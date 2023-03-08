Engaging Latino Parents: One District’s Success Story
Families & the Community

Engaging Latino Parents: One District’s Success Story

By Sarah Schwartz — March 08, 2023 3 min read
Latina mother and son meeting with school teacher.
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Austin , Texas -

If school districts want a broader, more diverse group of parents to attend meetings, ask questions, and participate in school-based activities, they can’t just invite families to show up—they need to set up systems that make them feel welcome and heard.

That was one of the takeaways from a panel on Latino parent engagement March 8 at SXSW EDU, the annual education conference hosted in Austin.

On the panel, “Elevating Latino Parents in Education,” parents, advocates, and educators discussed efforts in the Houston area to make home-school communication smoother, and equip families with the knowledge and skills to advocate for their kids.

Many studies have demonstrated the positive effect of family involvement in children’s education. But for Latino parents, and parents of other underrepresented groups, there can be big challenges to talking with school officials, advocating at board meetings, or participating in other school-based activities—from language barriers to differences in cultural norms about how parents and teachers should communicate.

Some research has found that teachers view immigrant parents of color as less invested in their children’s education than white parents, a perception that was linked with lower grades for these students.

But district and school leaders need to start with the assumption that all parents care about their kids’ schooling—and that they have the power within themselves to advocate, said Max Moll, the chief engagement officer for the Houston Independent School District.

“It’s our responsibility as a school community to give the families the tools they need to engage,” Moll said.

‘We are moms, trying to find solutions’

In Houston, the district has worked on several initiatives to develop these tools.

Mitzi Ordoñez is a mother with children in the district. She was also a 2021 fellow with Familias Latinas por la Educación, a leadership development fellowship for caregivers of school-age children through the advocacy group Latinos for Education.

“We want the best for our kids,” Ordoñez said through a translator about her cohort of fellows. “We are moms, trying to find solutions.”

In group meetings, she and the other fellows discussed the need for more interpretation—especially at school board meetings. After school leadership came to one of their meetings to hear their concerns, the district put in place a new policy: Every board meeting would have a Spanish language interpreter.

“That has been awesome, because people have been participating way more,” Ordoñez said. “We have been encouraging other moms, ‘Hey, there is interpretation here, you’re going to be able to come here.’”

The district has also used ESSER funding to place a parent liaison on each campus, to lead parent and community engagement work, Moll said. They hope to continue that work with philanthropic support after that federal funding expires.

Building these kinds of communication supports are crucial, so that students don’t have to bear the responsibility of translating for their parents, said Ordoñez.

Familias Latinas por la Educación, the fellowship that Ordoñez completed, is intentionally organized to make it workable for parents, grandparents, and other caregivers to participate, said Sandra Rodriguez, the Greater Houston advocacy director for Latinos for Education, which runs the fellowship program.

At group meetings, the organization provides child care, meals, and transportation stipends for families that need them. They open each meeting with a community building activity, focused on identity and culture.

And the group focuses on issues that the fellows care about. One recent one has been school funding, said Rodriguez—how the funding system works, and how it can be influenced.

“The children are watching,” Rodriguez said. “They’re watching moms be engaged, standing up, [saying] that this is not good enough. We deserve more, and we deserve better.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Related Tags:
Parents Communications Hispanic Students District Strategies Texas

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Q&A A Transgender Student Moved Cross-Country for a Welcoming School. Here's Their Story
Dandelion Hunt-Smith and their parents talk about the importance of welcoming schools for mental health and academic performance.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Dandelion Hunt-Smith pictured at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Feb. 23, 2023.
Dandelion Hunt-Smith pictured at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Feb. 23, 2023. Hunt-Smith left Georgia in search of a more inclusive school environment and now attends John O'Connell High School in San Francisco.
Nic Coury for Education Week
Families & the Community What the Push for Parents’ Rights Means for Schools
Conservative parents and politicians are pushing for parents' bills of rights, but what they actually mean for schools is untested.
Libby Stanford
11 min read
Protesters hold signs at a Moms for Liberty rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on October 9, 2021. About 100 people attended the rally to protest mask and vaccine mandates.
Protesters gather at a Moms for Liberty rally against mask and vaccine mandates at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 9, 2021.
Paul Weaver/Sipa via AP Images
Families & the Community What the Research Says Parents Today: Less 'Helicoptering,' More Concern About Kids' Mental Health
A new survey shows how parents' priorities for their children could be shifting.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image of a child wearing a backpack and adult holding hands as they walk.
iStock/Getty
Families & the Community Photo Essay PHOTOS: 'It's Just So Hard Not to Smile When We're Doing This'
EdWeek photographer Ash Ponders reflects on their day with Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Cyndi Tercero, family and community engagement manager for the Phoenix Union High School Districts, meets with community liaisons at Carl Hayden High School in west Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 13, 2023.
Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval, the family and community engagement manager for the Phoenix Union High School district, meets with community liaisons at Carl Hayden High School in west Phoenix, Ariz.
Ash Ponders for Education Week
Load More ▼