Childhood Vaccinations Are Down. Schools Are Bracing for Outbreaks
Student Well-Being

Childhood Vaccinations Are Down. Schools Are Bracing for Outbreaks

By Caitlynn Peetz — August 11, 2025 4 min read
Chanel Ferran Gutierrez, a 10th grade student at Newcomer Academy, prepares to be vaccinated during a pop-up immunization clinic in the school's library in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024.
Chanel Ferran Gutierrez, a 10th grade student at Newcomer Academy, prepares to be vaccinated during a pop-up immunization clinic in the school's library in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024. Sagging student vaccination rates and the highest volume of measles cases in years have prompted fears of outbreaks once students are back in school.
Mary Conlon/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School leaders in Grandview, Mo., came close to canceling their back-to-school health fair this summer after years of low turnout. But they kept it on the calendar with some key tweaks, and it turned into a public health success: By the end, the local health department had administered 100 routine vaccinations to students.

“This is probably the first time since before COVID that I feel like it was really successful,” said Kenny Rodrequez, the superintendent of the 3,700-student district outside of Kansas City. “We all walked away really pleased.”

As school kicks into gear for the 2025-26 academic year, some health experts are worried about the potential for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases that could sicken large numbers of children and force school closures.

See Also

Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. As the West Texas measles outbreak grew, a school nurse in Columbus, Ohio, persuaded parents of unvaccinated children at her school to get immunized.
Julio Cortez/AP
Student Well-Being How a School Nurse Convinced Parents to Vaccinate Their Kids Against Measles
Caitlynn Peetz, April 16, 2025
6 min read

Nationwide, childhood vaccine rates have been declining, with a greater portion of students seeking nonmedical exemptions from required vaccines—especially for the shot that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Meanwhile, the nation is still reeling from the largest outbreak of measles to take hold in a quarter century, with more than 1,300 cases—predominantly among those who are unvaccinated—and three deaths.

And the nation’s top health official, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made highly public moves to plant doubts about vaccine safety and efficacy and shake up the nation’s vaccine infrastructure. (More quietly, he has endorsed recommendations that everyone ages six months and older receive flu shots, and his agency has kept COVID-19 shots on the vaccine schedule for children.)

It all amounts to worry that declining rates of vaccination plus new outbreaks could cause problems as kids head back to school.

“I think that it’s become pretty clear that the outbreaks, whether we’re talking about measles or pertussis or anything else, are not a matter of ‘if’ anymore,” said Lynn Nelson, the president of the National Association of School Nurses and the senior director of health services for schools in Tumwater, Wash. “It’s a matter of when it’s going to hit your community.”

While there’s not much school and district leaders can do about changes happening at the federal level, they can take steps to ensure their families are up to date on current health regulations and recommendations, and share accurate information about vaccines’ efficacy, Nelson said.

They can also stage local efforts—based on the trust they’ve built up in their communities—to boost vaccinations, which can pay off in the form of a community better protected against communicable diseases and less missed class time.

The back-to-school health fair can be a powerful public health tool

One common approach districts use is to host back-to-school health fairs like Grandview’s, where they partner with the local health department to offer required vaccines, usually without appointments and at no cost to families.

It’s not a new idea, but some districts have in recent years struggled to get families to participate.

In Grandview, district leaders considered canceling this year’s event after several years of low turnout. Organizers were growing frustrated with the amount of effort they put in to sponsor the event with little return, said Rodrequez, the Grandview superintendent.

But instead of giving up, Rodrequez and his team this year “reimagined” the event, bringing in more resources to entice more families. Athletics coaches and extracurricular leaders came to meet with families at this summer’s fair, which took place Aug. 2, and physicians were present to perform students’ physicals needed to participate in those activities. Rodrequez also brought in community partners to provide assistance with things like finding housing and food.

The payoff was huge, Rodrequez said.

In years past, just a handful of kids came in for their vaccines. This time, the health department administered more than 100 routine vaccinations, he said.

Vaccination clinics can keep kids in class

Not only does staying on top of students’ vaccines protect them from contracting preventable illnesses, it keeps them from missing important class time to kick off the new school year, Rodrequez said.

State laws—not federal law or individual district policies—dictate which vaccines are required for local students to be able to attend school and the reasons for which parents may opt their children out of receiving those vaccines.

The state vaccine requirements are typically based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—all of whose members Kennedy abruptly dismissed in June.

All 50 states have vaccine requirements for children entering school, yet nearly all allow parents to opt children out of those vaccines for nonmedical reasons.

“We’re trying to prevent students from not being able to attend school,” Rodrequez said. “There’s a lot of things that we can help them with or at least give some grace on, but this is usually not one of them.”

See Also

Image of a band aid being applied after a vaccination.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being As Measles Outbreak Grows, See How Your State's Vaccination Rate Stacks Up
Caitlynn Peetz & Maya Riser-Kositsky, March 17, 2025
3 min read

It’s also important that school and district leaders are aware of the children in their community who aren’t vaccinated, whether because they are behind on their shots or have an exemption from commonly required vaccines, said Nelson of the School Nurses Association.

Those kids are at higher risk should an outbreak occur, she said.

For districts standing up their own health fairs or vaccine clinics, even providing vaccines that aren’t required, like the annual flu shot, can help keep kids in class, Nelson said. The 2024-25 flu season was the most severe in 15 years, she said, and it started earlier and lasted longer than usual.

More families may show up at a vaccine clinc for their children’s vaccines if other members of the family can get shots, too, Nelson said.

“It’s too early to really say what will happen this flu season,” she said, “but we want to do anything we can to avoid a repeat or worsening of last year.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Vaccines Health District Strategies

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Wed., August 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar The Trump Administration’s Latest K-12 Moves and Your District: How Do You Plan?
Facing unpredictability from Washington? Our webinar breaks down Trump admin K-12 policy shifts, budget impacts & strategies for planning in uncertainty.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Q&A Teens Are the Loneliest People in the World, a New Report Finds. Why?
Rates of loneliness are higher among teens, the World Health Organization found. Is social media to blame?
Jennifer Vilcarino
5 min read
Students wait at a bus stop outside DeWitt Clinton High School on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Students wait at a bus stop outside DeWitt Clinton High School in New York City on July 14, 2025. Teenagers are experiencing more loneliness than any other age group in the world, a new report from the World Health Organization found.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Chronic Absenteeism
This Spotlight will help you learn about innovative and cost-effective strategies for tackling chronic absenteeism.
Student Well-Being U.S. Childhood Vaccination Rates Fall Again as Exemptions Set Another Record
The vast majority are parents withholding shots for nonmedical reasons.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Vials of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Julio Cortez/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion How Teachers and Principals Are Helping Students Manage Their Emotions
With reports of student outbursts on the rise, self-regulation is in high demand. Here’s what educators say works.
Mary Hendrie
4 min read
Achieving equilibrium between positive and negative emotions, they counterbalance each other to cultivate a serene state of mind
Nadia Bormotova/iStock
Load More ▼