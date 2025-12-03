What Are the Most Popular CTE Classes and Why? We Asked Educators

Career and technical education programs are on the rise and appear poised for greater expansion.

Well over half (61%) of educators report their districts have increased their CTE offerings over the past five years, according to a recent survey of teachers, principals, and district leaders by the EdWeek Research Center.

Over the next five years, three quarters of educators expect to offer more opportunities for work-based learning and internships, greater access to programs that allow students to earn industry-recognized credentials, and more opportunities for on-the-job, career-learning experiences, the survey found.

The expanding opportunities schools are offering appear to be a response to rising student demand. Enrollment in K-12 CTE programs increased 10 percent between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, from 7.8 million to 8.6 million students.

“CTE, right now, is in a bit of a renaissance,” said Michael Connet, the associate deputy executive director for outreach and partnerships for the Association for Career and Technical Education. “You’re hearing a lot of people talk about it.”

Now, Connet added, “we’re more focused not just on the piece of paper or the competency that comes out, but having the skills that lead toward great employment opportunities and lifelong careers.”

In an open-ended question in the EdWeek Research Center survey, educators were asked: What CTE courses/areas are most popular right now with your students and why?

Education Week combed through more than 320 of those responses and picked 35 that represent important themes or issues in career and technical education, such as a desire for hands-on learning, the ability to earn competitive salaries right out of high school, and an interest in emerging fields that are now being integrated into school district CTE programs.

Here is a look at those 35 responses, which have been edited for length and clarity:

Higher pay and the ‘cool factor’ draw students toward high-tech fields

Drones and aviation are the 'hot interest' with all of our students right now. The 'cool' factor and the transferable certifications for the drone industry are probably why most students like it. —District-level administrator—student services | Oklahoma

Cybersecurity areas due to high-paying, flexible job opportunities. —District-level administrator—Title I/equity | North Dakota

The kids seem to really like the robotics course because they get to work with drones. —Middle school teacher | Texas

Technology and AI because there is so much we don't know and it's growing so quickly. —Middle school principal | State not available

Our students would like more courses in IT. —Middle school principal | South Carolina

Our BioMedical pathway has been the most popular as our student population has a large number of medical professionals in the community. —District-level administrator | Michigan

Aviation Maintenance Technology. Aviation is intriguing and employment opportunities are abundant in this area. —District superintendent | Massachusetts

Students attracted to hands-on nature of construction and building trades such as welding

Welding is popular perhaps because it is hands-on and [offers] tangible results. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | New Mexico

We offer a boat-building course that receives a lot of student attention and is often full. Our district is located on the coast, with beaches and other bodies of water within easy driving distance. Students value both the practical skills they develop and the opportunity to test their hand-made boats in real life. —District-level administrator | Massachusetts

Auto, Design, Fabrication & Welding, Allied Health, Culinary, Construction. The trades are increasingly becoming more popular. Their perception is good pay with less time in college. —District-level administrator—student services | Michigan

Building Trades, Machines/Welding. We live in a rural farming community—these skills transfer both to farm work and local needs for skilled labor. —High school teacher | Michigan

Students with IEPs prefer the hands-on courses such as ag, construction, welding, and cosmetology. —District-level administrator—special education | Georgia

Right now, pretty much all of our programs are filled to capacity. HVAC and electricity have been popular as well as cosmetology and health services. —High school teacher | Ohio

Mechanics and automotive are among the most popular due to the relevant, hands-on experience and pathway to a high-paying career right out of high school. —District-level administrator—Title I/equity | New Mexico

In recent years, we have seen an increase in the desire from our graduates to move directly into construction fields following graduation. These have included electrical, plumbing, and carpentry. —District-level administrator | State not available

Construction-related fields, including carpentry, welding, electrical, and plumbing. Students want hands-on learning experiences, they are seeing there is a future for them in these fields. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Maine

Industrial Maintenance. This is a big push for our district and it provides high-paying jobs. —Principal | State not available

Health sciences, culinary, and cosmetology draw interest, due to immediate job opportunities

We have doubled our Gourmet Foods & Culinary Arts program by connecting to middle school students and families before they select their high school electives. As such, our teachers have collaborated with one another to share the kitchen while also completing the meal-prep, nutrition, & instructional portion of the courses. I'm happy to say that we were able to double the number of sections this year. —High school principal | Virginia

Trades, cosmetology, and health professions because they are interested in hands-on work where they can begin earning without lengthy preparation. —School-level employee, former charter school principal | California

Most popular are engineering, health sciences, and culinary. These programs house some of our most experienced and seasoned teachers. —District-level administrator | State not available

Hospitality. Lots of opportunity for students to obtain employment. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | California

Health Science. We have two human health services programs, two biomedical programs, and a veterinary sciences program, all of which are regularly on a waitlist. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Florida

Electrical and Health Science are the most popular, due to the demand in our area for electricians and health care workers. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Pennsylvania

Culinary. They like to learn to prepare food and know that it is a skill they will always have and use. —High school teacher | Missouri

Cosmetology. Students are interested in leaving with their state license. —High school vice-principal | New Jersey

Agriculture careers are popular in rural areas

Agriculture because we live in the middle of tons of ranches and cotton farms. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Texas

Agriculture—rural, agricultural community. Cybersecurity—employment prospects. Architecture and engineering—teacher popularity and student organization popularity. Carpentry/building trades—employment prospects. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Virginia

We are a rural district, so agriculture programs are very popular. In particular, we have opened a drone program related to ag services that has been very popular. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Idaho

Vocational Agriculture and Information Tech. I believe it is due to our instructors and how they connect with our students along with their innovative teaching styles. —District superintendent | Oklahoma

‘Kids are realizing that college is not required to get a good-paying job’

Marketing is the most popular. Students believe that it is a high-value, high-pay opportunity. —District-level administrator—special education | State not available

All students at my school are required to take one or more CTE courses. —High school teacher | Nevada

All the programs are popular and have waitlists to get in. Very competitive, more than in the past. Kids are realizing that college is not required to get a good-paying job. —District-level administrator | Ohio

Courses that offer paid apprenticeships/internships. —District-level administrator | State not available

Entrepreneurship and Marketing—social media influencers. Investing—stocks, cryptocurrency. Construction—skilled trades and joining a trades union. College is getting too expensive. —District-level administrator—Career and Technical Education | Massachusetts

Graphic design because students get to take their creativity to another level. —Middle school teacher | Georgia

