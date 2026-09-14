AI & School Operations

Routing buses, scanning job applications, writing parent communications—see how schools are using AI in administrative work
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Artificial Intelligence Why This Large District Used AI to Simplify Its Org Chart
The school system's organizational chart evolved organically for decades. Can AI bring cohesion?
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, June 10, 2026
3 min read
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025. A school district in Washington state on the forefront of using AI in education is harnessing artificial intelligence to create customized digital teaching and learning tools.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Artificial Intelligence A District Expects to Save $200K From AI-Powered 'Vibe Coding.' Here's How
This school district is using AI coding to develop cheaper, more customized ed-tech tools.
Alyson Klein, May 8, 2026
7 min read
A line sketch of an adult female and male educator holding a laptop and overlayed on an AI agent created template that reads CANDIDATE SCREENING TEMPLATE.
Photo illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
Recruitment & Retention Download Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)
Clear criteria and privacy protections are critical when using technology to smooth the hiring process.
Sarah D. Sparks & Gina Tomko, April 6, 2026
1 min read
Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami.
Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair on Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami. New data from the EdWeek Research Center suggests that more than 50% of districts use AI tools during the teacher-hiring process.
Marta Lavandier/AP
Recruitment & Retention AI Is Changing Teacher Hiring. Here’s How
Teachers may not be aware that AI underpins both commercial and DIY hiring systems, raising concerns.
Sarah D. Sparks, April 2, 2026
8 min read
Illustration of hacker peeking out of computer.
DigitalVision Vectors
Special Report AI Is Supercharging Cyberattacks. What Schools Need to Know and Do
Schools are working to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven cyberattacks.
February 17, 2026
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DigitalVision Vectors
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity From Our Research Center Is AI Ready to Protect Schools From Cyberattacks?
Some experts and district tech leaders are unsure what role the tech should play in cybersecurity.
Lauraine Langreo, February 17, 2026
6 min read
Illustration of hacker peeking out of computer.
DigitalVision Vectors
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Why AI Is a Big Problem for School Cybersecurity
Many school districts are ill-prepared to defend themselves against AI-powered cyberattacks.
Arianna Prothero, February 17, 2026
9 min read
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
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Artificial Intelligence Q&A How One District Uses AI to Build More Efficient Master School Schedules
In tight budgetary times, AI can find savings in schools' class schedules.
Arianna Prothero, December 2, 2025
5 min read
Crowd of people with a mosaic digitized effect being surveilled by AI systems.
Peter Howell/iStock
School Climate & Safety Opinion Handcuffed for Eating Doritos: Schools Shouldn’t Be Test Sites for AI ‘Security’
A teen was detained at gunpoint after an error by his school’s security tool. Consider it a warning.
J.B. Branch, November 12, 2025
4 min read
Artificial Intelligence Reports Six Big Questions About AI and K-12 Education, In Charts
This report examines AI’s impact in K-12 education. Survey results that provide insight into educators’ perspectives are presented in charts.
November 10, 2025
Illustration of human arm pulling on strings of robot arm with pencil.
iStock
Artificial Intelligence Most School PR Professionals Are Using AI at Work. What Does That Look Like?
Much of the focus has been on how AI can improve instruction, but the technology is also transforming other parts of district operations.
Lauraine Langreo, August 12, 2025
4 min read
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Artificial Intelligence Will AI Be the Answer to K-12’s Hiring Headaches?
Recruiters can use AI for just about any part of the recruiting process. But should they? An expert weighs in.
Elizabeth Heubeck, June 27, 2025
5 min read
Business people supporting and giving the priority to the robot.
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Artificial Intelligence How District Leaders Use AI to Save Time, Help Teachers, and More
Here are 20 ways district leaders are using AI to help them do their jobs.
Olina Banerji, February 14, 2025
1 min read