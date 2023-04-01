Why Educators Have Stayed on Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover
Classroom Technology

Why Educators Have Stayed on Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover

By Alyson Klein — April 01, 2023 2 min read
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts, Thursday, Nov. 10. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
Seventy percent of educators say their use of Twitter remains unchanged since Musk’s takeover, according to a survey of 1,058 teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in January and February.
Gregory Bull/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk took over Twitter last fall, teachers, principals, and district leaders had a big question to answer: Should I stay or should I go?

For most educators on the platform, the answer so far has been: Stay. Seventy percent of educators say their use of the platform remains unchanged since Musk’s takeover, according to a survey of 1,058 teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in January and February. About a quarter—23 percent—say their use of the platform has declined, while 6 percent say it has increased.

What’s more, 83 percent of educators said they have not started relying on other platforms more than Twitter, compared with 17 percent who say they have. Those who have gone to other platforms have migrated primarily to Facebook (68 percent) or Instagram (62 percent).

For over a decade, Twitter had been a place where educators can connect, share ideas, maybe even promote their side-hustles as podcasters or authors.

Musk, though, promised big changes that he said would bolster free speech on the platform, in part by getting rid of past practices that Twitter’s former leaders said were aimed at fostering a more informed, civil discourse. Those included fact-checking public figures and banning accounts that spread misinformation or hate speech.

About five months later, accounts the previous ownership banned have indeed been reinstated, the BBC reported. Those include Ye (the rapper Kanye West), who was barred for sharing anti-Semitic messages; the influencer Andrew Tate, whose offensive, violent rhetoric has rubbed off on some middle and high school boys; and former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tweets appeared to encourage supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s also arguably become harder since Musk took over Twitter for users to see posts from people they choose to follow as opposed to promoted Tweets, and to determine whether an account is authentic, according to the BBC.

‘We stick to our circles’

For now, though, educators are rolling with these changes, even if they had preferred the Twitter environment that existed before Musk’s takeover.

“So many educators like myself have connected, learned, grew, and shared on this platform long before Musk took it over,” said Nicholas Ferroni, who teaches social studies in Union, N.J., and has over 130,000 followers on the platform, in an email interview. “Twitter has helped so many educators network, share, learn, and cope. Many of us feel that as long as we stick to our circles, we can continue to exist here even though it is drifting into the abyss.”

“I am still here!” Mary Beth Hertz, a Philadelphia area educator with over 27,000 followers, said in an email interview. “I don’t get as much out of Twitter these days, though. I get the sense that I’m missing most of what people are posting. I use it to promote the school that I am building (though I do more of that on LinkedIn).”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Background Knowledge Fits Into the ‘Science of Reading’ 
Join our webinar to learn research-backed strategies for enhancing reading comprehension and building cultural responsiveness in the classroom.
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology From Our Research Center How Educators Feel About the Impact of Technology, in Charts
Most educators believe their schools' recent investments in technology are paying off in terms of student academic gains.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Students attend a coding class at Mineola Middle School in Mineola, New York, March 13, 2023.
Students at Mineola Middle School in Mineola, N.Y., will be required to take an introductory AP computer science course when they move on to high school.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Classroom Technology Schools Bought Tech to Accelerate Learning. Is It Working?
Experts say technology has helped with acceleration, but there's still a long way to go.
Lauraine Langreo
7 min read
Upwards shaped arrow table with several open laptops
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology What the Research Says What We’ve Learned About Technology and Learning in the Last 3 Years
See the lessons learned from a roundup of some of the most interesting research on tech use in schools.
Lauraine Langreo
8 min read
Students attend a coding class at Hampton Street School in Mineola, N.Y., March 13, 2023.
Students participate in a computer coding class at the pre-K-2 Hampton Street School in Mineola, N.Y., on March 13, 2023.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center 25 Stupid Uses of Educational Technology, According to Educators
The EdWeek Research Center asked teachers, principals, and district leaders for examples of the worst uses of ed tech.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
Wooden figures with comment clouds above their heads filled with 3 dots like an ellipsis.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼