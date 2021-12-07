To Keep Teachers From Quitting, Address These 5 Key Issues
Teaching & Learning

To Keep Teachers From Quitting, Address These 5 Key Issues

By Marina Whiteleather — December 07, 2021 3 min read
Human resource recruiting candidates with big employer's hand using magnet power to draw new employees.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Stress. Burnout. Exhaustion. Too little respect. The pandemic has taken a steep toll on teachers, but many say those negative experiences existed for them before COVID-19.

When even one or a small handful of teachers quit, the consequences can be huge for a school. So what can be done to help stave off teacher attrition? For starters, principals and school district leaders need to understand what’s really driving teachers to leave.

Pay matters, but is often not the main point of dissatisfaction.

“Money is not the main reason teachers are leaving at an alarming rate,” commented Kansas City educator, Yvette James on LinkedIn about an Education Week article discussing the need for higher teacher salaries.

Here are 5 common problems teachers say make them want to quit.

Poor Management

“Unreal expectations and poor management of the school can be two problems.”

Kenney Houston

“Poor management! Toxic school environment, no support for behavior issues, when teachers don’t feel safe. Teacher burnout is real. I could go on and on. 🙁"

Tiffany Michelle

Professional Input Not Taken Seriously

“Of course, compensation is an important factor, but what drove me and many of my colleagues away from our local district and the jobs we loved was the common disregard for our professional input. Our school board and district administration continue to exclude us from critical decisions while being completely oblivious to the conditions they created and the consequences of their actions.”

Steve Bodley

Staffing Shortages

“Schools are short staffed and teachers are running on empty. The demands are high and not enough staff to meet the requirements.”

Yvette James

Lack of Respect

“It’s the micromanaging and lack of professional respect for me. I’m an educated professional and I want to be treated (and compensated) as such.”

Allison Garon

Classroom Management

“Compensation would absolutely help... but I have always said I do this for the kids. But sadly, this year, the kids have been a huge part of the reason I consider leaving daily. I love them, and I know they have been through a lot, but I am so disheartened this year with the behavior issues and constant disruptions. I feel so lost.”

Calia Smith

Teacher stress has been at record highs, with 59 percent of teachers stating that it is a lot more tense teaching now versus pre-pandemic, according to an April EdWeek Research Center survey. And, as data from the February 2021 RAND Corporation survey revealed, stress beat out low pay for the main reason teachers were leaving the classroom with a striking 55 percent quitting in the two school years leading up to the pandemic.

This is not new, and Education Week has written extensively about the top reasons teachers are quitting, and other contributing factors like the substitute shortage, rise in school shootings, calls to ban books by Black authors amid critical race theory debates, and the list goes on.

But all hope is not lost. In an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted in July 2021, only 2 percent of teachers said there was nothing their school or district could do to help relieve their stress. There are ways for schools to take stock of the challenges facing teachers today and work towards solutions.

Here are some tactics to consider:

  • Providing mental health days.
  • Starting a teacher mentorship program.
  • Incorporating teacher input into new initiatives.

Some of these low-cost changes could prove priceless to teachers looking for a reason to stay in the profession.

For deeper reading on teacher well-being and retention, visit these articles:

Marina Whiteleather
Social Media & Audience Engagement Strategist
Marina Whiteleather is a social media and audience engagement strategist for Education Week.

Events

Thu., December 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Building Better Blended Learning in K-12 Schools
The pandemic and the increasing use of technology in K-12 education it prompted has added renewed energy to the blended learning movement as most students are now learning in school buildings (and will likely continue
Register
Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching 1,500 Decisions a Day (At Least!): How Teachers Cope With a Dizzying Array of Questions
Decisionmaking for teachers is nonstop throughout every school day, and that has been even more so during the pandemic.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
Conceptual image of a path with many markers.
Anhelina Lisna/iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion To Get Tutoring Right, Connect It to the Classroom
Tutors must have access to and know how to use the same instructional materials as teachers, write David M. Steiner and Ethan Mitnick.
David M. Steiner & Ethan Mitnick
5 min read
Opinion Steiner Mitnick 11152021 1286902835 1287091043
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Teaching Opinion ‘Someone Like Me’: The Surprising Power of Role Models
Teachers are models of behavior—and can help kids aspire to reach goals they never imagined.
Angela Duckworth
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Reading & Literacy White Characters Still Dominate Kids' Books and School Texts, Report Finds
The review comes at a time when there’s increased national attention on what children are reading in school.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Teacher reading book to diverse group of children in the classroom
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼