Cellphones in the Classroom: The Year’s Top 5 Stories

Cellphones are causing educators significant frustration and stress. In Education Week stories and surveys alike, teachers and principals in 2024 sounded off on how cellphones distract students from their learning, disrupt their sleep, and harm their mental health by providing a constant conduit to social media.

Cellphones are also the source of many behavioral problems: students taking unauthorized photos of one another, recording school fights, and documenting themselves performing dares on school grounds that they learned about on social media.

Because this is a top concern for educators, Education Week has produced a significant amount of coverage in 2024 about this issue and possible solutions.

Following are some of the top reads, ranked here by the most popular first, that Education Week published in 2024 about cellphones in schools.

1. Which States Ban Cellphones in Schools?

State policymakers this year started to wade into the cellphone problem, which had largely been up to schools and districts to deal with on their own. In June, Education Week started tracking state-level policies to ban or restrict student cellphone use in schools.

2. Cellphones Turned Teaching From ‘Awesome’ to Exhausting

In this piece, a teacher explains how students’ cellphone use changed his job for the worse, leading him to quit.

3. How to Manage Cellphones in Schools: Tips From Teens

Students shared with Education Week their unique ideas about how to address the cellphone challenge, such as requiring students to take cellphone etiquette classes.

4. 6 Ways Schools Are Managing Students’ Cellphones

Cellphone restrictions at the district level vary widely. Some school systems completely ban use of cellphones the whole school day while others allow students to use their devices at prescribed times.

5. What Happened When a District Did an About-Face on Cellphones

The continuing challenge of cellphones has required many teachers, principals, and district leaders to reevaluate their rules and policies. A superintendent explains why his district decided to abandon its no-ban philosophy.

