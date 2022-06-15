How Many Job Openings Are There in Public Schools and Universities?
Special Report
Special Report
Recruitment & Retention

How Many Job Openings Are There in Public Schools and Universities?

By Maya Riser-Kositsky — June 15, 2022 | Corrected: July 08, 2022 1 min read
Image of a 'Help Wanted' sign with education icons.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Dmitry Kovalchuk/iStock/Getty
Corrected: An earlier version of this article did not state that the number of job openings in the Bureau of Labor Statistics data isn’t exclusive to the public K-12 sector and includes openings in public postsecondary institutions.

While teacher shortages have been reported in different regions and different teaching subjects on and off for years, a very large number of open positions in education jobs overall have been reported in recent months.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data on the state and local government education sector (which includes public elementary and secondary school systems and postsecondary institutions), in February 2022 there were 380,000 open jobs in schools and universities, the highest number of openings in the past decade.

Since April 2021, only two months (August and September 2021) had fewer than 300,000 open jobs. That’s compared with the period from 2012 to the end of 2019, when no month had over 300,000 open jobs.

Data Notes

The Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies something as a job opening when it meets three conditions:

  1. A specific position exists and there is work available for that position.
  2. The job could start within 30 days.
  3. There is active recruiting for workers.

The Bureau counts job openings on the last business day of the month, rather than cumulatively throughout the month.

This article was previously published with the title, “How Many Job Openings Are There in Public Schools?”

