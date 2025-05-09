Chromebooks or Cellphones: Which Are the Bigger Classroom Distraction?

The vast majority of school districts in the United States now provide school-issued laptops and tablets to students. But many educators now say the devices have become major classroom distractions.

Classroom learning devices—such as Chromebooks and iPads—have become a major source of distraction, cutting into instructional time, a recent EdWeek Research Center survey shows.

“Giving some students a device is like asking an alcoholic to hold a drink—it’s just too tempting,” said a high school teacher from Minnesota in the open-response section of the survey.

A high school teacher from Nevada had a more positive take: “1:1 devices have unlocked a lot of potential and possibilities for education, and preparing students for life after school.” (Scroll down to see more responses from teachers about the benefits and drawbacks of laptops and tablets in classrooms.)

More than half of educators (56 percent) said off-task behavior on laptops, tablets, or desktops is a major source of distraction that cuts into students’ learning time, according to a nationally representative survey of 1,268 teachers, school administrators, and district leaders conducted in January and February.

Off-task behavior on laptops or tablets ranked as the second most common source of distraction for students, and above cellphones, at 38 percent, the survey found. The top source of distraction was other students, at 61 percent.

One-third of educators say when students are using devices in the classroom for learning, they are typically off task more than a quarter of the time, the EdWeek Research Center survey found.

While many would have guessed that cellphones are the biggest source of distraction, more and more schools are already curtailing that by limiting students’ access to those devices. At least 20 states now require districts to ban or restrict student cellphone use in school and another nine incentivize or recommend restrictions, according to an Education Week tally .

Laptops and tablets, however, are more essential in the classroom, especially as digital learning materials and online testing have become the norm. Most districts have had a 1-to-1 computing environment , in which every student has a school-issued learning device, since 2020. Other districts have had it since the early 2010s.

Some educators seem to be souring on the technology, citing concerns about student behavior, mental health, and social-emotional problems, and decreases in academic achievement.

More than a quarter (27 percent) of educators say the impact of 1-to-1 computing environments on classroom management has been negative, compared with 20 percent who said the same in 2019, according to the EdWeek Research Center survey. However, a majority of educators in the most recent survey (53 percent) still say 1-to-1 computing has had a positive impact on student learning.

Dozens of educators shared their thoughts on 1-to-1 computing in the open-response section of the EdWeek Research Center survey. Below is a sampling of those responses.

Teachers say 1-to-1 computing has created added responsibilities

There is a lot of monitoring with the students having computers that we didn't have before having computers. — Middle school English teacher | Florida

Teachers are now expected to "monitor" students' screens through programs like GoGuardian instead of coming around and actually helping students do work. — High school world language teacher | Pennsylvania

Some students really use their chromebooks to get more done in a day and learn objectives more deeply. But, the students that [play] video game[s], they can't stay on the educational content for very long without moving to a games site. We have GoGuardian so I can monitor and close tabs, but as soon as I start helping students with questions the gamers are back to gaming. Giving some students a device is like asking an alcoholic to hold a drink—it's just too tempting. I spend a significant amount of time trying to keep a few kids on task. But others are really benefiting from the use of 1:1 devices. — High school science teacher | Minnesota

When our English language learners use computers in the classroom, we spend much of the class period just getting students logged in. — High school teacher | New York

Use of tech in the classroom is necessary to prepare our students for their futures. However, monitoring MUST be in place and utilized to ensure students are on task. I also believe there needs to be a balance between digital and paper/pencil work in all subjects. — Middle school math teacher | California

Overuse of classroom tech has been detrimental, some say

I feel that, while 1:1 computing has been helpful for my classroom, students are spending A LOT of time on computers at school and at home which causes them to become bored and act out. I've noticed a lot of regression with focus and creativity since 1:1 computing became required in the classroom. — Elementary school teacher | Illinois

Chromebooks and similar devices have their place—they allow absent students to see what they missed, students can easily communicate with teachers, there can be "virtual days" if there are long periods of inclement weather, students can type up essays and do research, etc. However, it seems that many districts (including the one where I teach and a different one where my own children attend) are pushing for the Chromebook to replace books, notebooks, and any other kind of traditional teaching method. — High school foreign language teacher | Pennsylvania

By allowing kids to play on computers (which we all know is what they are doing every time the teacher is not directly monitoring them), we are permitting students to be only partially engaged, to use AI platforms to generate work that is inauthentic, or to sidestep genuine productivity altogether because they are inevitably "distracted" and are then coddled by a bulletproof IEP for attention issues. … The misuse and over-emphasis of technology will continue to be the demise of education, and there is no other side to this coin. — Middle school English teacher | New Jersey

Students are very distracted by the Chromebooks. They want to play games, listen to music, and [use] math apps to solve problems. They do not want to think about problem solving because they [have] access to the answers without thinking. — High school bilingual education teacher | Tennessee

I've taught for 30 years. Trend of kids learning less started about 10 years ago, when phones, tablets, laptops started falling into their hands. I'm mostly seeing an inability to self motivate for a task and a deficit in critical thinking abilities, as well as a deficit in willingness to maintain focus and effort over a period of time. — High school world language teacher | Idaho

Still others say 1-to-1 computing has enhanced classrooms

The introduction of 1:1 computing and technology really changed things up in the classroom. Many educators, such as myself, embraced and sought out different ways to integrate technology to enhance our classrooms. Unfortunately, educators who are not inclined to learn about the new technology are doing a disservice to their students by not providing them with the basic skills needed in our ever changing world. — Middle school teacher | California

I think that 1:1 classroom computing has added another dimension to classroom management and in some ways it has made it harder. Our district has provided us with a way to monitor student use while they are online on their Chromebooks, so that has helped with management. Overall, my feeling is that the benefit of students using approved internet resources far outweighs the added management problems. — Elementary school teacher | Utah