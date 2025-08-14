AI in School Security: A New Tool with Big Questions
Artificial Intelligence

AI in School Security: A New Tool with Big Questions

By Jennifer Igbonoba — August 14, 2025 5 min read
Security cameras are seen at ZeroEyes' greenscreen lab for testing and training artificial intelligence to spot visible guns on May 10, 2024, in Conshohocken, Pa.
ZeroEyes, a safety and security company that uses AI in its products, has a greenscreen lab, shown here on May 10, 2024, in Conshohocken, Pa., for testing and training artificial intelligence to spot visible guns.
Matt Slocum/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Artificial intelligence is becoming deeply embedded in Americans’ daily lives, from education to shopping. But is there a place for AI in school safety?

Some school leaders say there is. Recently, two school districts—Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia and Robinson Independent School District in
Texas—announced partnerships with an AI company designed to detect threats.

VOLT AI, a Maryland-based security firm, says its system can detect potential safety risks such as medical emergencies, firearms, and fights. The company’s technology is now used in public and private K-12 schools and universities across 12 states.

See Also

Collage of three faces with lines connecting to dots over all three faces. There is a bright yellow four corners framing the woman's face in the center.
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
School Climate & Safety Does Facial Recognition Technology Make Schools Safer? What Educators Need to Know
Arianna Prothero, October 13, 2023
7 min read

VOLT is not the only AI company involved in the school security industry. Lightspeed Systems, ZeroEyes, and Omnilert all have software programs that integrate AI into a school’s existing security structure in an attempt to better flag potential dangers.

Lightspeed uses AI to scan a student’s browsing activity on school-owned devices to identify potential safety concerns. Rob Chambers, the executive vice president of products at Lightspeed, said the program focuses on the context of a student’s actions rather than keywords.

“I really want to stay away from the idea that it’s keyword scanning because that could just overwhelm [a] tremendous amount of false positives and things that you don’t really want to get into,” Chambers said.

.

How does it work?

The AI software VOLT uses connects to a school’s existing surveillance system and scans video feeds for “potential risks,” said Dmitry Sokolowski, the company’s CEO and founder. When the software flags a concern, a trained human validator at VOLT reviews it to decide whether to alert school officials or local authorities.

VOLT employs and trains validators worldwide to offer 24/7 coverage. They review flagged clips, watching a few seconds before and after the incident to assess risk.

“We try to make the human judgment be as less ambiguous as possible, so that they can make [a] quick, split-second decision without making mistakes,” said Sokolowski.

Similar to VOLT, Omnilert, an AI gun detection system, also uses human validators. However, school officials can also opt to monitor the alerts instead of using one of Omnilert’s validators, said the company’s CEO, Dave Fraser.

See Also

A computer screen shows a man walking between two vertical sensors at the entrance to a building. An orange cube shape illuminates over his hip, suggesting a weapon has been detected under his clothing.
The Evolv Express weapons detection system flags a weapon that Dominck D'Orazio, Evolv Technology account executive, wears on his hip while demonstrating the system, on May 25, 2022, in New York.
Mary Altaffer/AP
School Climate & Safety Schools Turn to AI to Detect Weapons. But Some Question the Tech's Effectiveness
Evie Blad, April 12, 2023
9 min read

Validator decisions are continuously analyzed to improve the system’s speed and accuracy, and to refine the software over time.

Having AI-enhanced security technology is “like adding a couple of extra security people to my system,” said David Wrzesinski, the safety director for Robinson school district in Texas.

The cost for Robinson’s district: $385 per camera stream per year, according to the company.

Omnilert has a slightly higher price of $500 per camera stream per year. But the cost per stream goes down as schools utilize more of the software, Fraser said.

Traditional school cameras are typically used to review events after the fact, Wrzesinski said. But VOLT gives schools a way to monitor activity in real time, both inside and around buildings.

“If you’re paying somebody $30,000 a year just to sit and watch a camera, whatever performance level they had, and as sharp as they are, they’re never going to be able to focus consistently the way that artificial intelligence does,” Wrzesinski said.

The Robinson district already uses metal detectors on campus, but Wrzesinski sees VOLT as an added layer of protection, especially if someone bypasses those systems.

“We want to try to react before that happens, and so if we can catch somebody on our perimeter that has the weapon in their hand, and it’s obvious, and you can pick it up, there won’t ever be any screams. There won’t be gunshots because we can get to it before that happens,” Wrzesinski said.

Alerts include the exact location of the potential threat, inside or outside the building.

“When it comes to mass shootings, the faster you can get there, the less loss of life and injury is going to occur, and so that’s why we wouldn’t just want to rely on hopefully we hear it or we see it,” Wrzesinski said.

See Also

Illustration of thief peeking out of computer.
DigitalVision Vectors
Privacy & Security AI Fuels Increase in Ransomware Attacks Against Schools
Lauraine Langreo, August 7, 2025
3 min read

What about bias and false alarms?

Facial recognition tools—which rely on AI technologies—have drawn criticism from experts for inaccuracies, especially with people of color and gender nonconforming individuals.

Sokolowski said VOLT focuses on behavior, not identity.

“It has to do with the actions of what is happening,” Sokolowski said. “For example,a break-in into a car. We’re looking for a beam window being smashed, rather than, a specific type of a person doing it.”

Even so, false alarms sometimes still happen. The Robinson district has received alerts for potential weapons that turned out to be objects like a toy gun at a basketball game, a theater prop sword, and a color guard rifle after further investigation.

What experts say

Before adopting new technology for school security, safety experts say school leaders should ask critical questions first.

The school safety market is largely unregulated, said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services. That can lead districts to spend money on tools that aren’t effective or that trigger false alarms.

“With products AI and otherwise, [the] first question I tell school officials to ask is, how [does] this proposed product or technology work day-to-day in a school?” Trump said.

He believes AI will play a growing role in the security industry in the future, but not yet. “I don’t think that schools should be the first in line to be the guinea pigs for the vendors so that they can train their systems or fine tune their systems at the taxpayers’ expense, particularly in a school setting,” he said.

Trump added that school leaders should weigh both the cost and potential downsides of new AI-integrated systems.

Elisa Mula, a school safety and surveillance expert, said machine learning tools—like VOLT—can help security staff be more efficient, but they’re not a substitute for trained personnel who know how to use them wisely.

She also noted that AI can be outsmarted. For example, an intruder might blend in with a crowd to evade detection.

“If I know a school has a technology like this, and I can identify typically [that] the system would pick up me going in the wrong direction, ... [then] I’ll blend in with a whole bunch of kids, and I’ll just go in with them,” Mula said.

As a guide for evaluating new security tools, both Trump and Mula recommend third-party safety assessments to help schools make informed decisions.

Jennifer Igbonoba
Newsroom Intern Education Week
Jennifer Igbonoba is a newsroom intern for Education Week.

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Wed., August 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar The Trump Administration’s Latest K-12 Moves and Your District: How Do You Plan?
Facing unpredictability from Washington? Our webinar breaks down Trump admin K-12 policy shifts, budget impacts & strategies for planning in uncertainty.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Most School PR Professionals Are Using AI at Work. What Does That Look Like?
Much of the focus has been on how AI can improve instruction, but the technology is also transforming other parts of district operations.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Illustration of human arm pulling on strings of robot arm with pencil.
iStock
Artificial Intelligence Want Teachers to Learn How to Use AI for Instruction? Let Them Design the Tools
A pilot program allows teachers to use AI to tackle their classroom problems.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Teamwork at the smartphone desk. Developing apps.
Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion AI Has Done Far More Harm Than Good in My Classroom
I keep hearing about the theoretical benefits of AI in education. So far, I’ve only seen its serious downsides.
Lauren Boulanger
4 min read
Abstract, futuristic electronic cube, representing the concept of artificial intelligence. The cube's sleek, metallic surface and glowing lights suggest advanced technology and the limitless possibilities of AI
Getty
Artificial Intelligence What Teachers Should Know About ChatGPT’s New Study Mode Feature
ChatGPT's new study mode feature will not necessarily prevent the use of AI to cheat.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Collage of cellphone screen with ChatGPT interface and binary code in background.
Liz Yap/Education Week and Canva
Load More ▼