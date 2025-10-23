How These Principals Are Solving the Thorniest K-12 Challenges
School & District Management

How These Principals Are Solving the Thorniest K-12 Challenges

By Jennifer Vilcarino — October 23, 2025 4 min read
Miami Arts Studio students, wearing green shirts for World Mental Health Day, gather around a table where members of the school's mental health club pass out information and give away stress balls and awareness-raising pins on Oct. 10, 2023, at the public 6th-12th grade magnet school in Miami.
Miami Arts Studio students, wearing green shirts for World Mental Health Day, gather around a table where members of the school's mental health club pass out information and give away stress balls and awareness-raising pins on Oct. 10, 2023, at the public 6th-12th grade magnet school in Miami. In a recent webinar, school leaders revealed problems their schools have faced, from student mental health to technology, and how they have addressed them.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

From monitoring students’ mental health to incorporating artificial intelligence into learning, principals are at the forefront of addressing some of the most pressing issues in K-12 education.

Principals from around the country met in an Oct. 20 webinar to discuss the fast-changing policies, trends, and technologies affecting the classroom. The event, in honor of National Principals Month, was hosted by the American Federation of School Administrators, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

The conversation focused on challenges the panelists’ schools have faced, and the federal funding they’ve used to address them.

See Also

Education Secretary Linda McMahon appears before the House Appropriation Panel about the 2026 budget in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2025.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon appears before U.S. House of Representatives members to discuss the 2026 budget in Washington on May 21, 2025. The U.S. Department of Education laid off 465 employees during the federal government shutdown. The layoff, if it goes through, will virtually wipe out offices in the agency that oversee key grant programs.
Jason Andrew for Education Week
Federal Education Department Layoffs Would Affect Dozens of Programs. See Which Ones
Mark Lieberman, October 16, 2025
3 min read

Still, the future of the federal funds principals use for some of their work is in question.

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, which needs to be approved by Congress, would slash federal education spending and eliminate billions of dollars in grants. For example, it would condense 18 programs that currently total $6.5 billion—including the $2.2 billion Title II grants that support teacher professional development—into a single funding stream worth $2 billion. The administration says that would let states have more flexibility in where and how they spend federal dollars.

Schools are using Title II for the mental health and well-being of students

Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring, Md., has seen disciplinary referrals about everything from tardiness to fighting. Principal James Ulrich said the school uses Title II federal funds to support and improve teachers’ capacity in managing classrooms and implementing restorative practices to address students’ misbehavior.

This model avoids exclusionary punishments like detention or expulsion if a student misbehaves. Instead, restorative justice aims to create a community in which students feel cared for and a sense of belonging, in order to change their behavior.

The school has made restorative practices part of its improvement plan and has hosted a professional development seminar to introduce the skills to new staff.

The more teachers are comfortable with these practices, the more they have been embedded into the school culture, said Ulrich.

“What we do with our staff makes the biggest difference in what happens overall for our students,” he said.

Avondale Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio, is also using Title II funding to train its staff in trauma-informed practices, said Principal April Knight. Trauma-informed care is a set of skills educators develop to help students who have experienced a traumatic event, which can range from a natural disaster to experiencing racism.

The school has also used those federal funds to hire social-emotional learning practitioners who support teachers, teaching them how to work with and care for students in need.

“With any cut to that [Title II] funding, there’s a significant loss that we would experience if we didn’t have that help available,” said Knight.

How schools can adapt to emerging technology

The school leaders in the discussion believe that cellphone use in schools isn’t a federal issue, but one that is best handled at the district level.

At least 31 states and the District of Columbia require school districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally.

Chase Christensen is the superintendent and principal of the Sheridan County school district #3 in Wyoming, which allows students and staff to keep their phones with the expectation that they don’t use them during class time and their notifications are off to avoid distractions. This has preserved trust between students and parents and school staff, said Christensen.

Like cellphone policies, AI is another hot topic in schools. Panelists agreed that the tool is here to stay, and it is already changing education.

“As the advent of technology has pushed us to be better educators and take our students to a whole new level over the course of the last 150 years, AI is here to do the same,” said Christensen.

See Also

Illustration of three educators in hard hats lifting up a very large letter "I" next to a large letter A.
DigitalVision Vectors
Artificial Intelligence Tracker Which States Require Schools to Have AI Policies?
Kevin Bushweller, September 23, 2025
1 min read

While experts recommend school districts create AI policies with clear guidelines and rules, an EdWeek Research Center survey of educators found that 45% of respondents said their district or school doesn’t have one.

Ulrich said his school district doesn’t have a specific AI policy and instead applies its technology and digital use policy to the use of AI. “I thought [this] was very smart, just because we know that [AI is] everywhere,” he said.

The principal added that teachers should be changing their strategy and instruction to continue challenging students in the age of AI. For example, if existing assignments can be completed using AI, teachers should instead assign work that requires students to think more critically.

“I do think that [AI] needs to be used wisely,” said Ulrich. “AI is going to change education, not in terms of replacing teachers, but in terms of how we actually teach.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., October 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Computer Science Confidence: Classroom-Ready Ideas for K-8
Demystify coding! Learn easy, classroom-ready strategies to make computer science engaging and doable for every K-8 student.  
Content provided by LEGO Education
Register
Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management State Objects to Watchdog’s Analysis on Absent Maryland Students
Maryland's inspector general says $1 billion was spent on students who aren’t attending class.
The Associated Press
5 min read
The Maryland State House is shown, May 11, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. The Maryland’s inspector general for education estimates that the state spent nearly $1 billion over the past six school years to educate students who aren’t attending class.
The Maryland State House is shown, May 11, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. The Maryland’s inspector general for education estimates that the state spent nearly $1 billion over the past six school years to educate students who aren’t attending class.
Brian Witte/AP
School & District Management A Growing Number of Superintendents Say the Job Stress Isn't Worth It
At the same time, superintendents this year identified fewer sources of job-related stress in a new survey.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
Illustration in blues of a big hand with magnifying glass over a group of people.
Yutthana Gaetgeaw/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 3 Tips to Help Principals Handle the Government Shutdown
When the federal government shuts down, the ripple effects eventually reach schools.
Meagan Booth
3 min read
A leader standing at the bow of a ship looks into a telescope and through the fog.
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management From Our Research Center SEL by Another Name? Political Pushback Prompts Rebranding
Some districts are still teaching social-emotional learning, but they are calling it something else.
Arianna Prothero
8 min read
Illustration of the acronym SEL with alternative names behind it.
F. Sheehan for Education Week
Load More ▼