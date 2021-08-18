The Best Advice for New Teachers, in 5 Words or Less
Teaching

The Best Advice for New Teachers, in 5 Words or Less

By Hayley Hardison — August 18, 2021 1 min read
Empty desks in a dark classrooom
Getty
Cue the early-morning alarms —it’s that time of year again.

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the country, many things about the first day of school feel different. But one thing that isn’t changing: Teachers just entering the profession are looking for advice on how to find their footing.

We put a call out on Twitter for experienced educators to share their best tips for new teachers, in five words or less. Here’s what they said.

Foster relationships with students

Many people responding pointed to the importance of building strong relationships with students—and how critical that is for learning.

Relationships matter more than anything.
@msussinteaches
Don't stop loving your students
@andybyerley
Make them believe they can
@ToddLambertWCSC
Enjoy your students, be yourself.
@mkfozziwig
Know your students as individuals
@MrsC514
Connect with students before curriculum.
@edubasak
Students learn when you care.
@GraceatDESE

Mentors matter

In May, we spoke with experienced teachers, former mentees, and current mentors to uncover key components of mentorships that effectively give new teachers a solid foundation in their early careers. Here, they told us what’s worked for them and what didn’t.

Many of those who responded on Twitter spoke to the need for mentorship as well.

Find teammates that inspire you.
@MrPenn31
Find a mentor to trust.
@ArrowSoph1
Always ask for help
@kerriknibbs
Get a mentor right away
@Melissa_Donez

Keep classrooms in line and lessons on track

Respondents also shared tips for behavior management and lesson planning.

Don't reinvent the wheel!
@KeesingMiss
Classroom procedures are top priority!
@angelajhoopes
Direct, explicit instruction works best.
@Edwinivich
Monitor and adjust!
@quirkyteaching
Start smiling on day one.
@smolderInspire

Practice self-care

Self-care is frequently prescribed to protect against burnout in any profession. “I think people are starting to recognize that teachers’ well-being is really critical to their ability to perform their jobs well,” Patricia Jennings, a professor of education at the University of Virginia and an expert in teacher stress, told EdWeek reporter Madeline Will recently.

Protect your mental health/wellbeing
@saraloupeezo
Be patient with yourself, too.
@drwhitaker37
Get the vaccine!
@IdahoZag
Invest in yourself.
@amit101118

Remember who you are

Who are you when the workday begins? What about when it ends? Some respondents on Twitter advised new teachers to reflect on their identities beyond the job—and to stay true to them.

Have an identity beyond work.
@MrTCrane
Be authentic. Be yourself.
@JeremySchaar
Never forget why you began
@Eleanor97955251
Teachers are still students
@budderluv

Establish a work-life balance

In July of 2020, we wrote about how remote teachers could craft a better work-life balance when there’s “no barrier between the classroom and the living room.” Maintaining a work-life balance is crucial for any setting, teachers on Twitter agreed.

Don’t forget Happy Hour times.
@JCarbinEDU
Never. Take. Work. Home.
@floyd_hm
Leave no later than 6pm
@Mx_Jacko
June, July, August.
@77LWC
It is all about balance!
@htamsenoj

Remember to be kind to yourself

Lastly, respondents shared advice that new teachers have likely heard before—but it’s worth remembering when times get tough.

Give yourself grace every day.
@emilyfranESL
Embrace the chaos. Enjoy it.
@thorley_mr
You can make a difference.
@cdr1969
The first version isn't perfect.
@adenine2k
Embrace not knowing everything.
@Tempone
You’ll get better.
@Ms_Esltweets

Still in search of more teaching advice? We’ve got you covered. This blog post from Education Week Opinion contributor Larry Ferlazzo houses 10 years’ worth of advice for new teachers to follow.

Hayley Hardison
Social Media Producer
Hayley Hardison is a social media producer for Education Week.

