How Top Principals Are Improving Schools Across the Country

The National Association of Secondary School Principals has announced three finalists for its high school principal of the year award. The finalists lead high schools in Alaska, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Despite serving very different communities, all three principals share common goals and concerns: improving teacher morale, student engagement, and helping students get ready for college or careers after school.

Together, the principals have over three decades of leadership experience. They also stressed the importance of creating a school culture where teachers and students feel heard and take ownership over their work. (Separately, the Association also announced finalists for the Middle School Principal of the Year and Assistant Principals of the Year at the middle and high school level.)

Chosen from top principals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, these school leaders “are the unsung heroes making schools places where every student belongs and thrives,” said Ronn Nozoe, the chief executive officer of NASSP.

For the first time, NASSP will recognize contributions of middle school principals and assistant principals as separate award categories. The award winners will be announced on April 17.

Education Week spoke with these three leaders to talk about how they cultivate stronger working relationships with their staff, and how they motivate students to invest time and effort into their own futures.

Here’s what they said.



Jason Johnson, principal, Orange High School, Hillsborough, N.C.

When Jason Johnson left his post at Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., to work for the district, something told him he’d be back.

“I’ve worked in several schools in my career. Orange High is the only school where I did not get rid of my school gear at the end of my tenure. It’s almost like I knew I was coming back,” said Johnson.

He proved himself right by rejoining as the principal in 2021.

But coming back right after the pandemic was rough. The school lost 50% of its teaching staff that year, said Johnson. The school held several recruitment drives, and coupled with the district’s efforts to hire teachers, Orange High slowly rebuilt its teacher force and cut down the teacher attrition rate to 10% in the current school year, which is similar to the state-wide average .

For Johnson, keeping teachers in their jobs is closely linked to empowering them to make critical decisions that impact their own practice. To respond to this need, Johnson set up a “guiding coalition”, a group of 15 teachers who make all the decisions on instructional practices and shape the school’s professional learning communities.

Johnson handpicked this group of 15 based on which teachers, in their own departments, were regarded as leaders by other staff.

The group also helps manage day-to-day activities, including duty rosters, bell schedules, and work on the master schedule. Members also lead professional development sessions at the beginning of every school year.

“The whole staff is getting to see them, and they are admiring the fact that we’re sitting back to allow teachers to lead,” said Johnson.

Still, shared leadership can slow decisionmaking.

Johnson said he grew frustrated when the coalition took nine meetings to agree on a plan to address student tardiness. While he was uncomfortable with the pace, he ultimately supported the coalition’s decision: increased hallway sweeps and more communication with parents when students are regularly late to class.

Johnson navigates conflict with his staff by encouraging them to be open about their disagreements. He also encourages teachers within the guided coalition to “push back” on each other so that, as a group, everyone’s voice is reflected in the final decision.

“I’ve had teachers tell me I was wrong. I appreciate that. And when I know a teacher’s heart is in there for kids, I can listen to anything,” said Johnson.



Colin McNaught, principal, Cimarron-Memorial High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

When Colin McNaught first came to Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas as a Teach For America fellow in 2013, he expected to spend the designated two years and move to a different career pathway.

More than a decade later, he’s still there, and now leads the school where he once taught biology.

Even as principal, McNaught continues teaching a 9th grade biology class, which he says keeps him grounded in classroom realities.

“I believe that instructional leadership requires instructional proximity,” said McNaught.

When McNaught became principal, he inherited a school with a 90% graduation rate. But ACT data revealed only 5% of students were proficient at math, and 13% in reading. “I realized that we’re getting them to that [graduation] stage, but are as prepared to get to and through the next step?”

To address that gap, McNaught expanded career and college pathways.

Over four years, the school more than doubled its career and technical education offerings—from six programs to 15. New pathways include digital game development, agricultural science, and culinary arts.

McNaught also revived the school’s auto shop program after a 15-year hiatus, responding to student interest in automotive careers.

For students pursuing college, the school partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno to expand dual enrollment courses from one to 12. Students can choose to study entry-level math, sociology, or psychology, among other options, and earn an associate’s degree while saving money for college.

McNaught’s efforts have paid off: the school is close to achieving a 4-star rating on a state-level index, one star away from being a “superior” school that exceeds expectations. The expanded CTE courses and their completion rates have played a major role in this, McNaught said. The CTE course completion rate has jumped from 34% to close to 60% in the last four years.

More choice in courses and careers has also helped reduce the chronic absenteeism rate from 50% to 30% over the same period. Still, a third of the school is chronically absent, which impacts their participation in class and CTE programs.

McNaught’s answer is simple: build relationships with students so that they’re excited to come to school.

“With kids, the first thing is having somebody believe in them. That hopefully translates [to] believing in themselves and pursuing a future pathway,” said McNaught.

He encourages teachers to start conversations with simple questions: “Where were you yesterday? What are you working on now? What’s your next step?”



Christine Udarbe, Nānākuli High and Intermediate School, Waianae, Hawaii

When Christine Udarbe took over as the principal of the Nānākuli High and Intermediate School in Waianae, Hawaii, she was clear about one thing: students’ Native Hawaiian culture must be thoughtfully woven into the school day.

Students in 7th and 8th grade cultivate fruits and vegetables in a small patch of land, called māla in Hawaiian, and take care of animals. They use traditional growing practices and don’t use any chemicals, said Udarbe.

Udarbe has also worked on student voice and agency. Under her watch, more students are now part of the student government body, and serve as class advisors, who organize events such as homecoming, spirit week, and school dances.

The school regularly invites students’ families to campus to showcase their talents in different activities like robotics, athletics, or the performing arts. The school, which stands on Hawaiian homestead land, is also a community resource center for families seeking medical assistance or housing support.

The school has tied up with local agencies to provide free fresh produce to families.

Engaging with parents has been a priority for other reasons.

Connecting with families was crucial for Udarbe’s other major goal when she took over. “[It] was a priority that the school is a safe learning environment for all individuals,” said Udarbe.

Campus fights and safety incidents at Nānākuli and other high schools in the area have been a consistent problem, according to a local news report . In response, Udarbe introduced more security attendants to quickly address safety issues across the vast campus.

The school has tackled student behavior head on by mediating conflicts where students “reach out to an adult to help navigate through conflict in a kind and respectful manner versus taking matters into their own hands,” Udarbe added.

Teachers also diffuse conflicts by keeping a sharp eye on students. If they notice a change in body language, there’s an “immediate effort” to check in with the student, said Udarbe. Being proactive about student behavior also helps support students’ emotional and developmental needs.

“They’re still figuring out who they are and how to develop positive relationships with each other,” said Udarbe, “and we need to support them to the best of our abilities.”