How Many Job Openings Are There in Public Schools?
By Maya Riser-Kositsky — June 15, 2022
Image of a 'Help Wanted' sign with education icons.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Dmitry Kovalchuk/iStock/Getty
While teacher shortages have been reported in different regions and different teaching subjects on and off for years, a very large number of open positions in school jobs overall have been reported in recent months.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data on the state and local government education sector, in February 2022 there were 380,000 open jobs in schools, the highest number of openings in the past decade.

Since April 2021, only two months (August and September 2021) had fewer than 300,000 open jobs. That’s compared with the period from 2012 to the end of 2019, when no month had over 300,000 open jobs.

Data Notes

The Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies something as a job opening when it meets three conditions:

  1. A specific position exists and there is work available for that position.
  2. The job could start within 30 days.
  3. There is active recruiting for workers.

The Bureau counts job openings on the last business day of the month, rather than cumulatively throughout the month.

Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.
