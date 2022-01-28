What Do Teachers Think About ‘Abbott Elementary’?

In the spring of 2020, shortly after the start of the pandemic, teachers were hailed as heroes whose superpowers took shape inside of computer screens instead of school buildings. By that winter, though, many educators reported that their favorable public reception had rapidly dwindled as schools and families warred over the return to in-person schooling.

Lack of public respect for the teaching profession isn’t a symptom of the pandemic, though it may have intensified over the past two years. Low pay and poor school building conditions are perennial issues.

Seeing these issues be brought to life in a mainstream TV show has offered some exhausted and anxious teachers comedic relief—but more importantly, inspiration, representation, and hope for the future of teaching and learning.



‘Funny, relatable, and encouraging’

Education Week reporter Ileana Najarro recently interviewed the creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson, about the new award-winning ABC show set in a fictional West Philadelphia public school. Brunson, whose mother who taught in Philadelphia, aims to “[capture] the nuances of the teaching profession, the significance of Black teachers and predominantly Black schools like Abbott, and the hope that the show can garner more support for real teachers across the country.”

Here are some responses to “Abbott Elementary,” which premiered in December 2021, from the very demographic the show wishes to honor: teachers.

@quintabrunson and team are highlighting the realities of teaching at a time where teachers are so critically underpaid and under appreciated and they are KNOCKING IT OUT OF THE PARK!!! It’s funny, relatable, and encouraging to watch #abbotelementary every week❤️❤️ https://t.co/E1VDSbR3Jx — Bri☺️ (@BeeEllTee1) January 26, 2022

25 year old me — a brand new teacher, who pulled an all-nighter to apply for grants just to get my students a new rug — had no idea that one day, she'd be a City Councilmember, honoring @QuintaBrunson & @AbbottElemABC for bringing back the memories & joys of teaching. pic.twitter.com/pTrAUWutpd — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) January 27, 2022

Quinta- this month has been the hardest month of my 10 year teaching career and Abbot Elementary has brought me so much joy and support! Thank you to your incredible work and advocacy for educators 🙌🏾 — Vidya (@vidya_karra) January 27, 2022

yes, it has just enough truth to it to make it relatable, and enough comedy to still make it enjoyable to watch — Rebecca Lee (@techiemslee) January 27, 2022

Can I just say that, as a teacher, I absolutely LOVE Abbott Elementary. Like, it’s a hilarious show that anyone can enjoy, but it really feels like a love letter to teachers who are just trying their best for their kids. — ☆ rajel ☆ (@RajelWolcoff) January 13, 2022

Yes it is great. First show I’ve ever seen about teaching and teachers where the teachers aren’t either superheroes or comical villains. The show loves teachers and kids in a real way. I’m a teacher I love it. — joshua hadar-ziady (@jz1317) January 27, 2022

Every episode of Abbott Elementary is so affirming of the stresses that come w teaching but also a good reminder of the sweet stuff. I love pretending everyone is absent when I’m taking attendance, and when Janine did her version of that on screen it filled me w pure joy 🥲 — Annam for POTUS 2024🇺🇸 ☻ (@AnnamLaughs) January 27, 2022

I appreciate @AbbottElemABC for highlighting the rewards of teaching & also exposing the raw truths of how education is viewed&under appreciated in America. I ❤️ what I do,but teaching in these conditions are ridiculous! Thank you for showing teachers everywhere tht we are seen! — 👩🏽‍🏫 (@beautyyydefined) January 26, 2022

It’s the way #AbbottElementary creates positive and challenging discourse around teaching black children though. Literally have seen people tweet about their strategies for working with zealous students, and I’ve seen some very helpful tips come across my timeline. — KAVERY (@ktweetedit) January 26, 2022

‘Set aside for summer’

Some educators took exception to a comedic framing of the teaching profession in 2022, especially considering the mile-high hurdles teachers must jump over during the pandemic.

Absolutely worth a watch, but may not be watchable for everyone *right now*. I find it tough to come home from *all of this* and watch a show in that setting, but that's not the shows fault. Set aside for summer if necessary but still watch. — Kyle Boyd (@boyd121) January 27, 2022

Making comedy out of the structural inequity built into public education, abuse of teachers,& kids in crisis is not entertaining. I have been an educator for 25 years & this show is not funny. The crisis in education is not funny. The current 30k teacher shortage is not funny. — Jen Hernandez (@Jensocialjust) January 27, 2022

They make it funnier than it really is working in an underfunded public city school. If they filmed everything real it’d be more of a psychological thriller with gaslighting and emotional/mental abuse from higher ups. — Gnocchi (@gnocchi267) January 27, 2022

‘Thank you for your service’

Teachers aren’t the only viewers appreciating the show’s raw depiction of K-12 education. Some non-educators on Twitter voiced how the show’s transformed their view on teaching, reminding them of how difficult—but necessary—the profession is.

abbott elementary really got me considering getting my teaching certification. — king crissle (@crissles) January 26, 2022

Abbott Elementary show really got me laughing, really pushing me to become a teacher 😂 #AbbottElementary — Anna Figueroa (@theannafigueroa) January 11, 2022

Turned on Episode 1 of #AbbottElementary. This really is a good show and I see why there’s been so much good press. It also reminded me why I have so much respect for K-12 educators. Thank you for your service. — Geronimo Collins (@GeronimoKnows) January 27, 2022

“I want people to be moved to support schools and teachers in any way they can, whether that be to donate to a wish list, because that’s what people need right now,” shared Brunson in her interview with Education Week.

“Teachers are already fighting for change within the schools, but they’re also teaching so I think that citizens could offer a little bit more help,” she said. “There’s so many things you can do to make sure that this show doesn’t exist anymore.”

