Education Department Layoffs Would Affect Dozens of Programs. See Which Ones

The U.S. Department of Education during the government shutdown has sent layoff notices to more than 460 staff members across six of the agency’s 17 primary offices. Affected workers include virtually the entire staff who work on certain key formula grant programs, including Title I for low-income students and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant programs.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Oct. 15 that future funding won’t be affected by the reduction-in-force effort, calling the department “unnecessary.”

But former and current staffers, some lawmakers, and advocates say the layoffs jeopardize the department’s ability to send out grant funds, answer questions from grant recipients, collect data on grant outcomes, and monitor compliance with laws and regulations.

Teacher April Wilson, who works with visually impaired students, works with a student at Bond County Early Childhood Center in Greenville, Ill., on Sept. 29, 2025. The latest round of layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education will leave the federal office of special education programs with few staffers. Michael B. Thomas for Education Week Federal Ed. Dept. Offices Will Be Virtually Wiped Out in Latest Layoffs

On Oct. 15, a federal judge temporarily halted the layoff plan while she continues to consider the case challenging the shutdown-era staff reductions across the government. The Trump administration will likely keep fighting to carry them out.

If the original layoff plan persists, employees’ last day on the job will be Dec. 9. It’s not clear whether the department would allow them to return to work if the government shutdown ended before then—or if the department plans to transition these programs to other agencies instead. Most operate from offices that have been part of the department since it opened in 1980 and that Congress specifically included in the 1979 law that formed the agency .

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating many of these programs through the budget process . By leaving almost no one to manage them, the layoffs could give him one route to effectively wind these programs down before Congress has a say.



Tracking the effect of staff cuts on programs serving students

Drawing from publicly available information about the workers and offices affected by the layoffs, Education Week has assembled a guide to the grant programs overseen by divisions where the vast majority of staff are poised to exit. Several affected offices where dozens of workers got RIF notices don’t administer grant programs, including the office for civil rights.

The list includes more than 40 programs, collectively worth more than $50 billion a year, that support K-12 and higher education.

The programs are listed under the offices and sub-offices that manage them. Offices are denoted with blue text; sub-offices are denoted with bold black text; and micro-offices within the sub-offices are denoted with plain black text.

For each program, click on the information button to see a program description, the most recent amount Congress invested in the program, and the amount Trump has proposed for the fiscal year 2026 budget Congress is currently debating.

The estimated number of laid-off staff members in each office comes from an Oct. 14 court filing by the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents members of the Department of Education’s staff union. The figures for the funding level Trump has proposed for each program come from the administration’s May budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 .

In his budget, the president proposes to collapse some of individual grant programs listed below into a “K-12 Simplified Funding Program” that would be worth less overall than the individual programs. And the Trump administration this year already terminated ongoing grants for a number of the programs listed below.

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education – at least 132 staff members laid off This office houses the majority of the department's K-12 grant programs. Office of Discretionary Grants and Support Services Effective Educator Development Program • Charter Schools Program (CSP) Competitive grants supporting the establishment and maintenance of charter schools. The Education Department in May invested an additional $60 million in this program by pulling funds from other programs.



Annual funding: $440 million

Trump proposal: $500 million • American History and Civics Competitive grant supporting civics education programs in schools and nonprofit partners. The Education Department supercharged investment in this program in September by pulling more than $100 million from other programs.



Annual funding: $23 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) Competitive grants to support teacher training.



Annual funding: $90 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Teacher Quality Partnership Competitive grants supporting the recruitment and training of future educators, including through teacher residency programs that pair school districts with student-teachers from local universities.



Annual funding: $70 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Teacher and School Leader Incentive Competitive grants supporting efforts to reward teachers and school administrators with bonuses for strong performance.



Annual funding: $60 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Innovation and Early Learning Programs • Education Innovation and Research Competitive grants supporting research on a variety of subjects.



Annual funding: $259 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Preschool Development Grants Competitive grants supporting the expansion of states’ early childhood education options for families (administered in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, which also laid off its staff who work on the program).



Annual funding: $315 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Ready to Learn Competitive grants supporting public television programming that contributes to learning and development for young children.



Annual funding: $31 million

Trump proposal: $0 School and Community Improvement Programs • Fostering Diverse Schools Competitive grants supporting efforts to racially integrate public schools and expand academic opportunities for students of color.



Annual funding: Variable

Trump proposal: $0 • Full-Service Community Schools Competitive grants supporting efforts to establish wraparound services for students and the broader communities in their school districts.



Annual funding: $150 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Magnet Schools Assistance Program Competitive grants for schools’ desegregation efforts.



Annual funding: $139 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Promise Neighborhoods Competitive grants supporting efforts to create “cradle-to-career pipelines” including investments in child care and kindergarten.



Annual funding: $91 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Statewide Family Engagement Centers Competitive grants for organizations that help schools and state agencies develop programs to connect educators and parents.



Annual funding: $20 million

Trump proposal: $0 Well-Rounded Education Programs • Arts Education Assistance Program Competitive grant supporting arts education programs in schools and nonprofits partners.



Annual funding: $37 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Comprehensive Literacy State Development Competitive grant supporting initiatives that expand reading instruction.



Annual funding: 194 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Innovative Approaches to Literacy Competitive grant supporting initiatives that expand literacy, including investments in school libraries.



Annual funding: $30 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Javits Gifted and Talented Competitive grants supporting schools’ efforts to identify and support gifted and talented students.



Annual funding: $17 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Formula Grants Office of Impact Aid • Impact Aid Formula funding doled out on a monthly basis for school districts located on non-taxable federal land, including Native American reservations, parks and forests, and military bases.



Annual funding: $1.63 billion

Trump proposal: $1.63 billion Program and Grantee Support Services • Comprehensive Centers Competitive grants for organizations that help schools and states follow federal laws that aim to improve student achievement.



Annual funding: $50 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Equity Assistance Centers Competitive grants for organizations that help schools and states advance desegregation efforts.



Annual funding: $33 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Rural, Insular and Native Achievement Programs • Alaska Native Education Program Competitive grants supporting schools and institutions that serve Alaska Native students.



Annual funding: $45 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Native Hawaiian Education Program Competitive grants supporting schools and institutions that serve Native Hawaiian students.



Annual funding: $45 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Rural Education Achievement Programs Formula grants supporting schools in rural areas.



Annual funding: $220 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Safe, Supportive Schools • School-Based Mental Health Services and Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Programs Competitive grants to support investments in school psychologists and other mental health services for students.



Annual funding: Variable

Trump proposal: $0 ($270 million competition using prior-year funds just opened) • Project SERV Discretionary grants to support school districts that experience on-campus violence, including shootings.



Annual funding: $50 million

Trump proposal: $50 million • Title IV, Part A Formula funding for school districts to support academic enrichment and student support.



Annual funding: $1.4 billion

Trump proposal: $0 School Support & Accountability • Title I, Part A Formula grants for school districts to support low-income students.



Current annual funding: $18.4 billion

Trump proposal: $18.4 billion • Title II, Part A Formula funding for school districts to support professional development for educators.



Annual funding: $2.2 billion

Trump proposal: $0 • Title IV, Part B: 21st Century Community Learning Centers Formula funding for school districts and nonprofit organizations to offer before- and after-school programming, primarily for low-income students.



Annual funding: $1.3 billion

Trump proposal: $0 • McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Formula funding for school districts to support students experiencing homelessness.



Annual funding: $129 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Migrant Education • Title I, Part C: Migrant Education Formula funding for school districts and states to support students from families that migrate seasonally.



Current annual funding: $775 million

Trump's proposed funding: $0 • High School Equivalency Program (HEP) and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Competitive grants for higher education institutions to support students who migrate seasonally.



Annual funding: $52 million

Trump proposal: $0 Office of Indian Education • Indian Education Formula funding for school districts to provide support services to Native American students.



Annual funding: $195 million

Trump proposal: $195 million

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services – at least 121 staff members laid off This office houses the department's programs related to special education for children and disability services for people of all ages. Office of Special Education Programs Office of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Formula Grant Programs • IDEA, Part B Formula funding for school districts to support special education services for K-12 students with disabilities.



Annual funding: $14.2 billion

Trump proposal: $14.9 billion • IDEA, Part C Formula funding for school districts and nonprofit providers to support special education services for preschoolers with disabilities.



Annual funding: $960 million

Trump proposal: $540 million Office of IDEA Discretionary Grant Programs • IDEA Part D Competitive grants for special education initiatives like academic research, data collection, parent resources, teacher training, and technology development.



Annual funding: $257 million

Trump proposal: $0 Rehabilitation Services Administration This office largely administers grant and support programs for adults with disabilities, as well as a handful of training grants for educators who provide services to students who have visual and hearing impairments.



Current annual funding: $4.2 billion

Trump proposal: $3.7 billion

Office of Postsecondary Education – at least 64 staff members laid off This office houses the majority of the department's higher education grant programs. Office of Student Services • Child Care Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Competitive grants for institutions that offer child care programs for students who are also parents.



Annual funding: $75 million

Trump proposal: $0 • Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) Competitive grants for schools and institutions to support children’s pathways to college from middle school through graduation.



Annual funding: $388 million

Trump proposal: $0 • TRIO Competitive grants for schools and institutions to support children’s pathways to college from middle school through graduation.



Annual funding: $1.2 billion

Trump proposal: $0 Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities Division (Title III, Parts B, E, and F) Strengthening Institutions Division (Title III, Parts and F) Hispanic-Serving Institutions Division (Title V and Title III, Part F) Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) Institutional Programs Development Division

