Shaping the Next Generation of Native Teachers

Few Native students have had a teacher who looks like them. The Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program at the University of Oregon is working to change that by training Native pre-service teachers to enter the classroom. In the first of a four-part series, Tyler Sumpter and Stephanie Wright graduate from the program and begin their teaching careers.
Coverage of equity, culturally responsive teaching, and the Native population is supported in part by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, at www.mmt.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.