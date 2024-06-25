Key Questions for Districts to Ask as They Develop an AI Strategy
Classroom Technology

Key Questions for Districts to Ask as They Develop an AI Strategy

By Lauraine Langreo — June 25, 2024 4 min read
Photo of computer chip with letter “AI.”
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Denver

Many school districts are figuring out how they will use generative artificial intelligence for teaching and learning.

The conversations usually revolve around three big themes: creating guidance and policies, building up educators’ and students’ AI literacy, and evaluating available tools, according to Tara Nattrass, the managing director of innovation strategy for ISTE/ASCD, a nonprofit that provides technology and curriculum advice to schools.

Experts say it’s important for districts to start having these conversations so that their students don’t fall behind on the skills expected of them when they enter the workforce.

Teachers who haven’t tried out the emerging technology say it’s because they haven’t received any guidance or training on it, according to EdWeek Research Center survey data. So far, 15 states have released guidelines for how districts should think about generative AI use in the classroom.

In a June 24 panel discussion at the International Society for Technology in Education conference here, four experts shared advice for how to navigate the challenges that come with figuring out an implementation strategy for AI.

The panel, moderated by Nattrass, included: Greg Bagby, the instructional technology coordinator for Hamilton County schools in Tennessee; Vera Cubero, a digital teaching and learning consultant for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction; Stacie Johnson, the director of professional learning for Khan Academy; and Erin Scully, the associate vice president of product design for ETS, the nonprofit that develops tests including the SAT and GRE.

A district AI policy isn’t the most important priority

Creating a policy is not the most important step districts should worry about, according to the panelists.

“It seems like people always want a policy for everything we do,” Bagby said. But because of how fast generative AI is moving, those policies could be moot before a district even completes its bureaucratic process for finalizing it.

What districts should focus on instead are guidelines that allow for flexibility and processes for examining tools and uses of AI, the panelists said.

If state lawmakers or school boards require districts to create a policy, “the policy has to be wide open because things change every day,” Bagby said.

Instead of creating a whole new policy dedicated to AI, districts could update their existing acceptable use and academic integrity policies to address any problems related to generative AI, Bagby said.

Districts should consult everyone who will be affected by any guidelines or policies, including students, teachers, and parents, throughout the process, the panelists said.

How to help teachers build their AI literacy

To ensure teachers are ready to use AI effectively in the classroom and to model that use for students, North Carolina has invested in AI-focused professional development, according to Cubero.

The state’s Department of Public Instruction hosted AI collaboratives of educators to train teachers on how to use different AI tools. As part of that training, teachers were tasked with creating guidelines on how to use AI. The department has also had AI summits focused on policy development. And it has regional consultants training educators across the state.

“We’ve all been running as much as we can to try to help support as much as we can,” Cubero said. This upcoming school year, the department also hopes to have a train-the-trainer model so that every district in the state will have at least one person ready to train teachers.

AI product developers also know they have a role to play when it comes to ensuring educators have the support they need to effectively use AI tools.

“We do a lot of co-designing with teachers and district leaders, understanding what they’re looking for and developing [AI literacy],” Scully said. “How can we support that?”

For ETS, Scully said, the question is: How should it use generative AI best practices in its product development and then how can it build AI tools to support the learners using ETS products?

For Khan Academy, a lot of that work includes listening and responding to what teachers are telling them about the challenges they’re facing in their work and as they use the products, Johnson said.

Questions to ask when evaluating AI tech for schools

The panelists developed a list of questions and considerations district leaders should think about when evaluating AI tools:

  • What will the tool be used for?
  • Is it compliant with federal or state laws or district policies around student data privacy?
  • Which large language model is the tool trained on? Does it matter? How accurate is the model?
  • What is the company’s privacy policy? If the company partners with other companies, make sure you also know those companies’ privacy policies.
  • Who will own the data that goes in and comes out of the tool?

“Remember that as an education leader, your procurement dollars are your power,” Cubero said. “With these vendors, ask questions and ask for revisions. Talk to them about what’s not going to work for you.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., June 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Strategies for Incorporating SEL into Curriculum
Empower students to thrive. Learn how to integrate powerful social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies into the classroom.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Many Teachers Rely on Adaptive Learning Tech. Does It Work?
Adaptive learning technologies adjust the level of difficulty of instruction or assessment based on an individual student's skill levels.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children working on individual laptops in the computer lab.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology How to Teach Kids to Spot AI Manipulation
In the age of AI, news literacy is more important than ever, educators say.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Motherboard image with large "AI" letters with an animated magnifying glass pans in from the left.
Canva
Classroom Technology How One Researcher Used Teacher Feedback on AI to Create a New K-12 Platform
Teachers see how AI can make their work more efficient, but want support in using it for instruction, a researcher found.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
A photo illustration of a hand holding a magnifying glass that is focusing on a motherboard chip with the letters "AI".
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion Cellphones in Schools: Addiction, Distraction, or Teaching Tool?
A short history of the long debate over how to manage cellphone use in the classroom.
Mary Hendrie
5 min read
People staring into their phones. Conceptual Illustration.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Load More ▼