These AP Classes Were Designed to Attract Students of Color. Did They?
College & Workforce Readiness

These AP Classes Were Designed to Attract Students of Color. Did They?

By Ileana Najarro — March 07, 2025 3 min read
Data shown on a computer screen.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The College Board over the last few years has bet on two new courses to boost participation of underrepresented students in the Advanced Placement program: AP African American Studies and AP Precalculus.

Both courses offer high school students the chance to obtain college credit based on their performance on year-end AP exams. And new data show that both saw Black and Latino students register for these exams at high levels.

According to the College Board, 58 percent of all AP African American Studies exam registrants this November were Black (including those who identified as Black/multiracial and Black/Latino)—making Black students significantly more likely to take this course and exam than other AP courses. (A total of 22,308 students signed up for the AP African American Studies exam.)

See also

Image of students working on a computer.
Carlos Barquero Perez/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness The 10 Most-Requested AP Exams of 2024
Ileana Najarro, February 28, 2025
3 min read

And Black and Latino students were significantly more likely to take the AP Precalculus course and exam compared to other AP science, technology, engineering, and math courses.

While Black students made up 5.8 percent of all AP STEM exam registrations this November, they accounted for 8.4 percent of AP Precalculus registrations. Latino students made up 19 percent of all AP STEM registrations and 26.3 percent of AP Precalculus sign-ups. (A total of 247,110 students signed up for the AP Precalculus exam.)

Researchers say that if students are successful in courses like AP African American Studies and AP Precalculus, they may be more likely to pursue other advanced courses.

“Students of color are underrepresented in AP classes and advanced classes broadly, and it’s a stubborn disparity,” said Kristen Hengtgen, a senior policy analyst who focuses on access to advanced coursework at the Education Trust, an advocacy and research organization. “We haven’t really figured out how to diminish the gaps yet. So this is really exciting.”

Work remains to increase equitable access to AP courses

While experts like Hengtgen acknowledge the positive participation results from the new AP courses, they caution that work remains to ensure equitable access to the AP program, especially as federal policies work to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In 2023, about 75 percent of Black students attended high schools with at least five AP courses available, compared to 93 percent of Asian students, 84 percent of Latino students, and 77 percent of white students.

Courses like AP African American Studies, which offers an interdisciplinary approach to cultural studies and helps students think critically about their own lives, can help increase access as this year’s exam registration numbers show.

“With AP African American Studies, I mean, that’s a ‘wow [participation] number to me,” Hengtgen said. “We know AP courses have a factor in students being considered for college and being considered for selective universities. To see this course as an opportunity to particularly engage Black students, it’s really exciting.”

See also

Nia Henderson Louis asks a question during AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Nia Henderson-Louis asks a question during AP African American Studies at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Social Studies What Students Have to Say About AP African American Studies
Ileana Najarro, April 1, 2024
5 min read

Meanwhile, researchers at the College Board had recognized that not all students, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, had access to precalculus classes in high school, meaning they would have to take—and pay for—the course in college. Taking precalculus in college could also limit students’ chances of taking advanced courses some STEM majors require, Hengtgen said, thus making them less likely to continue in those fields.

AP Precalculus was designed to fill that gap.

“Our experience and research have shown that many students can succeed in Advanced Placement, indeed many more than who currently participate in AP,” Trevor Packer, head of the AP program, said in a statement. “We are committed to reaching a wider range of students with relevant and engaging new courses and helping more students gain critical knowledge, engage in hands-on learning, and build the professional skills that will help them succeed in college and career.”

Hengtgen hopes that even amid questions over what diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives schools can invest in, state and school leaders will continue to seek out proven strategies that can help all students access and succeed in advanced coursework. For instance, she said, there is growing bipartisan interest in bills that would automatically enroll students in AP courses upon meeting some baseline criteria.

“We have proven efforts that can increase access for all sorts of student groups, not just students of color,” Hengten said. “Schools, districts, and states can do this work and not have to single out students of color, if that’s the time that we’re living in.”

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness See the States That Offer Undocumented Students Financial Support for Higher Ed.
Close to half of states offer some kind of tuition support to college-bound undocumented students.
Ileana Najarro & Gina Tomko
2 min read
Diverse group of college students talking while walking down the stairs at their university
E+
College & Workforce Readiness Leader To Learn From This Leader Said All Kids Will Do College-Level Work. What It Took to Get There
Jennifer Norrell led an effort to more than double the percentage of high schoolers taking AP in her district.
Sarah Schwartz
12 min read
Dr. Jennifer Norrell, superintendent of East Aurora School District 131, visits East Aurora students at the Music Recording Studio at Resilience Education Center in Aurora, Ill., on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jennifer Norrell, superintendent of East Aurora School District 131, visits students at a recording studio at the district's new Resilience Education Center in Aurora, Ill., on Dec. 4, 2024.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Leader To Learn From This Leader Made the Tagline 'Discover Your Future' Real for Students. Here's How
Lazaro Lopez was the architect of an early national career-pathway model that is still reaping dividends for students.
Lauraine Langreo
12 min read
Lazaro Lopez, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, visits the manufacturing lab at Wheeling High School, where he talks with students and their instructor, in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024.
Lazaro Lopez, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, visits the manufacturing lab at Wheeling High School, where he talks with students and their instructor, in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Q&A The Power of Career Pathways for Engaging High School Students
Lazaro Lopez is building career pathways to help students graduate with clear, relevant steps toward college and careers.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Lazaro Lopez, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, stands for a portrait at Wheeling High School in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024.
Lazaro Lopez, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, at Wheeling High School in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
Load More ▼