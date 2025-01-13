How Schools Can Teach Students to Manage Their Behavior and Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)
Special Report
Special Report
Student Well-Being Download

How Schools Can Teach Students to Manage Their Behavior and Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Lauraine Langreo & Vanessa Solis — January 13, 2025 1 min read
A stack of stones balanced in a chaotic environment. Mindfulness.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Elementary school teachers have noticed that their students don’t have the coping strategies to self-regulate—or manage their emotions and behaviors—that previous generations had.

More than 8 in 10 public schools say they’re seeing stunted behavioral and socioemotional development in their students, according to May 2024 data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Panel, which surveys a nationally representative group of more than 1,500 schools from every state and the District of Columbia. Students’ poor self-regulation skills are negatively impacting learning, as well as teacher and staff morale, the survey found.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame, according to several studies on children’s self-regulation skills. Other contributing factors could include the increase in young people’s mental health challenges, as well as the increase in their screen time, experts say.

Below is a downloadable tip sheet that spells out practical strategies from elementary teachers, principals, counselors, and researchers that schools can put in place to teach students how to better manage their emotions and behaviors.

Download the Guide (PDF)

    Lauraine Langreo
    Staff Writer Education Week
    Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
    Vanessa Solis
    Associate Design Director Education Week
    Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

    Events

    Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    School & District Management Webinar     Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
    Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
    Content provided by Panorama Education
    Register
    Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Science Webinar     Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
    Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
    Content provided by Project Lead The Way
    Register
    Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
    See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
    Register
    See More Events

    EdWeek Top School Jobs

    Teacher Jobs
    Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
    View Jobs
    Principal Jobs
    Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
    View Jobs
    Administrator Jobs
    Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
    View Jobs
    Support Staff Jobs
    Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
    View Jobs
    Create Your Own Job Search

    Read Next

    Student Well-Being What Principals Can Do to Get Students Excited to Learn After Winter Break
    Principals are giving warm welcomes after winter break. They also want students to get serious about their academics.
    Olina Banerji
    5 min read
    Fairmount Elementary School principal Trey Arrington high-fives student Willow Belcher as she walks into the school for the first full day of the 2023-2024 academic year on Aug. 8, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn.
    A high five! Fairmount Elementary School principal Trey Arrington welcomes student Willow Belcher as she walks into the school for the first full day of the 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 8, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn.
    Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
    Student Well-Being Social Media Issues for Kids Shaping Up to Be 'Unpredictable' in 2025
    Donald Trump back in the White House, Elon Musk's growing influence, and the end of fact checkers at Facebook could mean big changes.
    Arianna Prothero
    5 min read
    People rally to protect kids online on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 31, 2024.
    People rally to protect kids online on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 31, 2024.
    Jose Luis Magana/AP
    Student Well-Being Opinion 9 Ways to Support Student Mental Health
    There are countless reasons for students' mental health woes. Here's how educators are successfully stepping in.
    Larry Ferlazzo
    10 min read
    Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
    Sonia Pulido for Education Week
    Student Well-Being Opinion What Educators Need to Know About Countering Islamophobia
    It’s up to all of us to defend Muslim, Arab, and Sikh students against bias and hate. Here’s how.
    Amaarah DeCuir
    5 min read
    Diverse people faces made of paper cut collage, flat seamless pattern illustration.
    iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
    Load More ▼