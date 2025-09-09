In Small Towns, Principals Wear Many Hats—Including ‘Ambassador’
Leadership

In Small Towns, Principals Wear Many Hats—Including ‘Ambassador’

By Elizabeth Heubeck — September 09, 2025 5 min read
Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, walks downtown Edenton.
Sonya Rinehart, the principal at John A. Holmes High School, walks downtown in Edenton, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2025. In small towns, principals balance school management with ambassadorial acts, forging ties that support students and local growth.
Cornell Watson for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It was Thanksgiving week and, like elsewhere in the nation, schools in the small Appalachian town of Pikeville in eastern Kentucky were closed for the holiday. But Brandon Blackburn, the principal of Pikeville High School, accepted a phone call requesting a tour that week to an out-of-state family considering moving to the town, which also is home to five other public high schools.

It helped that Blackburn knew the voice on the other end of the phone. The call came from Latasha Friend, a former college classmate of Blackburn’s wife, fellow community member, and employee at SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region Inc.), a nonprofit promoting growth in Appalachia and eastern Kentucky, a region that has lost many residents in recent years following the decline of the coal industry.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, coordinates with other faculty members on a walkie talkie during in the hallway during class change.
Rinehart coordinates with other faculty members on a walkie-talkie in the hallway during a class change on Sept. 5, 2025. Her role extends beyond the building, as she works to forge partnerships that connect students to local opportunities.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

It’s not uncommon for families preparing for a move to learn more about local communities and their school options. And Blackburn said he’s eager to showcase his small but high-performing school, which boasts a 100-plus-year history and currently serves approximately 620 students.

“At first glance, you see a small town, and then, of course, you see a small school building. So immediately, especially if you’re coming from a larger state, you get questions like, ‘Hey, my student was involved in A, B, C, and D. Do you have these things?’ And you know what? Many times we can say yes, because our family and staff wear a lot of different hats,” he said. “We feel that this is a really good opportunity for us to soften those nerves and alleviate some of those misconceptions or whatever may be in someone’s mind.”

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, joined students in a exercise in a spanish class.
The Holmes principal joins students in an exercise in a Spanish class on Sept. 5, 2025. Like many small-town principals, Rinehart sees herself as both an instructional leader and an ambassador for her school community.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Blackburn’s willingness to embrace the role of ambassador makes sense; after all, who better than the principal can tout a school’s attributes? Yet, it’s not often among the many tasks that principals typically juggle, like poring over budgets, tweaking school calendars, addressing the student body, reviewing new curricula—all of which require laser-focused attention to what’s happening within the walls of a school building. Nor is it easy for principals to move beyond their day-to-day duties and the unexpected proverbial “fires” that require their attention: security threats, inclement weather, fast-spreading viruses.

But administrators who make the time to embrace opportunities to connect with community members—from prospective families to local businesses to local economic-development organizations—report seeing the payoff return to their own school communities. Being situated within a small community can make it both easier, and more critical, for administrators to play the role of school ambassadors.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, gave a tour of the new school being built with faculty members.
Rinehart gives a tour of the new school being built with faculty members on Sept. 5, 2025. She, along with principals in other tight-knit communities, often serve as the public face of their schools, balancing daily management with outreach.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Seeking a symbiotic relationship with the business community

One such principal is Sonya Rinehart. She presides over John A. Holmes High School, which serves about 550 racially and economically diverse students in Edenton, N.C., an agrarian community in the state’s northeast region.

“I am pretty well ingrained in our small community and I have always seen the need to partner with our chamber office, with Destination Downtown Edenton, who are working to bring businesses to the area,” said Rinehart. “Businesses are only going to come where you have schools that are preparing students to do well upon graduation.”

Rinehart wasted no time partnering with Destination Downtown Edenton, whose executive director, Ches Chesson, was one of her former students. “I quickly reached out to him when he returned to the area to talk about ways that we could partner together in projects and initiatives and even bring new courses to our school community,” Rinehart said. “He understands the vital relationship that schools play in economic development.”

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, stopped to briefly speak with former student (graduated) Jataziun Welch that is working with a local business downtown Edenton.
Rinehart stops to briefly speak with a student who is working for a local business in downtown Edenton on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

That relationship starts with current students, Rinehart explains. Through the school’s partnership with Destination Downtown, one of its art students designed and painted empty business storefronts, helping to improve the general look of the downtown area, and has since received a job through a local design company.

In small communities like Edenton with limited resources, developing partnerships with local industry to create student opportunities sometimes requires ingenuity. For instance, a meeting between Rinehart and Edenton’s town manager turned to how they might take advantage of the strong aviation presence in the area; Edenton has the 6th busiest airport in North Carolina, according to Rinehart. That led to a connection with the North Carolina transportation department. In turn, the school partnered with the department, Elizabeth City State University, and a local pilot to host a free weeklong summer aviation camp this June to expose students to potential careers in the industry.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, drove faculty members across campus in a golf cart.
Rinehart drives faculty members across campus in a golf cart on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

“Every child got to fly these aviation drones, which was amazing,” Rinehart said. Students also had a chance to fly over their community with the pilot.

During the camp, students also took a field trip to Elizabeth City State University to see the drones and aeronautics available to aviation students at the college level. Since then, some of the students who attended the camp have begun interning at Edenton’s Northeastern Regional Airport.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, stopped to briefly speak with a local business downtown Edenton. Store manager Timmy Turner in Surf, Wind and Fire. Turner is part of leadership at Destination Downtown.
Sonya Rinehart chats with a local business owner in downtown Edenton on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Administrators as the face of their school community

Rinehart doesn’t believe in waiting for prospective community partners, whether they’re economic-development professionals or industry experts, to come to her. And she advises other administrators to act similarly. “Get involved, let the people know who you are, and get invited to their meetings,” she said. “Tell the story of your school.”

Even when administrators aren’t consciously telling their school’s story, they are representing their school to the broader community whenever they leave campus, especially in small towns where everyone seems to know everyone.

“You think about what you’re wearing in the grocery store, what you’re talking about in a booth in a restaurant,” said Beth Antoine, an assistant principal at Auburn High School and the 2025 Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, works with 10th graders Ka'Riah Wilson, left, and Zy'Kera Wilder write a thesis statement in a history class.
The principal of Holmes High helps a student write a thesis statement in a history class on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Constantly being “on” can be overwhelming at times, acknowledges Pikeville High Principal Blackburn. But he finds that being readily accessible is actually advantageous.

“I think what makes the position more manageable is to build those relationships with families throughout your community, so you can understand how you can serve them best,” he said.

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, talks to one of the athletetic coaches in the weight room.
Rinehart talks to one of the Holmes High athletic coaches in the weight room on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Blackburn also said that he’s found it empowering to lean on those on his team. “I do nothing alone. I’ve got a great assistant principal, a school counselor, a very supportive superintendent, and we all work very closely together,” he said. “Building those relationships internally allows you to manage the relationships externally.”

Edenton, N.C. - September 5th, 2025: Sonya Rinehart, principal at John A. Holmes High School, makes her morning rounds of greeting classrooms.
Sonya Rinehart makes her morning classroom rounds to greet students and teachers on Sept. 5, 2025.
Cornell Watson for Education Week

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement Struggling High School Seniors Fall Even Further Behind on 'Nation's Report Card'
More 12th graders than ever before are scoring below the test's threshold for mastery of “basic” skills.
Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
conceptual illustration of a figure coming to a crossroads
Frances Coch/iStock/Getty
School & District Management What Helps—and Hurts—Relationships Between School Boards and Superintendents
Clear roles and frequent communication can strengthen relationships between school boards and superintendents.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Illustration of silhouetted businessman and businesswoman shaking hands as a part of a speech bubble is broken down to suggest better communication
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Girls Have Fallen Behind Boys in Math. Schools Try to Make Up Lost Ground
Efforts to close the gender gap in STEM education are gaining momentum after setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Students build a dragon out of LEGO bricks during class at Lively Elementary on Aug. 21, 2025, in Irving, Texas.
Students build a dragon out of LEGO bricks during class at Lively Elementary on Aug. 21, 2025, in Irving, Texas.
Ronaldo Bolaños/AP
School Climate & Safety Heat Illness Is Preventable Even on a Budget, Experts Say
Building awareness of risk is a critically important strategy for under-resourced school districts.
Jennifer Vilcarino
5 min read
Senior Joaquin Garcia takes a drink of water on the sideline during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Senior Joaquin Garcia takes a drink of water on the sideline during a morning football practice at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
Load More ▼