in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year for which data are available.

Majorities of LGBTQ+ teens said in the Trevor Project survey that they had experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression in the past year as well, 67 and 57 percent respectively.

See also

Two people stand in front of a window. One person supports the other.
iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being The News Media Can Be Especially Depressing for LGBTQ+ Students
Arianna Prothero, March 21, 2024
7 min read

And the political climate continues to be a drag on LGBTQ+ youth mental health, with most survey respondents saying it hurts their well-being.

There has been a wave of state laws passed in recent years related to LGBTQ+ issues, including bans on transgender students’ participation in sports teams that align with their gender identity, restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in classrooms, and policies that allow teachers not to use students’ pronouns if they don’t align with their sex assigned at birth and require that schools notify parents when their children seek to use such pronouns at school.

At the same time, a handful of states, including Arkansas, Florida, and Utah, have passed laws placing substantial restrictions on minors’ social media use, which may have unintended negative consequences for LGBTQ+ youth, Pick said. (To be sure, the fate of these laws is unclear as they’re being challenged in court.)

“Many lawmakers’ intentions to make the internet safer are good, and we agree with that goal,” she said. “However, sometimes, they may not realize that certain policies or methods may actually cause harm to LGBTQ+ young people, threaten their access to a potential lifeline, or could be weaponized by anti-LGBTQ forces.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Wed., May 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for All: Strategies for Inclusive Instruction and Student Success
Looking for ways to make math matter for all your students? Gain strategies that help them make the connection as well as the grade.
Content provided by NMSI
Register
Thu., May 09, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Equity and Access in Mathematics Education: A Deeper Look
Explore the advantages of access in math education, including engagement, improved learning outcomes, and equity.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being New School Lunch Rules Will Change Menus. (Chocolate Milk Still Allowed)
Newly unveiled school meal rules will limit sodium and added sugar.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Conceptual school lunch on tray in blues and reds.
Concept by Liz Yap/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
Student Well-Being Opinion To Boost Student Mental Health, Support Teachers
Once extra federal aid vanishes, teachers will be faced with serving in the role as ill-equipped mental health professionals.
Beth Fisher
4 min read
Screenshot 2024 04 14 at 9.54.39 PM
Canva
Student Well-Being Opinion Farewell: Ask a Psychologist Says Goodbye
Angela Duckworth announces the sunsetting of the Character Lab and the Education Week Opinion blog.
Angela Duckworth
3 min read
Vector flat cartoon character with positive thoughts being nurtured over an abstract watercolor landscape.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Sensvector/iStock + Digital Vision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being What’s Really Holding Schools Back From Implementing SEL?
Principals see their schools as places that promote students' social-emotional growth.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector of a professional dressed in a suit and tie and running in a hurry while multitasking with a laptop, a calendar, a briefcase, a clipboard, a cellphone, and a wrench in each of his six hands.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼