The New FAFSA Is Finally Here. Sort of
College & Workforce Readiness

The New FAFSA Is Finally Here. Sort of

By Elizabeth Heubeck — January 03, 2024 3 min read
Conceptual image of blue maze and a red the dollar sign.
AlexSecret/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Filling out the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, this year is a little like attempting to purchase tickets online for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. FAFSA users are encountering strict criteria to log onto the site, frustratingly long wait periods, and system crashes from overuse.

The stakes are a little higher for the 2024-25 FAFSA, though. It’s an essential piece of the overall college application process for the estimated 18 million college-bound students who submit it annually, as it’s the only way to receive federal assistance for college tuition. The Department of Education released the newly designed FAFSA via a “soft launch” on December 31, 2023, announcing that, initially, the site will be available only periodically, thereby allowing for monitoring of site performance and functionality. Typically, the FAFSA application is released in October.

The long-awaited, revised FAFSA is the result of the FAFSA Simplification Act of 2019, whose main objective is to make it easier to apply for federal student aid. So far, that promise has yet to be realized for users.

“It was definitely a bumpy start,” said Jill Desjean, senior policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, referencing anecdotal reports of users’ inability to get onto the site or to continue once they did gain access, as well as problems submitting completed applications.

Once the application process is running as intended, the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office promises new and improved benefits to filling out the redesigned FAFSA application, including fewer questions to answer, translation into 11 commonly used languages compared to only Spanish and English in the former iteration, and broader eligibility to qualify for Pell Grants. In the interim, experts break down some of the application’s intricacies and obstacles, and offer advice on getting through them.

Delays to the new online FAFSA

This year’s delayed FAFSA application was always going to result in a compressed timeframe for students to weigh their financial aid offers from colleges, said Desjean. A recent announcement by the Education Department means even longer wait times. Shortly before the FAFSA’s soft launch, the department reported that it will be submitting completed FAFSA applications to colleges no earlier than the end of January 2024. The FAFSA Submission Summary (formerly called the Student Aid Report), which provides the estimated Pell Grant amount for eligible students, will not be issued until late January.

“This is very different than years past,” said Desjean, noting that in previous years, colleges would receive and could confirm receipt of the FAFSA within one to three days.

These initial delays could produce a negative domino-like effect. With colleges receiving financial data from families later than usual; this in turn will delay college financial aid offices from putting together aid packages for individual families.

Additional barriers for certain applicants

College applicants who have at least one parent who is not a U.S. citizen are likely to encounter additional barriers to completing the application, explained Tessie Wilson, chairwoman of College Access Fairfax, a nonprofit that partners with Fairfax County schools to help students navigate the college application process.

Accessing the new online FAFSA requires all parents of applicants to have a FSA ID, a username and password combination that serves as one’s legal signature. Previous iterations of the FAFSA required such an ID from only one parent. Creating the FSA ID requires a Social Security number. College-bound students whose parents can’t verify their identity via a Social Security number must fill out a lengthy paper version of the FAFSA instead of the online version, which the Education Department says should take about an hour and a half.

“We are concerned about that population,” Wilson said. “It’s just another hurdle.”

Desjean echoes Wilson’s sentiment. “I worry about those who are hearing stories that this is a nightmare,” she said, “Especially people on the fence about college.”

Desjean has a message to those students and the school counselors tasked with supporting them in their next steps on that path.

“Go ahead and fill out the form,” she said. “This could be your ticket to college.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Paying for College

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Tue., January 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The “Why” and “How” of Standards-Based Grading
School leaders share their standards-based grading insights. Join our webinar to learn tips, overcome challenges, & transform grading systems.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., January 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Building Early Literacy Programs
Learn how strong early literacy programs can set EVERY child up for long-term success. Join district leaders sharing key strategies & resources.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness How 3 Award-Winning Teachers Prepare Students for Life After Graduation
Education Week spoke with teachers about how they help students shape their plans for after high school.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
Meghan Stubbs is photographed with her early childhood education students after being named a Milken Educator Award recipient on Nov. 29, 2023.
Meghan Stubbs, a teacher in Ellsworth, Maine, is surrounded by some of her students after being named a Milken Educator Award recipient on Nov. 29, 2023.
Karen E. Segrave/Milken Family Foundation
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion High School Students: Beware of College Career Centers
College career offices aren’t equipped to help students get jobs after graduation. How can high schools help?
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says Beyond the Carnegie Unit: Schools Are Already Testing Ways to Measure 'Durable' Skills
If you want students to learn to collaborate, organize, be creative, and communicate, you have to measure it.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Up close photo of report card grades.
E+ / Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Should Students Sign Up for AP or Dual Enrollment? What Readers Think
EdWeek readers share their take on the debate over pathways to earning college credit in high school.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Educators at the College Board's AP annual conference learn about various AP program offerings intended to address access and equity to advanced coursework for underrepresented students in Seattle, Wash. on July 20, 2023.
Educators at the College Board's AP annual conference learn about various AP program offerings intended to address access and equity to advanced coursework for underrepresented students in Seattle, Wash. on July 20, 2023.
Ileana Najarro/Education Week
Load More ▼