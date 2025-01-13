Does Social-Emotional Learning Really Work? Educators Had a Lot to Say

The emphasis on teaching social-emotional learning continues to expand across K-12 schools, especially at the high school level. That is the case even though there has been significant pushback against such programs, also known as SEL, in several states and many communities across the country.
Eighty-three percent of principals reported in 2024 that their schools use an SEL curriculum or program, up from 73 percent in the 2021-22 school year, and 46 percent in 2017-18, according to a nationally representative survey by RAND and the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, or CASEL.
Social-emotional learning—which aims to teach students soft skills such as empathy, managing emotions, and setting goals—aims to help kids develop the life skills they need to succeed academically and socially and be better prepared for college and the workforce. But critics say its inclusion in the curriculum de-emphasizes academic learning and often promotes a politically liberal agenda that does not align with the beliefs of many parents and educators.
To get a better sense of how SEL approaches are (or are not) working in K-12 schools, the EdWeek Research Center asked the following open-ended question in a December 2024 survey of teachers, principals, and district leaders: What approaches, if any, do you find are most effective in teaching SEL skills in your classroom, school, or district?
The responses showed a wide range of opinions about what does or does not work, from outright opposition to the concept to questions about its impact on academic learning to a full embrace of SEL as a key tool to improve student learning.
Following are 30 responses from educators:
Educators identify social-emotional learning approaches that work in their schools
—Middle school teacher, Ohio
—Middle school teacher, Pennsylvania
—Middle school teacher, Illinois
—High school teacher, Ohio
—Middle school teacher, Minnesota
—Principal, Virginia
—Middle school teacher, New York
—Principal, elementary school, Virginia
—Superintendent, Connecticut
—Superintendent, California
—High school teacher, Maryland
—High school teacher, California
The SEL challenges schools are facing are significant
—District administrator, Oregon
—Middle school teacher, Kentucky
—Elementary school teacher, Utah
—Elementary school teacher, Michigan
—District administrator, California
Making the case for embedding SEL into the core curriculum
—District administrator, Missouri
—High school teacher, Tennessee
—High school teacher, New Hampshire
—Elementary school teacher, Ohio
—High school teacher, Massachusetts
—District administrator, North Carolina
—High school teacher, Kansas
Why some teachers are not fans of formal SEL programs
—Middle school teacher, California
—High school teacher, Minnesota
—High school teacher, Texas
—High school teacher, Kentucky
—High school teacher, Illinois
—Middle school teacher, California
Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.