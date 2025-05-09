Chromebooks or Cellphones: Which Are the Bigger Classroom Distraction?

The vast majority of school districts in the United States now provide school-issued laptops and tablets to students. But many educators now say the devices have become major classroom distractions.
Classroom learning devices—such as Chromebooks and iPads—have become a major source of distraction, cutting into instructional time, a recent EdWeek Research Center survey shows.
“Giving some students a device is like asking an alcoholic to hold a drink—it’s just too tempting,” said a high school teacher from Minnesota in the open-response section of the survey.
A high school teacher from Nevada had a more positive take: “1:1 devices have unlocked a lot of potential and possibilities for education, and preparing students for life after school.” (Scroll down to see more responses from teachers about the benefits and drawbacks of laptops and tablets in classrooms.)
More than half of educators (56 percent) said off-task behavior on laptops, tablets, or desktops is a major source of distraction that cuts into students’ learning time, according to a nationally representative survey of 1,268 teachers, school administrators, and district leaders conducted in January and February.
Off-task behavior on laptops or tablets ranked as the second most common source of distraction for students, and above cellphones, at 38 percent, the survey found. The top source of distraction was other students, at 61 percent.
One-third of educators say when students are using devices in the classroom for learning, they are typically off task more than a quarter of the time, the EdWeek Research Center survey found.
While many would have guessed that cellphones are the biggest source of distraction, more and more schools are already curtailing that by limiting students’ access to those devices. At least 20 states now require districts to ban or restrict student cellphone use in school and another nine incentivize or recommend restrictions, according to an Education Week tally.
Laptops and tablets, however, are more essential in the classroom, especially as digital learning materials and online testing have become the norm. Most districts have had a 1-to-1 computing environment, in which every student has a school-issued learning device, since 2020. Other districts have had it since the early 2010s.
Some educators seem to be souring on the technology, citing concerns about student behavior, mental health, and social-emotional problems, and decreases in academic achievement.
More than a quarter (27 percent) of educators say the impact of 1-to-1 computing environments on classroom management has been negative, compared with 20 percent who said the same in 2019, according to the EdWeek Research Center survey. However, a majority of educators in the most recent survey (53 percent) still say 1-to-1 computing has had a positive impact on student learning.
Dozens of educators shared their thoughts on 1-to-1 computing in the open-response section of the EdWeek Research Center survey. Below is a sampling of those responses.
Teachers say 1-to-1 computing has created added responsibilities
— Middle school English teacher | Florida
— High school world language teacher | Pennsylvania
— High school science teacher | Minnesota
— High school teacher | New York
— Middle school math teacher | California
Overuse of classroom tech has been detrimental, some say
— Elementary school teacher | Illinois
— High school foreign language teacher | Pennsylvania
— Middle school English teacher | New Jersey
— High school bilingual education teacher | Tennessee
— High school world language teacher | Idaho
Still others say 1-to-1 computing has enhanced classrooms
— Middle school teacher | California
— Elementary school teacher | Utah
— High school science teacher | Nevada