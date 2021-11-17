A Native Teacher Works to Return to His Tribe

Logan Grasseth, assistant director of student services for the Bethel School District in Eugene, Ore., graduated from the University of Oregon’s Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program in 2014. In the second of a four-part video series, he discusses the impact the program has had on him and his community, and his dream of working for his tribe’s education department.
