AI & School Operations
Routing buses, scanning job applications, writing parent communications—see how schools are using AI in administrative work
Artificial Intelligence Why This Large District Used AI to Simplify Its Org Chart
The school system's organizational chart evolved organically for decades. Can AI bring cohesion?
Artificial Intelligence A District Expects to Save $200K From AI-Powered 'Vibe Coding.' Here's How
This school district is using AI coding to develop cheaper, more customized ed-tech tools.
Recruitment & Retention Download Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)
Clear criteria and privacy protections are critical when using technology to smooth the hiring process.
Recruitment & Retention AI Is Changing Teacher Hiring. Here’s How
Teachers may not be aware that AI underpins both commercial and DIY hiring systems, raising concerns.
Special Report AI Is Supercharging Cyberattacks. What Schools Need to Know and Do
Schools are working to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven cyberattacks.
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity From Our Research Center Is AI Ready to Protect Schools From Cyberattacks?
Some experts and district tech leaders are unsure what role the tech should play in cybersecurity.
Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Why AI Is a Big Problem for School Cybersecurity
Many school districts are ill-prepared to defend themselves against AI-powered cyberattacks.
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Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being.
Artificial Intelligence Q&A How One District Uses AI to Build More Efficient Master School Schedules
In tight budgetary times, AI can find savings in schools' class schedules.
School Climate & Safety Opinion Handcuffed for Eating Doritos: Schools Shouldn’t Be Test Sites for AI ‘Security’
A teen was detained at gunpoint after an error by his school’s security tool. Consider it a warning.
Artificial Intelligence Reports Six Big Questions About AI and K-12 Education, In Charts
This report examines AI’s impact in K-12 education. Survey results that provide insight into educators’ perspectives are presented in charts.
Artificial Intelligence Most School PR Professionals Are Using AI at Work. What Does That Look Like?
Much of the focus has been on how AI can improve instruction, but the technology is also transforming other parts of district operations.
Artificial Intelligence Will AI Be the Answer to K-12’s Hiring Headaches?
Recruiters can use AI for just about any part of the recruiting process. But should they? An expert weighs in.
Artificial Intelligence How District Leaders Use AI to Save Time, Help Teachers, and More
Here are 20 ways district leaders are using AI to help them do their jobs.