A Native Teacher Works to Return to His Tribe

By Kaylee Domzalski — November 17, 2021 3:25
A Native Teacher Works to Return to His Tribe
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Logan Grasseth, assistant director of student services for the Bethel School District in Eugene, Ore., graduated from the University of Oregon’s Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program in 2014. In the second of a four-part video series, he discusses the impact the program has had on him and his community, and his dream of working for his tribe’s education department.

Teacher Pipeline Teachers of Color Teacher Diversity

Coverage of equity, culturally responsive teaching, and the Native population is supported in part by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust, at www.mmt.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Tyler Sumpter graduated from the Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program at the University of Oregon in the spring of 2021, and began her teaching career at Quileute Tribal School in La Push, Wash., this fall.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
