Teachers Are Stressed Out, and It’s Causing Some to Quit
Teaching Profession

Teachers Are Stressed Out, and It’s Causing Some to Quit

‘I would rather be a barista at Starbucks right now’
By Madeline Will — February 22, 2021 7 min read
Image of exit doors.
pavel_balanenko/iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Stress, more so than low pay, is the main reason public school teachers quit. And now the coronavirus pandemic has increased the pressures put on teachers.

That’s according to newly released data from the RAND Corporation, which surveyed nearly 1,000 former public school teachers in December. Of those surveyed, 55 percent quit in the two school years leading up to the pandemic, while the others left after March 2020. In both groups, most of the teachers either resigned, retired early, or took an unpaid leave of absence.

Forty-three percent of all the teachers who left voluntarily and before their scheduled retirement said they did so because the stresses and disappointments of teaching weren’t worth it—nearly twice as many as those who said the pay wasn’t sufficient. And among the teachers who left primarily because of the pandemic, 64 percent said they weren’t paid enough to merit the risks or stress of teaching.

Teacher morale has plummeted over the course of the pandemic, EdWeek Research Center surveys show. Teachers say they’re spread thin with technology challenges, a decline in student engagement, the fear of contracting COVID-19, and personal child-care or caretaking responsibilities. Many teachers also say they feel unappreciated by the general public as the debate over whether to reopen school buildings reaches a fever pitch. A vocal contingent of parents and others have blamed teachers’ unions for obstructing the path to the classroom.

But as the RAND survey data show, teacher stress levels were already high before the onset of the global pandemic.

“COVID is kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Lisa Pellegrino, a 4th grade teacher in Maryland.

Pellegrino switched careers and became a teacher seven years ago because she wanted to work with kids and feel like she was making a difference. But in recent years, her class size increased, her district cut funding for paraeducator support, and a promised pay raise was rescinded. She was spending hours after work planning lessons and grading. Pellegrino’s anxiety flared up, and she couldn’t sleep at night.

Then, the pandemic made everything worse: Remote instruction has been even more challenging and time-consuming, and Pellegrino feels like teachers have been “villainized” by the public, seen as lazy for not going back into the classroom right away.

Now, her school district is resuming in-person instruction. Pellegrino, 55, doesn’t qualify for an accommodation to work remotely—but her husband is at high-risk for serious COVID-19 complications, and she doesn’t feel comfortable going back into the classroom and potentially bringing the virus home to him.

Instead, she’s taking a three-month leave through the Family Medical Leave Act because of her anxiety disorder, which has worsened at the prospect of returning to the classroom without what she considers sufficient protections. And Pellegrino said she’s not sure if she’ll return to teaching once her leave is up.

“As much as I love my students, I’m not going to kill myself over this. I don’t mean COVID kill, I mean they’re working me to death,” she said. “Frankly, I would rather be a barista at Starbucks right now than a teacher, because at the end of the day, I could walk away from work.”

Will even more teachers leave?

Before the pandemic, about 8 percent of teachers left the profession each year.

There’s been much anticipation that COVID-19 would lead to a spike in teacher attrition, but so far, Education Week’s reporting and survey data have found that the predicted surge of retirements and resignations has not yet materialized across the nation.

Even so, experts wonder if an uptick in teachers leaving will come at the end of this school year, given plunging morale.

“Stress, stress, stress—that seems at the heart of teachers’ decisions to leave,” said Heather Schwartz, the director of the pre-K-12 educational systems program at RAND and an author of the report. “COVID has fanned the flames of stress.”

RAND researchers found that almost half of the teachers who left voluntarily since March said that COVID-19 was the main reason for their departure. When those teachers were asked their single biggest COVID-19-related reason for leaving, stress topped the list.

After that, a third of teachers said their biggest pandemic-related reason for leaving was because either they had a health condition that put them at greater risk for serious COVID-19 complications or they had a family member with one. Other reasons for quitting included child-care responsibilities, challenges of remote instruction, and inadequate support from administrators.

Reasons for leaving public school teaching

Child-care concerns were especially prominent among teachers younger than 40. Nearly a quarter of younger teachers who left mainly because of the pandemic ranked child care as their main reason for quitting. Women were also much more likely to say they left because of child-care concerns, but there were so few men in the survey sample that researchers urged caution against over-interpretation.

Andrea, who asked for her last name to be withheld due to privacy concerns, left her 6th grade teaching job in North Carolina when her district announced that it would begin resuming some in-person instruction. Going back to the classroom meant that Andrea would be exposing her 10-month-old daughter to anything she picked up at school, and that she would have to put her baby into day care.

“We don’t know anything about long-term effects [of COVID-19]. I wasn’t as concerned about me getting it, but she’s just a baby,” she said. “The concern was just too great.”

Andrea is now nannying for another family, a job that lets her care for her daughter, too. She wants to go back to the classroom one day, but isn’t sure when she’ll feel comfortable doing so. And she isn’t sure if she’ll return to her school district—she feels like administrators were “gaslighting” teachers by telling them there’s nothing to worry about.

“I feel like a lot of teachers everywhere are just feeling very undervalued and disrespected,” she said.

Some teachers might return one day

Even so, districts might be able to lure back some of the teachers who left, the RAND survey showed.

“It does sound like a sizable chunk of teachers would be willing to come back, so they’re not lost forever to public school teaching,” Schwartz said.

Regularly testing students and staff for COVID-19 would make 13 percent of teachers who left because of the pandemic “definitely willing” to return to the classroom, and another 42 percent “somewhat willing.” But many teachers who left are holding out for widespread vaccination of both students and staff: that would make 34 percent of those who left because of the pandemic “definitely willing” and another 27 percent “somewhat willing” to return to teaching.

That benchmark is a ways off, though. At least 28 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have made some or all teachers eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to Education Week’s research. But a vaccine hasn’t yet been approved for use by most students.

Public health experts say it’s safe to assume middle and high school students could be eligible for the vaccine by the start of the next school year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said children as young as 1st grade could be approved by then, too—but other experts say that’s an optimistic timeline.

And even after the pandemic has subsided, the structural problems that led so many teachers to quit will still persist, RAND researchers said. They recommend that districts ask their teachers what contributes to their stress levels, and then ask for ideas on how to fix those problems.

Part of that response could be giving teachers more breathing room in their schedules: The former teachers who took other jobs in the education field were most likely to say they did so for flexibility .

“That’s another systemic issue we’re going to have to reckon with post-COVID,” Schwartz said, adding that flexibility is especially key for retaining teachers with young children.

For instance, she said, districts could allow teachers to work part-time or split responsibilities with another teacher. Also, 20 percent of district leaders said they expect remote learning to continue to be an option after the pandemic for some students who want it, another RAND survey found—which could be a good long-term fit for some teachers, Schwartz said.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Related Tags:
Retention Job Satisfaction Mental Health Research

Events

Mon., February 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Build a Transformative K-12 Device Strategy for 2021 and Beyond
As administrators plan for 2021, it is critical to build a long-term technology solution through high-performance devices and digital tools.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., February 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Centering BIPOC Student Voices and Experiences in Your School District’s Equity Work
Register to watch Panorama’s Student Voice Panel on Celebrating and Affirming the Racial and Cultural Identities of BIPOC Students.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Early Childhood Live Online Discussion The Impact of the Coronavirus on Early-Childhood Learning
Join Peter DeWitt and his guests on A Seat at the Table as they discuss the implications of coronavirus on early-childhood learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Great Oaks AmeriCorps Fellow August 2021 - June 2022
New York City, New York (US)
Great Oaks Charter Schools
President and CEO
Alexandria, Virginia
National Association of State Boards of Education
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Elementary Teacher
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

Teaching Profession Chicago Teachers Approve School Reopening Plan: ‘We Got What We Were Able to Take’
Chicago Teachers Union members have voted in favor of a reopening deal, signaling that in-person classes can resume Thursday as planned.
Hannah Leone & Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas
4 min read
Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Chicago on Feb. 7, 2021. The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic, union officials announced early Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Chicago on Feb. 7. The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP
Teaching Profession 1 in 5 Educators Have Been Vaccinated, NEA Survey Finds
About one-fifth of teachers in the nation's largest teachers' union have had a COVID-19 vaccine; another 18 percent have scheduled a shot.
Madeline Will
3 min read
Penny Cracas, right, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Dando, a school nurse, late last year in West Chester, Pa.
Penny Cracas, right, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Dando, a school nurse, late last year in West Chester, Pa.
Matt Slocum/AP
Teaching Profession In Chicago and Other Big Cities, Teachers' Unions Are Delaying School Reopenings
The Chicago Teachers Union struck a tentative deal with the city to slow the reopening of schools. Other unions have had similar success.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Elementary 1 teacher Melissa Vozar sits outside of Suder Elementary in Chicago to teach a virtual class on Jan. 11, 2021. The Chicago Teachers Union said that its members voted to defy an order to return to the classroom before they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting up a showdown with district officials who have said such a move would amount to an illegal strike.
Teacher Melissa Vozar sits outside of Suder Elementary in Chicago to teach a virtual class in protest of her district's reopening plans.
Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Teaching Profession Karen Lewis, Firebrand Former Chicago Teachers Union President, Dead at 67
Karen Lewis, the firebrand former Chicago Teachers Union president who led a seven-day strike in 2012, has died, the CTU confirmed Monday.
Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, John Byrne & Juan Perez Jr.
9 min read
Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago teachers union listens to a question after a meeting of the union's House of Delegates in Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best." Lewis said Friday, June 22, 2018, that she's submitted her retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Karen Lewis, former president of the Chicago Teachers Union, listens to a question after a meeting of the union's House of Delegates in Chicago on Sept. 14, 2012. The union confirmed Lewis' death on Monday. She was 67.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Load More ▼