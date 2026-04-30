Students Will Take the Lead on Crafting a Model AI Policy for Schools

Dozens of superintendents and students will gather for a three-day workshop this summer focused on crafting an AI use policy school districts across the country can adopt, as the technology infiltrates classrooms at a blistering pace and schools struggle to keep up with policies that account for the rapidly evolving technology.

The July event in Boston, hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and Day of AI, a nonprofit housed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, aims to tackle one major roadblock educators cite in adopting AI: the lack of clear policies and professional development about how and when to use the technology.

At the summit, students will lead the charge in creating a policy detailing how they think artificial intelligence should be used in the classroom and the guardrails districts should put in place to protect kids’ privacy and ensure they’re getting the best education possible, said Jeff Riley, the executive director of Day of AI.

At least five states have started requiring school districts to develop AI use policies , according to an Education Week analysis. But most districts still don’t have formal policies in place that spell out acceptable uses of the technology, how teachers can incorporate it into instruction, and privacy guardrails.

Riley said he anticipates a range of student perspectives—from those who are “completely pro-AI” to those who are strongly opposed to the technology —and it will take some work, debate, and compromise to find middle ground everyone can accept. When it’s done, AASA plans to share the new policy with its thousands of member districts.

“It’s going to be a real barometer for the country on how kids are feeling about this,” he said. “We need to hear from them first as we begin to put guardrails on this technology.”

A legislative simulation will help students arrive at a consensus

One superintendent from each state along with two student representatives each of their choosing will participate in AI training and workshops in Boston. While superintendents attend trainings on topics ranging from ethical use of AI and the future of AI in the classroom, the students will participate in a legislative simulation in the Edward M. Kennedy Institute’s U.S. Senate chamber replica to debate and develop the AI policy.

It’s not clear exactly what the new policy will cover or if it will lean more permissive or restrictive on AI use. Event organizers wanted to avoid being prescriptive so students can craft a policy that feels authentic to them and valuable, Riley said.

Having students lead the process is key, he said.

Typically, kids are the fastest to adopt and adapt to new technology, meaning they experience the benefits and downfalls firsthand, he said.

“In a time when historically new movements in education have only been done by educators, we think it’s important to listen to kids,” said Riley, a former principal, superintendent, and Massachusetts state education commissioner. “Kids have a more natural facility for this, and if that’s the case, shouldn’t we include them in the discussion?”

Gina Zietlow, the superintendent of the ABC Unified district in southern California is one district leader attending the July workshop along with two students from her 17,000-student district.

Interested students had to apply by submitting a video detailing why they were interested and their experience working with AI.

The two students who scored the highest and were selected to participate—out of 10 who applied—have extensive experience working with AI, Zietlow said. One is enrolled in the district’s AI career and technical education pathway that it established in 2017, and the other has used the technology to help develop a nonprofit.

“They’ve both got experience about how to debate, defend ideas, collaborate, and public speaking, which will all be really important in this process,” Zietlow said.

Most districts don’t yet have an AI policy

A general lack of clear policies on AI use and shortage of professional development on the topic are problems that are top of mind for educators.

Just 13% of teachers said in an October 2025 EdWeek Research Center survey that their district had an AI policy that had been made clear to both students and teachers. Forty-four percent of teachers, principals, and district leaders said they hadn’t received any professional development on how to use AI in their work.

Twenty-nine percent said they had one-time PD, 19% said they had training more than once, and 8% said they had received ongoing training.

The five states that have enacted a comprehensive policy on the use of artificial intelligence in schools are Idaho, Ohio, Utah, Tennessee, and Virginia, according to an Education Week tally.

The ABC Unified district has had an AI policy in place for several years, and it’s updated frequently as the technology evolves. For example, the district has a “badging system,” in which students are required to indicate how much help they’ve had from AI on tasks like homework or making presentations.

Zietlow hopes her and her students’ experience working with AI and having an existing policy will provide a helpful perspective for other districts at the workshop in Boston. She also expects to walk away with even more ideas and considerations for her own schools.

Ultimately, though, she’s excited that students will be part of the experience and will help craft meaningful policy.

“Often, when adults make decisions about kids, it’s hard to know if they’re making the decision because they engaged with kids, or if they’re making the decision because when they were a kid, it was a certain way,” Zietlow said. “Intentionally including kids is so important—they have a perspective that is very different from the generations before them.”