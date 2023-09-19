Cybersecurity Is the Top Priority for Ed-Tech Officials. Funding Doesn’t Match the Demand
IT Infrastructure & Management

Cybersecurity Is the Top Priority for Ed-Tech Officials. Funding Doesn’t Match the Demand

By Alyson Klein — September 19, 2023 1 min read
Image of lock on binary code background.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Keeping school networks safe from hackers—whether that’s a band of sophisticated criminals working overseas or a student who stole their teacher’s password—is the top priority for state education technology officials, according to a recent report released by the State Educational Technology Directors Association.

What’s more, it’s clear that existing resources aren’t enough to alleviate the problem, given that districts as large as Los Angeles Unified—the nation’s second largest—have been victims of cyberattacks.

Nineteen percent of state education technology officials said their states provide “ample funding” to head off cybersecurity risks, according to the survey of 104 education technology officials in 45 states, Guam, and the U.S. Department of Defense, which operates schools for some students from military families. That’s up from 8 percent, according to a similar report released last year.

But nearly half of this year’s respondents—42 percent—said their state provides a “small amount” or “very little” funding to address cybersecurity needs, according to the survey, which was conducted in May and June by Whiteboard Advisors on behalf of SETDA.

“Improving K-12 cybersecurity posture has become an issue of resources and equity,” said Brad Hagg, director of education technology at the Indiana Department of Education in a statement featured in the SETDA report. “Under-staffed districts and communities without access to a pipeline of cyber specialists will struggle to meet the requirements, often dictated by insurance companies, as well as the best practices necessary to implement a strong cybersecurity threat mitigation program.”

Jessica Rosenworcel, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, has proposed a pilot program to provide up to $200 million in competitive grants over three years to help schools and libraries guard against cyber threats. But her pitch is running into resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
Thu., September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Student Motivation and Engagement: Unraveling the Science and Strategies
Join us for this free virtual event in which we will discuss the current state of student motivation and engagement in our schools.
Register
Fri., September 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Expanding Teacher Impact: Scaling Personalized Learning Across Districts
Explore personalized learning strategies that transform classrooms and empower educators.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure & Management How Schools Can Avoid Wasting Money on Technology
A district leader shares ways to ensure ed-tech tools are worth the investment.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Illustration of laptop with checklist on the screen
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
IT Infrastructure & Management Why Schools Struggle to Keep Track of Students' Laptops
Districts should be tracking their technology assets as much as they can, but it's easier said than done, experts say.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are in the computer lab using laptops. A little boy is watching a video and is listening to music.
FatCamera/Getty
IT Infrastructure & Management Ed. Dept. Outlines How Schools Can Use Federal Funds to Sustain Tech Programs
School districts can use federal funds to support digital learning programs started during the pandemic.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Tight shot of diverse, elementary school children using a tablet in class
iStock/Getty Images Plus
IT Infrastructure & Management A Change in Federal Funding May Make the 'Homework Gap' Worse
With the increase in tech use, it’s important that students have sufficient connectivity to access learning materials while at home.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Photo of girl working at home on laptop.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼