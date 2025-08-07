AI Has Done Far More Harm Than Good in My Classroom
Opinion
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion

AI Has Done Far More Harm Than Good in My Classroom

Maybe AI can be conducive to deep learning—but not in my experience so far
By Lauren Boulanger — August 07, 2025 4 min read
Abstract, futuristic electronic cube, representing the concept of artificial intelligence. The cube's sleek, metallic surface and glowing lights suggest advanced technology and the limitless possibilities of AI
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Lauren Boulanger
Lauren Boulanger is a high school English teacher in rural Massachusetts. In her seven years of teaching, she has also worked in urban and suburban schools.

When I joined my district’s artificial intelligence committee earlier this year, we began by developing a shared philosophy that would preface our new AI policy.

“How can we say that we welcome AI?” asked a high-level district administrator. “I want to be clear that we aren’t afraid. We are embracing it.”

I winced. While administrators are eager to prove their innovative spirit, my experiences have led me to believe that integrating AI in classrooms will do more harm than good.

Since 2022, I’ve seen upward of 100 AI-generated responses that students have submitted as “original” work in my English/language arts classes. If you are familiar with student writing, it is very easy to tell the difference between a chatbot’s response and a high schooler’s work.

However, it is difficult to definitively prove that a piece of writing is AI-generated. Detectors have varying levels of reliability, and even the most reliable detectors sometimes generate a false positive.

Instead, I rely on Google Docs’ history with plugins like Draftback or Revision History to watch students’ drafting process in real time. Students using generative AI typically just paste in the bot’s output as a large block of text. My course syllabi are clear that I need access to students’ editing history to verify academic integrity.

But last spring, students caught onto my strategy and began typing out AI-generated responses. This creates an artificial “drafting history,” which usually shows that the response was written in one sitting in 15-30 minutes, without any significant revisions. Of course, this is nothing like human writing.

But is this enough to ethically hold students accountable for cheating? Not quite. Even if generative AI is allowed in classrooms, how can educators draw the line between ethical and unethical use—and hold students accountable for crossing it?

Those in favor of AI integration argue that students have always cheated: If a student wants to avoid work, they can find something to copy. But careful practitioners could craft assignments for which plagiarism could be easily detected.
With AI, however, students can avoid any intellectual labor in an unprecedented manner. My students have even used it for purely opinion-based questions like, “Which character in Gatsby is most insufferable and why?” or personal reflections like, “Describe a time you knew you were learning.” AI can answer most prompts, regardless of how personal or creative, with varying levels of accuracy.

Some would argue that this means we need to rethink our questions. This may be true to some extent—but aren’t these prompts still worth thinking about?

Education is about the process of learning, not the product. I ask my students to write short stories because I want them to engage in the difficult work of developing style, character, plot, and setting that all work together to create a thematic statement—not because I am in desperate need of 55 short stories.

Writing is thinking; it is a generative and metacognitive process. Writing is also relational, as writers have to look within themselves to connect with others. AI may make writing more efficient, but efficiency is not the goal. Intellectual challenge is what produces the learning.

Lately, I have to brace myself whenever I read student work. I want to believe the best about my kids, but AI has complicated this. Distrust creates a barrier between me and my students that feels foreign; it reminds me of the crabby old teachers I was warned about in graduate school. Every new teacher is cautioned to stay away from colleagues who believe that young people will lie, cheat, and steal whenever given the opportunity. Adolescents don’t want to learn from people who antagonize them, and I don’t want to be one of those people. Any false accusations signal to students that we doubt their ability, which can be emotionally crushing, even if the student is cleared of wrongdoing.

To be clear, I am not advocating that AI should never be used in the classroom. Using it sparingly and with purpose can have a positive impact. AI has theoretical benefits for personalized learning; it can also generate model work for critique, engage students in dialogue about a text, suggest organization strategies, and more. I’ve attended professional development workshops and read compelling case studies from classroom teachers and ed-tech companies where these strategies are presented as tools that can boost learning.

The operative word here, though, is can. AI can be used in supportive ways that are conducive to deep learning, but that is not how most students in my classroom are using it.

Teaching students to use AI ethically does not mean they will stop using it to avoid cognitive labor, no matter what we’d like to believe. And even if students do use AI in these more ethical, supportive ways, it does not necessarily provide better assistance than a capable peer. Offloading the feedback process to a machine deprives students of the opportunity to collaborate. Rather than using a chatbot as a sounding board, I want my students to use one another. That way, both the givers and recipients benefit from the exchange and develop essential collaborative skills in the process.

When I expressed these hesitations in our AI committee, I was told that “the train is leaving the station whether we are on it or not, so we might as well climb aboard.” But where exactly is the train headed? And are we sure that’s somewhere we want to go?

For my own classroom, I will largely be going back to pencil and paper next year, and most writing will be done in class. I don’t want to waste time or squander relationships in trying to determine whether a student’s writing is their own. I want them to practice and grow in their skill and confidence. I may integrate AI periodically if I feel it can meet a need in my classroom. But I want to make this choice myself and not let the current zeitgeist make it for me.

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Wed., August 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar The Trump Administration’s Latest K-12 Moves and Your District: How Do You Plan?
Facing unpredictability from Washington? Our webinar breaks down Trump admin K-12 policy shifts, budget impacts & strategies for planning in uncertainty.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy How One Principal Got Kids to Pay Attention in Class
Utah principal Shauna Haney brought about one of the first classroom cellphone bans in the state.
Olina Banerji & Vanessa Solis
2 min read
Cellphone wearing a sleep mask. Cellphone policy.
Irina Shatilova/iStock
Ed-Tech Policy Could a Digital Driver’s License Help Students Manage Their Cellphone Use?
Experts say that schools need to teach students healthy cellphone habits, even if their devices are banned at school.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Telephone, Mobile Phone, Hand, Smart Phone, Social media, Engagement, Social Issues, Technology, The Media, Scrolling
iStock/Getty Images
Ed-Tech Policy Q&A A Researcher Studied a High School's Cellphone Ban. Here's What She Found
A professor spent the past year surveying teachers on the use of a phone-free policy in their high school.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Illustration of a young woman turning off her mobile phone which is even bigger than she is.
iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Q&A To Ban or Not to Ban? Two Experts Sound Off on School Cellphone Restrictions
States and school districts are rushing to restrict student smartphone use. But is it the right move?
Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Image with a check mark and an x to show support for cellphones or not.
Nadia Bormotova/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼