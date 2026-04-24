A Student’s Perspective on AI in Schools
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Artificial Intelligence Letter to the Editor

A Student’s Perspective on AI in Schools

April 24, 2026 1 min read
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To the Editor:

After reading the opinion essay by Pedro A. Noguera and Enrique Noguera, I want to share my own perspective. (“AI in the Classroom: What a Skeptic and an Optimist Can Both Agree On,” Jan. 15, 2026)

As a high school student, I have seen many cellphones taken out during tests, notes passed across the classroom, homework taken and copied. More recently, however, these concerns have been overshadowed by the rise of artificial intelligence use among students. Teachers now use AI as a scapegoat for students’ lack of integrity.

I think AI use in schools must be regulated, but it is as necessary for the incoming generation as any other subject in school. AI can be misused, it can be abused, but it is the future of all the jobs that my generation will soon hold.

Educators must not continue to taint AI use in the education system with the stain of cheating. Cheating never left; the methods of cheating have changed. Our nation and the world must embrace and use AI as generations before us have with new technology. AI is the future, and we can’t run from it.

Elliot Rogers
High School Student
San Diego, Calif.

Read the opinion essay mentioned in the letter

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Artificial Intelligence Opinion AI in the Classroom: What a Skeptic and an Optimist Can Both Agree On
Pedro A. Noguera & Enrique Noguera, January 15, 2026
5 min read

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A version of this article appeared in the May 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as A student’s perspective on AI in schools

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