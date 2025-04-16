Why This School System Is Integrating AI Literacy With Algebra 1
Artificial Intelligence

Why This School System Is Integrating AI Literacy With Algebra 1

By Lauraine Langreo — April 16, 2025 3 min read
Boy studying using laptop at home.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Could connecting artificial intelligence with math concepts boost students’ attitudes toward the subject? A research project from the Concord Consortium aims to find out.

The nonprofit educational research and development organization has partnered with the Florida Virtual School and the University of Florida to provide an “Artificial Intelligence in Math” supplemental certification program for middle and high school students taking Algebra 1.

The program, which began April 7, will introduce students to the foundational principles of AI that intersect with core math topics. It will also teach students about real-world applications, ethical considerations, and career opportunities in AI-related fields, said Jie Chao, a learning scientist for the Concord Consortium.

Artificial intelligence technologies are poised to shape many aspects of people’s lives and are already changing several industries. Experts say students need to understand how the technology works and its potential power and pitfalls so they’re prepared for future careers.

At the same time, educators are grappling with the fact that math scores on the National Assessment for Educational Progress are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Ultimately, we want [students] to feel like they can use math to do interesting and useful things.
Jie Chao, a learning scientist for the Concord Consortium

The AI in math program aims to address both students’ need for AI literacy and to improve their math skills and attitudes toward the subject, Chao said.

Students are already learning about AI on their own as they experiment with free tools, such as ChatGPT, said April Fleetwood, the director of research evaluation and planning for the Florida Virtual School, an online public K-12 school district. With this program, students can learn about AI formally, while also gaining a better understanding of the relevance of the math concepts they’re learning.

AI can make math more relevant for students

It’s unclear how many schools or districts have programs that incorporate AI literacy into math. For the most part, they are still in the beginning stages of figuring out how to integrate the technology into the school day.

But math educators “are trying to stay abreast of these things,” said Latrenda Knighten, the president of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

“We like the idea of having students understand the mathematics that’s underlying the actual processes that drive AI, because that gives students a better chance of actually applying those mathematics concepts to something in the real world,” Knighten said.

Making math relevant to students’ everyday lives will help them stay engaged, experts say. Some math educators are already making connections for students between often overlooked math concepts and AI, but doing so on a larger scale can be difficult to pull off when few teachers understand the technology.

The research project also includes professional development for Florida Virtual School teachers to learn how to use emerging technologies to visualize abstract math concepts, with the goal of boosting student engagement and achievement in the subject, Fleetwood said.

See also

Custom illustration of a profile (could be a student or a teacher) within a large dark purple sphere and surrounded by additional blue and red spheres filled with AI icons and math equations, and AI app icons.
Stephanie Dalton Cowan for Education Week
Special Report Math & AI: Can They Work Together?
March 24, 2025

For now, the AI in math certification program is being piloted with students enrolled in Florida Virtual School’s Algebra 1 course through its “flex” option, meaning students who take individual FLVS courses while attending regular public schools or registered homeschool students, Fleetwood said. The group chose Algebra 1 because it’s a graduation requirement and a foundation for higher level math courses.

More than 180 students have already signed up for the course, Fleetwood added.

The students—who can take the certification course asynchronously on Concord Consortium’s platform— will complete pre- and post-surveys as well as five activities, including creating their own AI model based on math concepts. The estimated completion time is 250 minutes for the entire module.

“Ultimately, we want [students] to feel like they can use math to do interesting and useful things,” Chao said. “Hopefully, [we can] launch them into this journey [of] becoming someone who knows how to harness this power that our modern society will rely on.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Trust in Science of Reading to Improve Intervention Outcomes
There’s no time to waste when it comes to literacy. Getting intervention right is critical. Learn best practices, tangible examples, and tools proven to improve reading outcomes.
Content provided by 95 Percent Group LLC
Register
Tue., April 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Webinar How to Build Students’ Confidence in Math
Learn practical tips to build confident mathematicians in our webinar.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center Can AI Improve Math Class? Teachers Aren’t Sure
A new survey shows how math teachers think AI tools will transform how they teach and students learn in the next five years.
Arianna Prothero
2 min read
Illustration vector image of AI bot and teacher with math problems on blackboard teaching a student.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence More Teachers Than Ever Before Are Trained on AI. Are They Ready to Use It?
The number of districts that provided AI training to teachers has doubled year over year.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
An illustration of an outline of a head on a dark blue background and illuminating inside the head are the letters "AI" surrounded by a glowing light blueish white motherboard circuitry pattern.
Vladgrin/iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion The One Thing This Student Will Never Ask AI to Do
K-12 teachers can help students use AI tools productively without limiting their intellectual growth. Here’s how.
Divya Ganesan
3 min read
Vector profile of programming code taking the shape of a human face, colorful letters, futuristic representation of artificial intelligence
iStock/Getty Images
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Making the Case to Students That Math Is Important, Even When AI Does It All
An AI researcher and former teacher shares insights on how new technologies will affect math instruction and learning.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of someone doing math on a laptop
Getty
Load More ▼