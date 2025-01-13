Does Social-Emotional Learning Really Work? Educators Had a Lot to Say

The emphasis on teaching social-emotional learning continues to expand across K-12 schools, especially at the high school level. That is the case even though there has been significant pushback against such programs, also known as SEL, in several states and many communities across the country.

Eighty-three percent of principals reported in 2024 that their schools use an SEL curriculum or program, up from 73 percent in the 2021-22 school year, and 46 percent in 2017-18, according to a nationally representative survey by RAND and the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, or CASEL.

Social-emotional learning—which aims to teach students soft skills such as empathy, managing emotions, and setting goals—aims to help kids develop the life skills they need to succeed academically and socially and be better prepared for college and the workforce. But critics say its inclusion in the curriculum de-emphasizes academic learning and often promotes a politically liberal agenda that does not align with the beliefs of many parents and educators.

To get a better sense of how SEL approaches are (or are not) working in K-12 schools, the EdWeek Research Center asked the following open-ended question in a December 2024 survey of teachers, principals, and district leaders: What approaches, if any, do you find are most effective in teaching SEL skills in your classroom, school, or district?

The responses showed a wide range of opinions about what does or does not work, from outright opposition to the concept to questions about its impact on academic learning to a full embrace of SEL as a key tool to improve student learning.

Following are 30 responses from educators:

Educators identify social-emotional learning approaches that work in their schools

We place a strong emphasis on gratitude and empathy. Those two skills go a long way in improving the mood and culture in a school. —Middle school teacher, Ohio

We have student teams who come into the classroom and co-teach with the teacher. Most students respond well to this but there are those resistant few who make the others in class not want to participate. —Middle school teacher, Pennsylvania

We have 8th graders leading lessons for 6th graders and some are very responsive to having peers lead rather than teachers lead. The lessons are mostly interactive and organized well. —Middle school teacher, Illinois

Students do well with life application lessons that they can relate to their own lives. —High school teacher, Ohio

Modeling by staff, coverage during Advisory lessons, empathy training and activities, and student reflection. —Middle school teacher, Minnesota

It depends on so many variables unique to a classroom, teacher, student body, building-level leadership, parents, community members, and district leadership. What works in one district or school will not work in another. While we all want a magic wand approach, there isn't one. Addressing social/emotional learning must ebb/flow, must be customized, must be flexible, must be clear but allow for gray areas. —Principal, Virginia

I feel it is most effective when taught in the elementary school setting. —Middle school teacher, New York

I believe that having a curriculum to follow is a major factor. The second is training teachers, and the third is dedicated time in their schedule, like a morning meeting, to focus strictly on SEL. —Principal, elementary school, Virginia

Having a set of touchstone programs, along with a purchased consultancy, helps teachers, paraeducators, social workers, school nurses, administrators, and school psychologists frame and respond to mental health challenges. We also have a designated district SEEL Team (Social Emotional Education Learning Team) that helps us maintain our focus on student mental health. —Superintendent, Connecticut

Easy to implement and requires minimal prep. We have reached out to various vendors to determine which SEL program we will be purchasing for the 2025-26 school year. —Superintendent, California

Community Circles: small group, in-house "retreats" where student groups unpack and discuss challenging issues. —High school teacher, Maryland

Age-appropriate presentations; avoid overly idealistic content and expectations for "transformational impact." —High school teacher, California

The SEL challenges schools are facing are significant

I think teachers like teaching it and our state requires it, but I have yet to see real evidence that it improves student academic success. —District administrator, Oregon

As I teach special education, teaching social-emotional skills is integral to my curriculum, but that is not the case for all teachers at my school or in my district. —Middle school teacher, Kentucky

I expect 10-year-olds to come to class with basic cooperation skills, respect for the community, and basic manners. I spend a lot of time teaching basic "soft skills." —Elementary school teacher, Utah

The amount of emotional behaviors that are allowed in class and required by the teacher to manage is ridiculous. There is no training for an explosive student, and it causes mental health issues for the teacher. —Elementary school teacher, Michigan

Teacher attitude directly effects how students respond. The more comfortable the teachers are at using and modeling these skills the more their students embrace them. —District administrator, California

Making the case for embedding SEL into the core curriculum

We have found that embedding the skills into how we teach and what we teach has worked the best. When we tried to develop groups at the high school level, students felt like they were identified and there was pushback and a lack of participation in those efforts. —District administrator, Missouri

Because I teach high school English, discussing a character's motivations and consequences aligns perfectly with SEL-type lessons. —High school teacher, Tennessee

I do it through literature and have done so for four decades. Why do we read imaginative literature if not to better understand the human condition and develop empathy? —High school teacher, New Hampshire

It's most effective when incorporated into core subject curriculum. —Elementary school teacher, Ohio

Let it occur in the regular classroom naturally. Teachers need to set high standards for the students, then work with the students to achieve these standards. —High school teacher, Massachusetts

SEL skills should be naturally embedded into the school day the way that it was done prior to naming it SEL and formalizing it. —District administrator, North Carolina

Use your curriculum; when students go to science, they expect to learn science. However, you can help them learn to work together and be polite and respectful by using norms in your classroom. —High school teacher, Kansas

Why some teachers are not fans of formal SEL programs

Too much time is spent doing this for students and it takes away much-needed time for academics. —Middle school teacher, California

Take it out of the high school curriculum. —High school teacher, Minnesota

A good extra-curricular program and vocational ed program is the best SEL. —High school teacher, Texas

It feels like pre-packaged material that often isn't applicable to our students' needs. I find that sitting down, encouraging conversation, and actually listening to kids helps more than anything. We need to listen more and talk less. —High school teacher, Kentucky

[Use] small bits of information or skills that are not labeled as SEL learning. —High school teacher, Illinois

We have advisory and have social emotional curriculum that is not graded. Students do not want to participate in the canned curriculum for SEL that we have to teach. —Middle school teacher, California