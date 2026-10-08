6 Tips for AI Translation in Schools

Translation platforms powered by artificial intelligence can help schools improve communication with non-English-speaking families and caregivers—helping them feel more connected to the school community.

But these tools are not perfect.

They can make mistakes that confuse families, misconstruing meaning and cultural context. Generative AI tools (like ChatGPT) may even rewrite a message, changing its original intent.

How can educators make these platforms work better? Please complete the email form below to download this FREE Education Week resource, with six tips from educators and experts.