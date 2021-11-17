Teacher Preparation Video

Shaping the Next Generation of Native Teachers

By Kaylee Domzalski — November 17, 2021 7:15
Tyler Sumpter graduated from the Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program at the University of Oregon in the spring of 2021, and began her teaching career at Quileute Tribal School in La Push, Wash., this fall.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Few Native students have had a teacher who looks like them. The Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program at the University of Oregon is working to change that by training Native pre-service teachers to enter the classroom. In the first of a four-part series, Tyler Sumpter and Stephanie Wright graduate from the program and begin their teaching careers.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Coverage of equity, culturally responsive teaching, and the Native population is supported in part by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, at www.mmt.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

