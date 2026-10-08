6 Tips for AI Translation in Schools
Artificial Intelligence Download

6 Tips for AI Translation in Schools

By Alyson Klein & Gina Tomko — October 08, 2026 1 min read
Photograph of a mobile phone screen with Artificial Intelligence icons, internet AI app application ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, Copilot, Grok, Claude, etc.
alexsl/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Translation platforms powered by artificial intelligence can help schools improve communication with non-English-speaking families and caregivers—helping them feel more connected to the school community.

But these tools are not perfect.

They can make mistakes that confuse families, misconstruing meaning and cultural context. Generative AI tools (like ChatGPT) may even rewrite a message, changing its original intent.

See Also

Illustration by Nicole Xu showing an ELL specialist in a classroom of older students, looking at the window of the classroom door as other teachers walk by
Nicole Xu for Education Week
Special Report Supporting English Learners: Practical Solutions for Today’s Schools
September 21, 2026

How can educators make these platforms work better? Please complete the email form below to download this FREE Education Week resource, with six tips from educators and experts.

Download This Resource

ew downloadable AI Mistranslation

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

Events

Tue., October 13, 2026, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar There But Not Present: Rethinking Student Engagement
Learn how to recognize the early signs of disengagement and what the behavioral science reveals about which interventions actually work.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., October 14, 2026, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Teacher Preparation Webinar What Teacher Education Should Look Like in the Age of AI
Explore the current trends around the use of AI in teacher preparation and continuing education with data from the EdWeek Research Center.
Register
Thu., October 15, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English Learners Webinar How Can School Districts Better Support English Learners With Disabilities?
Join this webinar to hear recent findings from the EdWeek Research Center and discover practical strategies for improvement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Opinion Think Your Students Know More About AI Than You Do? Read This
Here are four things your students don’t understand about AI—and what you can do about it.
Sam Wineburg & Nadav Ziv
4 min read
102026 opinion Wineburg AI media literacy
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT's 'Teen Mode' Is Unsafe for Students, Report Concludes
The chatbot failed to report unsafe interactions to parents in a timely manner, researchers found.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Young man using a smartphone to ask an AI about exercise
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence At OpenAI Forum, Discussion Focuses on Stronger Teen Safety Measures
Panelists put forward ideas on how to incentivize industry to develop responsible products.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Washington, DC - October 5, 2026: Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the American Psychological Association speaks during the discussion. The OpenAI Forum hosted a panel on Responsible AI for Teens, how AI can support teens’ learning while promoting safe, healthy use. The program featured an OpenAI Forum panel with experts in learning, adolescent mental health, and family and online safety: Kate Ruane, Director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, Chuck Melley, SVP of Policy, Advocacy and Communities at CodeAI, Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the American Psychological Association and Mathilde Cerioli, Chief Scientist at everyoneAI. Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, moderated the conversation and shared context on ChatGPT for Teens, a learning-first experience launched in August and designed to help teens think critically, deepen understanding, and use AI with confidence.
Arthur C. Evans, Jr., the CEO of the American Psychological Association, speaks on a panel at an Oct. 5, 2026, OpenAI forum on how to support responsible use of AI among teenagers.
Sarah Voisin for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence How AI Suspicions Are Undermining Student-Teacher Relationships
A new report highlights how AI can fuel mistrust—and how educators can fix it.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Collage of student hands working on a laptop with half of a teacher's face looking at the screen. The eye is ominous as it is bright blue, while the teacher is otherwise dark in the shadows. There is a red alert symbol on the student's laptop. All is against a yellow background with a subtle binary code and broken glass texture on top.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Getty