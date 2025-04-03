How to Grow a School Garden on a Budget

Whether you have a small outdoor space or a dedicated indoor area, garden-based learning does not have to be overwhelming.

There are simple ways you can begin. Initiate school-wide participation by asking students to save lunchroom throwaways, like empty milk cartons and yogurt cups for seedlings. Provide a 5-gallon bucket in the cafeteria and share information on which food scraps can be saved and used for composting.

Share information on the school’s gardening efforts with parents and the community, letting them know what supplies you need, like gloves, pots, and trowels. Local plant nurseries and hardware stores may donate supplies.

Resources:

• Grants for K-12 Educators

• Garden-based Curricula Recommendations

• School Garden Safety Checklist

• Composting 101

Explore the tips below on how to recycle materials and partner with parents and local businesses to have a successful gardening program on a small budget.

